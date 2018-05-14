Oscar Key Sung’s ‘Simple Luv’ is one of the best pop songs of the year
Oscar Key Sung – ‘Simple Luv’
Could this be the best Australian pop song of the year? It’s got everything; genuine emotion, progressive vision, immense talent. It sounds like 2018, thanks largely to its inventive ultra-modern production, but never feels like it’s trying to latch onto a trend. The vocal is clear and its starkness cuts through strongly. There’s no hiding here.
We’ve known Oscar Key Sung to be a major talent for many years now. But this track feels both more focused and more of a risk than anything he’s given us before. At a time where we’re lamenting the lack of Australian pop on our charts, it’s almost annoying to hear a song as good as this and have it not receive the commercial attention it deserves.
His new EP No Disguises is out next Friday 15 May.
Regurgitator – ‘Don’t Stress’
It’s been far too long since we heard new music from Regurgitator. The hypnotic, downbeat rock of ‘Don’t Stress’ – a Ben Ely track – hints that perhaps the band have taken a little influence from their excellent Velvet Underground tribute shows of late. Or maybe I’m reading too much into it. It’s a curious but damn fine song that proves that you truly never can tell where these masters are gonna go next.
Natalie Prass – ‘Sisters’
A sweet little piece of neo-soul from the very versatile Natalie Prass. She’s an immense talent who is writing some of the most unique, high-level but easily digestible pop music of anyone right now. And her brilliant, ultra-natural voice is just the perfect vessel in which to bring them to us. Her new record The Future and The Past will be out at the start of next month. You’ll be hearing more of it from us, guaranteed.
OKENYO – ‘20 / 20’
The masterful OKENYO returns with a spirited piece of hip hop/soul that reminds us she is one of the country’s most formidable and diverse talents. The track is kinda understated, there’s no braggadocio here, but OKENYO gets her point across through pure proficiency. If you’ve got little kids, play it for them. It’ll blow their minds. Her new EP The Wave is out on Friday.
Jon Hopkins – ‘Everything Connected’
The new Jon Hopkins record Singularity is one of the best electronic albums we’ve heard in a long time. ‘Everything Connected’ is a pretty good indication as to why the record is being held in such high regard, it’s a spirited piece of techno that hits hard at times and shows great beauty and restraint at others. Turn it up loud. Then turn it up louder.
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Four Out Of Five’
The new Arctic Monkeys record is turning out to be pretty divisive, following on from the heavily acclaimed AM of 2013. But surely a departure like this is better than just making the same record again, right? ‘Four Out Of Five’ is definitely one of the highlights of the record, Alex Turner is as verbose as ever, while soulful backing vocals and an ever-changing arrangement makes it more prog than anything the band have done yet.
Tirzah – ‘Gladly’
‘Gladly’ is woozy and ultra-downbeat, but Tirzah’s voice acts as a beacon of light among the deliberately oppressive drums and synths that back her up. It’s a fascinating juxtaposition, made all the stranger by the twinkling piano that comes in towards the end. The British singer releases her debut album Devotion in August.
Fantastic Negrito – ‘Plastic Hamburgers’
Huge Zeppelin vibes coming off this massive new jam from modern American blues man Fantastic Negrito. This is the kind of heavy rock jam that will make your ears prick up as soon as you hear it. It won’t necessarily be for everyone, but it’s going to hit a lot of people in all the right places. His second album under this name, Please Don’t Be Dead, is out mid-June.
Terra Pines – ‘Kidult’
Brisbane’s Terra Pines give us some melodic slacker post-punk glory with ‘Kidult’. The vocals are all washy throughout, but it’s when the noisy guitars kick in halfway through that it kicks things up another notch. Their self-titled debut album is out right now. If you love it, the band members are in stacks of other great bands, check out Tape/Off, Deafcult, Tiny Spiders and Ghost Notes for more.
Dean Forever – ‘Ease The Nearing’
Dean Forever are an indie pop group out of Adelaide that make equally dreamy and proficient music. ‘Ease The Nearing’ feature unassuming vocals from Kiah Lanagan, over the top of some pretty flashy and, at times, epic music. It’s an intriguing song that makes us wonder what else they have up their sleeve.