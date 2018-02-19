‘Nameless, Faceless’ reminds us we need Courtney Barnett in our lives

The Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile collaboration album of last year was really good, but hearing a new track from Courtney on her own still feels like we’re reconnecting with an old friend.

‘Nameless, Faceless’ immediately reminds us that Barnett is one of the greatest lyricists this country has ever seen. It’s a direct reaction to both her time in the spotlight and how people have reacted to that, and the hypocrisy of anyone decrying the spotlight on men’s behaviour towards women.

Honestly, every single word of the song feels like a gift and I wish I could just print the lyrics in full rather than talk about how great they are.

She starts by saying sorry to an internet troll for whatever it was that made them so miserable and nasty.

‘I wish that someone could hug you,’ she sings. ‘Must be lonely being angry, feeling overlooked’

Then shifts to the more universal issue in the chorus.

‘I want to walk through the park at dark,’ she sings. ‘Men are scared that women will laugh at them… Women are scared that men will kill them. I hold my keys between my fingers’

Like she did so well on her debut album in 2015, Barnett sits on the precipice of angry, grungey guitar rock (the title is surely a reference to Nirvana’s ‘Endless, Nameless’) and breezy balladry here. And is that Jen Cloher we hear on backing vocals?

Welcome back, Courtney. We need you.

Her new album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, will be released Friday 18 May.