Neko Case gets inside our head again on her latest brilliant track
Neko Case – ‘Bad Luck’
Neko Case is an artist you can depend on. Not only is she always going to deliver quality material, she’s going to give us music that we can relate to. In ‘Bad Luck’ she rattles off an unfortunate series of events and speaks to the common malaise that feels all too familiar.
‘Are you tired of things going right? Things going wrong? Tired of trying to make everyone happy? Too tired to sing your own songs?’
In isolation, that just sounds like a big whinge. But listen to the song and you’ll hear that there’s a resilience in there too. In the end, things aren’t so bad. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be a little miffed when things get hard.
Neko recorded the vocals for the song just hours after learning that her home had been destroyed by a fire. News as awful as that forced her to find extra strength and some perspective. It’s hard to say for sure, but it might have made this song better.
Her new record is called Hell-On; it has an amazing cover, and it is out next Friday.
Christine and the Queens – ‘Girlfriend’ (ft. Dâm-Funk)
This retro-futuristic funk-pop gem from Christine and the Queens is immediate proof that we haven’t heard her best work yet.
It’s often a concern when an artist releases such a strong debut, as Chaleur Humaine was in 2014. But the taut, perfectly executed ‘Girlfriend’ shows us that Héloïse Letissier pop smarts are only getting sharper and that she feels unencumbered when it comes to following up such a strong piece.
The track will remind you of the best 80s pop – most obviously Michael Jackson – and will probably sound as good in 30 years as it does today. Hopefully this is from a new album, because it feels like we’re due one.
Mitski – ‘Geyser’
Mitski’s art-pop soars to new heights with ‘Geyser’. It’s unflinchingly personal ‘You’re my number one / You’re the one I want’ she sings. ‘I will be the one you need / I just can’t live without you’. At first, it’s stark and intimate, but the arrangement quickly swells to eventually become an epic post-rock squall.
It feels cruel that the song finishes in just over two minutes, but at least it’s impetus to hit play on it again (and again and again). Her new album Be The Cowboy – her fifth – isn’t out until August, here’s hoping we get plenty more previews of it before then though.
Jungle – ‘Happy Man’
After a debut album as slick and soulful as their eponymous 2014 effort, we’re not surprised that Jungle have returned with new music that picks up pretty much precisely where they left off. There are no new tricks here, just the same crowd pleasing lite-funk that’s very easy to listen to in pretty much any circumstance with any kinda crowd.
Ray LaMontagne – ‘Paper Man’
Beloved folk-pop crooner Ray LaMontagne delivers the kind of polished hushed folk with big, enheartened swells that he always does so well on ‘Paper Man’. The chorus is one of his best though, with a real classic pop vibe showing he has his head in the right place when writing this stuff. His new record Part of the Light is out now.
Luboku – ‘Without You’
There’s no shortage of bedroom producers making chilled house music right now, but there aren’t many of them constructing jams as beautiful and dreamy as Luboku’s ‘Without You’. This rolling jam makes the most of a few different synth sounds and a single vocal sample, proving that less is definitely more when you know what to do with the elements you’re working with.
Jaala – ‘Junior Spirit’
The proliferation of neo-soul in Australia over the past decade or so has given us some great music. As has the full-scale revival of garage rock. ‘Junior Spirit’ from Jaala kinda mashes the two together. I say kinda, because it’s far too simple a description of the music this Melbourne group, led by frontwoman Cosima Jaala, make. Their second album Joonya Spirit is one of the most inventive and exciting records of the year and you owe it to yourself to delve deeper.
Gabriella Cohen – ‘Music Machine’
Another killer earworm from one of our favourite recent exports Gabriella Cohen. Hypnotic bass, dizzyingly fun handclaps and an insidiously catchy melody make this as irresistible as anything she’s done in the past. Then, when the doo-wop vocals come in towards the end, it hits a whole new level – Cohen is such a clever songwriter and uses her chosen sonic elements judiciously. Her new record Pink Is The Colour of Unconditional Love is out next week and we are excited.
The Presets – ‘Downtown Shutdown’
That new record from The Presets is almost upon us, and what we’ve heard so far has us completely fired up. If you don’t want to party like someone ten years younger after you hear the amped up disco of ‘Downtown Shutdown’ then you have far more restraint than us. Hi Viz is out next week.
Jordan Rakei – ‘Wildfire’
Our love for Jordan Rakei isn’t going to abate any time soon if he keeps giving us such luscious gold as this. ‘Wildfire’ is another jazzy shuffle from the former Brisbane, now London-based, artist that features his most prominent and rich vocals yet. Really beautiful, restrained soul that’s slick as hell.