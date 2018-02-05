If you're not listening to the sleek Neil Frances, you should be

Neil Frances take aspects of soul, disco, electro, psych-pop and distil them into something very simple but completely astonishing. You’ll get heavy Tame Impala vibes, but shades of everything from Caribou to Al Jarreau to some of that fine French touch music of the 90s and 2000s will shine through as well.

It’s the kind of music that you could analyse forever, pinning dozens of influences on their sound, but it’s much more fun if you just turn it up loud, close your eyes and let that bassline take you away.

Each of the three tracks this Australian/US duo have delivered so far have been belters. Here’s hoping they keep them coming.