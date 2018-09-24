Rarefied & Live: Remembering Pearl Jam's debut Australian tour

How excited were you the first time your favourite band came Down Under? Did you knock down a fence or rip up a chair?

Fans attending Pearl Jam’s first-ever Melbourne show, at the Flinders Park Tennis Centre (today’s Rod Laver Arena) on 16 March 1995, had seen how raucous the band’s shows could get.

They’d been waiting four years for an audience with the band, who were touring their third album Vitalogy and steadily coasting the '90s seachange as the grunge explosion shifted to the alt-rock boom of the decade’s latter half.

Australians had seen footage of grunge kids going gaga on Seattle soil and the anarchic energy of the ‘Alive’ and ‘Go’ music videos, and were anticipating a night of moshing and crowdsurfing with one of the genre’s biggest and best live acts.

However, what greeted those feverish Pearl Jam devotees at the Tennis Centre arena, even on the floor of the costly GA section, was rows and rows of plastic chairs.

“You rock up and it’s like ‘please sit down demurely and don’t stand up’,” remembers Double J’s Ryan Egan. “Don’t experience what you’d seen other kids experience, what you came and paid for.”

The 13,000 capacity crowd didn’t take well to the domesticated approach.

At some point between local punk heroes The Meanies kicking off their support set and the main show, “people just started picking their seats up, eight to a row, and pushing them over to the side, so they could stand up and get closer to the front.”

Security responded, and while burly handlers attempted to force fans back into their seats, those in the bleachers seized the opportunity and began storming onto the arena floor. Chaos ensued.

Pearl Jam weren’t happy, sacking the security crew and hiring an entirely new detail for the following night’s show, on Friday 17 March.

triple j's 1995 promotional 2CD set, Rarefied & Live, a rarity among Pearl Jam collectors to this day.

triple j was there, broadcasting the show live to an estimated audience of 2 million people. That Live At The Wireless recording, now being re-broadcast on Double J for ‘90s month, is prized among bootleggers as one of Pearl Jam’s best.

The show was released as a limited edition 2CD set and given away in a station call-in competition; it’s still prized among collectors and valued at hundreds of dollars online.

On-stage that Friday night, frontman Eddie Vedder addressed the previous night’s conflict during a bout of his mercurial stage banter:

“Numbskull macho meathead security personnel roughing up kids, young men and women.”

“Throwing them out for no reason when ultimately, it’s the fans that are paying the security guards’ salary, right?” he asked to roars of approval. “[Tonight’s security] have been good, these are all new guys. We’re talking about last night, we got those guys the f**k out of here.”

Vedder had the ear of the nation listening via triple j, and he knew it.

“As long as I have the whole country listening I might as well say that they said ‘what are you talking about, problems? Beating kids up that’s our usual policy. We’re the best security bunch in the country, in all of Australia’,” he said. “Now, we had just been to Perth, Adelaide, Sydney with 32,000 f**king people, so we were the wrong people to tell.”

It was arguably the eye of the storm – the following night’s third and final Melbourne show at Sidney Myer Music Bowl saw fans storming the barriers, ballooning the capacity crowd to over 20,000 strong. The result was not pretty.

Those riotous sights spoke to not only the fevered anticipation for Pearl Jam’s debut Australian tour but also the band’s popularity as a must-see live act, delivering unbridled energy and, listening back, drafting what would become the blueprint for Pearl Jam show for decades to come: two-hour plus shows, extended jamming, surprise covers, special guests.

As their discography has swelled, seeing Pearl Jam live has become a game of pot luck.

Hearing your favourite songs becomes more of a gamble with each passing album and year. But back in 1995, they were in full stride and playing all of their most memorable material. “You had a band playing what I think is their best three albums at the best time in their career,” remembers Egan.

The muscular songs from Vs. and Vitalogy - ‘Animal’, ‘Not For You’, ‘Corduroy’, ‘Spin The Black Circle’ – sound tight as a drum, their ferocity spilling into selections from Ten, with renditions of ‘Even Flow’, ‘Alive’ and ‘Jeremy’ that out-snarled their studio counterparts.

