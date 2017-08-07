Sahida Apsara has a lot of talents, and she's using them for good

triple j Unearthed Embedded Player

‘Radiant Star’ proves that Sahida Apsara is a great vocalist, but the truth is, she’s so much more than that. She’s a poet, a dancer, an arts educator and the recipient of both a Victorian Government Multicultural Award for Excellence and a UNESCO grant. She’s one impressive woman.

‘Radiant Star’ is the kind of breezy reggae jam that instantly transports you somewhere beautiful and warm. Dub FX’s production is classy and restrained as the hugely positive lyrics and stunning voices of both Apsara and collaborator Saritah hit us right in the heart.

There’s something to be said for people who use their powers for positivity and this is music that is specifically written to make you feel good.