Flight Facilities go sky high on their new collaboration

‘Stranded’ opens with some sparse piano topped by the light-as-air vocals of Georgia Josiena Nott, of Kiwi duo Broods.

Slowly, the landscape widens: we get a jumpy bassline, some light beats and, eventually (via a sick drum fill) Reggie Watts, his voice pure and true.

The songs picks up again with a percussion play about four minutes in, by which points it's all systems go.

What a collaboration.