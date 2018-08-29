Queens of the Stone Age get the simple things right on Australian tour opener

Live performance needs to constantly evolve. The moment the live music experience stagnates, the impetus to bother going out and seeing bands will dissipate. No one wants the same thing over and over again.

But we also find comfort in the things we know. And sometimes you just want a rock show to be a rock show. That’s what’s Queens of the Stone Age delivered on the opening stop of their Australian tour in Brisbane this week.

For two solid hours, the Californian-bred band played hard and loud. They played with energy and with class. They delivered the kind of rock show that would make a teenager want to start a band.

No skits, no interludes, no visuals, no covers, no pyro, no gimmicks at all. The only embellishment to their water-tight hard-rock – and a significant one, to be fair – was a staggeringly epic light show. Besides that, this show relied on nothing but the strength of this band and their songs.

Old school fans were, as always, left wanting. The band played just one song from R (‘In The Fade’) and none from their kick-arse debut album.

Those who came on board with their multi-million selling Songs For The Deaf had far more joy. Hottest 100 winner ‘No One Knows’ was an early highlight, ‘Song For The Deaf’ felt truly evil and menacing and ‘Go With The Flow’ felt triumphant as the main set closer.

The band played two-thirds of last year’s solid Villains, and while tracks like ‘The Way You Used To Do’ and ‘Head Like A Haunted House’ were incredible additions to the set, it all got a bit tiresome by the time they dropped ‘Domesticated Animals’ and ‘Villains of Circumstance’ towards the end.

Out of solidarity for anyone who shows up at a gig just trying to do their job, I’ll never fully forgive frontman Josh Homme for kicking a photographer last year. But, as a frontman, he makes it very, very difficult to not love him. His charm is worth bottling. His cliched diatribes – about loving our city, about rock’n’roll serving as a lifesaving force, about the inebriation of the crowd – they all worked.

It feels like Queens Of The Stone Age are at the perfect level of popularity right now. When their peers Foo Fighters graduated to stadium band status, they lost the thrilling, urgent brilliance of their live show through the late 90s and early 2000s.

Queens of the Stone Age still have that rousing energy pumping through their show but are big enough to make it look and sound enormous, without being completely ostentatious.

While theirs is not simple music, it’d be a crime to over intellectualise this show. Queens of the Stone Age got the simple things right; they sounded perfect (they must have the best tech team in the business), they looked immense, and they still felt, at their core, like a rock band showing up and smashing it out as best they could.