Oscar Key Sung’s ‘Simple Luv’ is one of the best pop songs of the year

Could this be the best Australian pop song of the year? It’s got everything; genuine emotion, progressive vision, immense talent. It sounds like 2018, thanks largely to its inventive ultra-modern production, but never feels like it’s trying to latch onto a trend. The vocal is clear and its starkness cuts through strongly. There’s no hiding here.

We’ve known Oscar Key Sung to be a major talent for many years now. But this track feels both more focused and more of a risk than anything he’s given us before. At a time where we’re lamenting the lack of Australian pop on our charts, it’s almost annoying to hear a song as good as this and have it not receive the commercial attention it deserves.

His new EP No Disguises is out next Friday 15 May.