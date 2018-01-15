New David Byrne, Jack White and First Aid Kit have made 2018 sound pretty great so far
Each week we add a whole heap of great new music to the Double J playlist.
This week is an absolute monster, with a handful of esteemed acts starting 2018 in a big way.
Black Eyed Peas – ‘Street Livin'’
They are back! After 15 years of pop music that has been questionable at best, the Black Eyed Peas are genuinely making amazing music again. Deep, soulful, angry hip hop. We can’t believe our ears. Read (much) more about it over here.
David Byrne – ‘Everybody's Coming To My House’
The fact that David Byrne is once again co-writing with Brian Eno is enough to make any fan excited. Thankfully the fruits of this collaboration continue to be rich and wonderful, the upbeat electro-indie of ‘Everybody's Coming To My House’ slots into Byrne’s enviable catalogue wonderfully.
His new record American Utopia will be out on Friday 9 March. Now all we need are some tour dates…
Alex Cameron – ‘Politics Of Love’
One of Australia’s finest indie crooners Alex Cameron has some pretty high-profile admirers. Not many people can rope in The Killers’ Brandon Flowers for a spot on their record. But ‘Politics Of Love’ would have been great without Flowers’ input, it’s another brilliant modern interpretation of anthemic classic rock, the perfect late-addition to your summer road trip playlist if it’s not there already.
Shout out to the brilliant Weyes Blood who also contributes.
First Aid Kit – ‘Fireworks’
When a band gets popular so young, you can’t help but be a bit concerned about the future viability of their project. No such issue for Swedish sisters First Aid Kit, ‘Fireworks’ is further proof that they are making music as dreamy and perfect as they ever have.
Their fourth album, Ruins, is out this Friday and the band will be in Australia for shows (including Bluesfest) over Easter. They are a stunning live act, miss them at your peril.
Jack Grace – ‘Us’
The woozy, vulnerable electro pop of ‘Us’ might make you feel kind of uncomfortable, but that’s a big part of its appeal. Jack Grace puts us on edge and puts his heart on the line in this strange but captivating track, another compelling reason to look forward to his forthcoming EP ‘If I Tremble’, which will be out in March.
Nabihah Iqbal – ‘Zone 1 To 6000’
Nabihah Iqbal (who perform under the moniker Throwing Shade) released her debut album Weighing Of The Heart late last year and ‘Zone 1 To 6000’ is one of its most compelling moments.
The icy cold, synth heavy, electro production, and Iqbal’s casual, unassuming British accent gives it a pretty strong Pet Shop Boys vibe, which is a pretty massive compliment.
The pace of her delivery calls to mind the frantic nature of the rat race, while her lyrics paint a fairly bleak but pretty accurate picture of modern life. Working for the weekends, grinding out one day at a time.
You’ll hang on her every word and yearn for more when it’s over.
Joan As Police Woman – ‘Tell Me’
Another stellar piece of modern pop from Joan As Police Woman, an artist who always pushes forward yet still manages to never let us down. ‘Tell Me’ has a slinky, loungy vibe that makes it tough to sit still, while Joan Wasser’s lyrics are frank and personal. Her new record Damned Devotion will be out on Friday 9 February.
Amaya Laucirica – ‘All Of Our Time’
‘All Of Our Time’ is more dreamy, shoegazy brilliance from Melbourne’s Amaya Laucirica. Its sweet, undulating alt-pop that unfolds into something really special when the chorus kicks in.
Prequel – ‘Freedom’
Wild space jazz courtesy of Melbourne DJ Prequel, and further proof as to why we reckon he’s one of the artists making jazz sound fresh again.
Jack White – ‘Connected By Love’
Jack White’s return is suitably massive. ‘Connected By Love is a big, ostentatious rock ballad, replete with gospel chorus and enough ups and downs to fill an entire film. It’s great to have White back in action, and we like how bold this track is, but we’re not considering this a definitive indication of how the record will sound. We get the feeling it’ll be a multifaceted beast.