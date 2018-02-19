‘Nameless, Faceless’ reminds us we need Courtney Barnett in our lives
Courtney Barnett – ‘Nameless, Faceless’
The Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile collaboration album of last year was really good, but hearing a new track from Courtney on her own still feels like we’re reconnecting with an old friend.
‘Nameless, Faceless’ immediately reminds us that Barnett is one of the greatest lyricists this country has ever seen. It’s a direct reaction to both her time in the spotlight and how people have reacted to that, and the hypocrisy of anyone decrying the spotlight on men’s behaviour towards women.
Honestly, every single word of the song feels like a gift and I wish I could just print the lyrics in full rather than talk about how great they are.
She starts by saying sorry to an internet troll for whatever it was that made them so miserable and nasty.
‘I wish that someone could hug you,’ she sings. ‘Must be lonely being angry, feeling overlooked’
Then shifts to the more universal issue in the chorus.
‘I want to walk through the park at dark,’ she sings. ‘Men are scared that women will laugh at them… Women are scared that men will kill them. I hold my keys between my fingers’
Like she did so well on her debut album in 2015, Barnett sits on the precipice of angry, grungey guitar rock (the title is surely a reference to Nirvana’s ‘Endless, Nameless’) and breezy balladry here. And is that Jen Cloher we hear on backing vocals?
Welcome back, Courtney. We need you.
Her new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, will be released Friday 18 May.
DJ Koze – ‘Seeing Aliens’
Psyched out space house that will absolutely terrify your houseguests if you put it on at a dinner party. Good reason to do so, I reckon. DJ Koze takes you into the fuzzy and confusing world of space with this track, so if you end up feeling dizzy, don’t worry about it. It’s an astounding production though and ought to have old ravers feeling good about the world again.
Moss Kena – ‘Square One’
Moss Kena first found fame after their cover of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘These Walls’ blew up on Soundcloud. But ‘Square One’ proves they are far from a one-trick pony. Their voice absolutely shimmers, it’s so beautiful that it’s addictive, and the slick arrangement is gentle enough for you to soak up every single word they sing. I daresay you’ll hear a lot more of Moss Kena in the not too distant future.
Burna Boy – ‘Heaven's Gate’ {Ft. Lily Allen}
Nigeria’s Burna Boy has one hell of a jam on his hands with the banging ‘Heaven’s Gate’. It’s a lively, pumping track that shows off his immense skill as a rapper and some brilliant, cross-cultural production. Lily Allen’s contribution – which is immense, it must be said – has some tantalising Eastern touches as well, making it sound like a perfect snapshot of multicultural London. Burna Boy’s album Outside is out now.
Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks – ‘Middle America’
You won’t get any shade here about Stephen Malkmus, I reckon there’s been quality throughout his entire career and truly believe he’s never let us down.
But, ‘Middle America’, geez. This could be his best track in years. It starts off plainly enough, but when that chorus (if you can call it a chorus, the lyrics differ each time) kicks in, it feels like one of his finest works in two decades.
I’m not saying we don’t need another Pavement reunion, but I am saying that this is a pretty great consolation for the time being.
The Teskey Brothers – ‘Forever You And Me’
The Teskey Brothers have fast become one of the country’s most raved about bands. It’s easy to hear their appeal when you hit play on ‘Forever You And Me’. It oozes a kind of country class, while borrowing a little from the classic Stax soul of the 60s. It’s gentle, powerful and flawless. The track was initially released as part of the Thirty Days Of Yes mixtape in support of marriage equality.
Anatole – ‘Only One’ {Ft. Ida}
Intelligent electro that makes you want to lean in and let the complexities of the beautiful sounds envelop you. Anatole ensures ‘Only One’ builds gently, and never, ever gets in the way of the simple but stunning vocal from Sydney vocalist IDA.
Space Invadas – ‘Now That I Know’
Another new jam from Space Invadas, taken from their first album in almost a decade, Wild World. It’s deep, soulful and feels both fresh and familiar at the same time. Both Katalyst and Steve Spacek are at their best here, the former imbuing just the right amount of spacey vibes into the traditional soul arrangement, and Spacek just delivering an impossibly soulful vocal. Here’s hoping that album will be with us soon.
Grave Barbe Afro-Kreol – ‘Fanm’
A very welcome return from one of Australia’s most captivating voices. Grace Barbe Afro-Kreol bring the sound of Barbe’s native Seychelles together with some light reggae and rock touches. The laidback band is the perfect complement to Barbe’s powerful vocal; can’t wait to hear more when their new album FANM : WOMAN comes out next month.
Househats – ‘Stop’
Every single time I listen to Househats single from last year ‘All Together’, I like it more. Now there’s a new track to obsess over, the equally charming and slightly more frantic ‘Stop’. Like their previous single, it’s catchy, fun and never takes itself too seriously. This band is just so likable.