NAO’s ‘Nostalgia’ isn’t just a throwback to the past

Norweigian space disco master Lindstrøm is at it again with this gorgeous, rolling, up-tempo gem. As per usual, he’s crafted it with a kind of effortless ease, making it build and fall away with a deft touch that feels completely instinctual. Whether you’re itching to get onto the dancefloor or just want to lay on the pool deck and listen to those majestic synths bubble away, this is necessary listening for any self-respecting dance music fans. Taken from his new album It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, out this Friday.