“It was big, sounded huge, and they were just unreal. We got to see them just playing the songs you wanted to hear them play. And playing them really well.”

‘Rearviewmirror’ and ‘Porch’ unspooled into heady jam sessions, steered back into their climaxes by bassist Jeff Ament and drummer Jack Irons, a relatively new recruit who had played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and offered a precise but calming presence for the band during the heady Vitalogy era.

Vedder was also in fine form, shredding his larynx on ‘Blood’ harder than guitarists Stone Gossard and Mike McCready did their instruments, but then allowing his impassioned howls to soar on the more introspective numbers like ‘Black’ and ‘Release’.

“You had a band playing what I think is their best three albums at the best time in their career” Ryan Egan — Double J, 2018

“They understood the dynamics of a concert back then,” Egan reflects. “They’d done a lot of touring and got to a point with the songs where they have movement, light and shade, atmosphere, and establish a mood, build people up and slow things down as well.”

The '90s Pearl Jam had yet to become the exahustively bootlegged, well-document subject of their fan-driven community - at least not to the Grateful Dead levels of obsession the internet would enable - so, the excitement of their debut Aussie shows was that nobody really knew what to expect.

“Because how would you know?” Egan remarks. “If you read review of a live gig overseas, it’d be four paragraphs. So, there was a real unknown – that’s amazing. You can’t imagine what that’s like now.”

“I can watch this entire concert on YouTube! It’s terrible but I can, it’s weird. You could never do that then, you went in just not knowing what you were going to get, you couldn’t check the setlist beforehand, you had to cross your fingers and hope.”

Not even the biggest wishful thinkers could have imagined the finale in store for them during an explosive encore.

“That’s Dave Grohl behind drums,” Vedder said. “Say hi.” The screaming arena obliged.

Joining the band for a thunderous cover of Neil Young’s ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, Grohl’s presence was a complete surprise.

“It was huge," remembers Egan. "Kurt had recently passed away, Dave Grohl even then, was a mythical figure. Only three people played in Nirvana and there’s only two left.”

In late '94, in the months following Kurt Cobain's death, Grohl had been rumoured to fill Pearl Jam’s then-vacant drumstool, and even considered becoming a full-time member of Tom Petty’s band The Heartbreakers.

By 1995, Grohl was now fronting his own band, Foo Fighters, but it wouldn’t be until July that they’d release their debut album, and another five months before their first Australian shows (playing Summersault Festival through December ‘95/January ’96).

All for which made his on-stage collaboration in Melbourne with Pearl Jam all the more unexpected and special.

Just three months on from the Australian leg, Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy tour would run into troubles and then, an abrupt halt.

On 24 June, at a show in San Francisco, Vedder walked off stage just seven songs into the set. Neil Young, who had recorded Mirrorball with the band that year, stepped into finish the show while Vedder blamed his exit of a combination of food poisoning and exhaustion.

A few days later, physically and emotionally drained from a high-stakes battle with Ticketmaster, Pearl Jam pulled the plug on their remaining US tour. “I think we all agreed that it had gotten insane, that it was no longer about the music,” Vedder said of the cancelled dates in a 1997 interview with SPIN.

That epilogue only serves to demonstrate how unique the band’s Down Under dates were – a group operating at a bleeding edge intensity. Their proverbial needle beginning to dip into the red but yet to blow a fuse, they harnessed that fatalistic energy into electric performances with an unbeatable zeal.

It’s all there on that Friday night in Autumn 1995, documented by triple j and, as Vedder pointed out on stage, under the transformative power of a lunar phase.

“It’s really too bad they couldn’t open the roof in this place, there’s a f**kin full moon out there that we’re missing,” he said.

“Things happen in a full moon - good things, bad things. Thanks for coming and making this thing happen tonight, we appreciate it.”

