Mount Eerie is not just poking at sadness

Death is real.

That’s a hell of a statement to kick off an album. And on A Crow Looked At Me, Mount Eerie’s excellent 2017 record, it’s a primer on what’s to come.

The album is a dispatch from the depths of grief. Over about 41 minutes of nylon-string guitar and Phil Elverum’s monologue-like singing, it catalogues life’s small moments – birds glimpsed in the sky, the way your child talks, taking the rubbish out at night. Through this, it catalogues an absence.

That absence is Genevieve Elverum, an artist and musician (Woelv, O Paon) and Phil Elverum’s wife.

Genevieve died of pancreatic cancer at 35, in the middle of 2016, about a year after giving birth to the couple’s first child, a daughter.

“Death is real,” Elverum sings on the album’s opening song. “Someone’s there and then they’re not. And it’s not for singing about. It’s not for making into art.”

'Ravens' by Mount Eerie from A Crow Looked At Me

‘A Crow Looked At Me’ is stunning. Consequence of Sound called it “a remarkable example of the restorative power of music”; Pitchfork said the songs were “so simple, so tactile, so deceptively real”.

And the realness is the key.

“Grief turns out to be a place none of us know until we reach it,” Joan Didion wrote. While the history of art is littered with interrogations of mortality, Elverum felt he had a unique view – as if, previously, in singing about life and death and our place in the cosmos, he’d just been poking around in the darkness. “Conceptual emptiness was cool to talk about back before I knew my way around these hospitals,” he says on ‘Empitness Pt 2’.

This record is just about that moment, that time, the experience of mine as a survivor and just as a living person witnessing the reality of mortality.

But those first lines of ‘Real Death’ raise a question: if actual loss is not for singing about, why write an album?

“The way the album is, the way the writing is, and the production – or non-production – it’s not art,” Elverum tells me from his home in Anacortes, Washington.

“I was trying to make something that was purely just a document or an expression of the moment.

“I tried to make it pretty, I tried to make it as pleasant as I could, so that it could be received, but I didn’t want to make something that was artistically challenging, or had complicated chords or harsh tones – the way that I have thought about creation for all of these decades.”

The record was made quickly. Within weeks of Genevieve’s death, Elverum began writing, longhand, at a desk in the room where she died. It felt “urgent”, he says, in a way the making of his previous records had not.

A Crow Looked At Me is not about Genevieve, though she is mentioned by name or referenced on most of the songs. Elverum says he has yet to make a record that “could do justice to who she was”.

“This record is just about that moment, that time, the experience of mine as a survivor and just as a living person witnessing the reality of mortality.”

Phil Elverum and his daughter

Elverum has been making records for two decades. While they have received wide acclaim – The Glow Pt 2, released in 2001 under his former moniker The Microphones, is a classic of 2000s indie rock – he has always seemed like an artist that simply creates for his own pleasure, because he needs to – it’s a biological thing. He has eschewed big-budget recording sessions and the aura of professionalism. He is punk rock in the traditional sense: low-budget, low-maintenance.

A lot of his work feels like a songwriter trying to understand his own complicated thoughts, to hold them up to the light. “Let feelings hold you,” he sings in ‘We Squirm’, from 2003. “I say, embrace your captors. I say, get to know them deep.”

So, it makes sense when Elverum suggests he took to making A Crow Looked At Me because, at this point, after two decades, making records is not only automatic, it’s cathartic.

I tried to make something that is beautiful and deep, not just poking at sadness.

“I didn’t even think I was going to release the record when I was making it,” he says. “I was just making it to make it. It was just pouring out of me – I would just fill pages with this formless, no-rhythm, no-meter, no-melody blob of words.”

In the 18 months since the release of A Crow Looked At Me, Elverum has been touring the album, an experience he describes as “perverse”.

“It’s intense to perform any music on a stage in front of a bunch of strangers, but this is just extra exposed,” he says.

He understands that part of what is intriguing about the shows is the trepidation. As an audience member, you ask yourself: is this just going to be an extremely sad evening? Do I want to experience that? And how should I react: cry, applaud, stay silent?

“It feels very much like I am going out there and re-enacting a trauma and charging people money for it,” Elverum says with a laugh. “I know there is a voyeurism to it. It’s compelling because there’s basically a naked man standing on stage, even though I am fully clothed.

“The perverseness of it hasn’t worn off, and I still feel like, ‘Is it OK to do this?’ But at the same time, it feels good to me. And I think that the people that come get something from it. People keep coming, so I have to just assume that means there is something of value there.

“I tried to make something that is beautiful and deep, not just poking at sadness. It’s more complicated. But also I hope people don’t accidentally show up thinking it is going to be fun.”

At this point, he doesn’t see himself performing songs from A Crow Looked At Me for much longer.

His shows in Australia feature new songs. Last week, he released a new track and announced a new Mount Eerie album, Now Only, due in March.

“I don’t feel those ways anymore,” he says of the raw moments on A Crow Looked At Me. “My own grief is moving forward, evolving. So I have got to stay up to date with where I am.”