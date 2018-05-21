Neko Case gets inside our head again on her latest brilliant track

Neko Case is an artist you can depend on. Not only is she always going to deliver quality material, she’s going to give us music that we can relate to. In ‘Bad Luck’ she rattles off an unfortunate series of events and speaks to the common malaise that feels all too familiar.

‘Are you tired of things going right? Things going wrong? Tired of trying to make everyone happy? Too tired to sing your own songs?’

In isolation, that just sounds like a big whinge. But listen to the song and you’ll hear that there’s a resilience in there too. In the end, things aren’t so bad. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be a little miffed when things get hard.

Neko recorded the vocals for the song just hours after learning that her home had been destroyed by a fire. News as awful as that forced her to find extra strength and some perspective. It’s hard to say for sure, but it might have made this song better.

Her new record is called Hell-On; it has an amazing cover, and it is out next Friday.