NAO’s ‘Nostalgia’ isn’t just a throwback to the past
NAO – ‘Nostalgia’
East London vocalist NAO gives us a sublime cut of alien funk that will make you stand to attention with ‘Nostalgia’. There are aspects of Michael Jackson and Prince here – perhaps going some way to explain the song’s title – but there’s also something fresh, modern, and unlike other soul singers of right now. It’ll give you a thrilling shot of energy for the most part, but its breakdown towards the end is surprisingly beautiful as well.
Lindstrøm – ‘Tensions’
Norweigian space disco master Lindstrøm is at it again with this gorgeous, rolling, up-tempo gem. As per usual, he’s crafted it with a kind of effortless ease, making it build and fall away with a deft touch that feels completely instinctual. Whether you’re itching to get onto the dancefloor or just want to lay on the pool deck and listen to those majestic synths bubble away, this is necessary listening for any self-respecting dance music fans. Taken from his new album It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, out this Friday.
Manchester Orchestra – ‘The Moth’
Another atmospheric gem from Manchester Orchestra’s latest album A Black Mile to the Surface. These guys manage to show plenty of heart beneath the sheen of their meticulous, anthemic music, which is why their fans remain so devoted. It’ll be interesting to hear how they manage to pull it off in Australia next February.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘Holy Mountain’
Noel Gallagher has written some of the most enduring pop songs of our time. He didn’t do it by completely reinventing the wheel, he took what we loved and put his own spin on it. So it doesn’t matter how much ‘Holy Mountain’ sound like ‘Suffragette City’ done by the Beach Boys (pre-Stamos, probs), it’s a whole lotta fun. And, hey, it’s got Paul Weller on organ – you gotta respect that.
Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – ‘Matter Of Time’
A beautiful track from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings that suggests the posthumous Soul Of A Woman is going to be one of the most special albums of this year. It still hurts so much that she is gone, but this is a great reminder that we were lucky to have her and the brilliant music she gave us.
Alexander Biggs – ‘Figure It Out’
Alexander Biggs plays the kind of heart-warming modern folk that we’d all like to soundtrack dreamy, carefree vacations with friends, except nothing in real life is ever this dreamy and carefree. It’s accomplished folk pop that will take this young Melburnian far.
BATS – ‘Truthless’
BATS’ ‘Truthless’ is dirty, evil and brimming with attitude. It’s a pounding, unruly slice of heavy rock that grinds and pulsates its way into a kind of stone-faced groove, only to be interrupted right at the end by a brilliantly brutal breakdown. Awfully sturdy heavy rock that’s very easy to like.
Clouds – ‘Beautiful Nothingness’
Did anyone really ever have any reservations about whether Clouds still had the goods when they announced their comeback? This great new single, ‘Beautiful Nothingness’, is a beautiful, breezy piece of pop that doesn’t stray too far from the Clouds we know and love but still sounds fresh.
Danny Barwick – ‘Flickering’
Danny Barwick’s new single ‘Flickering’ is a powerful track. The way the music builds constantly through its three minutes is brilliant, you don’t even notice it happening until the final verse when it all seems like it’s going to reach an almighty crescendo. All the while, Barwick delivers a single, curious melody that becomes more powerful as it
Sampa The Great – ‘Rhymes to the East’
The country’s finest rapper returns with a typically slick and proficient piece of deep, beautiful and dark hip hop. Sampa The Great has not steered us wrong yet and, with new music like this, we can’t see that changing any time soon.