Sometimes it feels like we don't even deserve REMI and Thando

REMI – ‘My People’ (Ft. Thando)
One of the best songs of the year has come via Thando with a little help from her friend REMI. Now the script is flipped for ‘My People’, a new single from the Australian Music Prize winning rapper that showcases his brilliant vision as a songwriter, as well as his prodigious talent as a rapper. It also shows off the supreme talent of producer Sensible J, who is kicking immense goals right now.
The track is a celebration of youth, a celebration of friendship, a celebration of being loose and doing it with those people you love more than anything. It’s an anthem in honour of fun and if it doesn’t make you feel good, well that’s just too bad.
In REMI and Thando we have one of the country’s great musical combinations. Be thankful.
Tamino – ‘Indigo Night’
Half-Egyptian/half-Belgian singer-songwriter Tamino gives us a delicate, intricate piece of deeply swoon-worthy indie with his single ‘Indigo Night’. His voice is so wonderfully rich and warm, the interlocking guitars chime in all the right places and those strings will hit you in the heart when they come in. It would be remiss to not mention the fact he has some pretty high-profile support in Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood, who lends not only his encouragement but also his signature melodic bass playing – which is turned right up in the mix – to the track. Classy stuff.
Courtney Barnett – ‘City Looks Pretty’
Courtney Barnett knows how to grab our attention. On her new single, she opens with this brilliant line: ‘The city looks pretty when you’ve been indoors, for 23 days I’ve ignored all your phone calls’, so expressive and instantly relatable. The track ploughs along in pretty standard Barnett fashion with plenty of great noisy guitar, ensuring that we’ll be getting the Barnett we know and love on her forthcoming second album Tell Me How You Really Feel when it comes out on Friday 18 May.
Good Morning – ‘For A Little While’
Good Morning are one of Australia’s best new indie rock bands. It’s razor-sharp songwriting couched in hazy, lo-fi, claustrophobic arrangements. Listless delivery with unexpected flourishes (the sax here is a masterstroke). Smart music that has far more to it than you’ll recognise at surface level. Their new album Prize // Reward will be out Friday 11 May.
ALTA – ‘Now That You Want Me’
Aussie electro-pop duo ALTA won us over with last year’s ‘Fix It’ and continue to win our affections with the shiny, energised pop of ‘Now That You Want Me’. Feeling sluggish? Let these two great musicians pick you up and get you moving. They play Splendour In The Grass in July; make sure you catch them if you’re lucky enough to be there.
Ara Koufax – ‘Shades Of Blue’
The new double A-Side from Melbourne production duo Ara Koufax is further proof that they’re one of the most underrated electronic acts making music in Australia right now. ‘Shade Of Blue’ is a bass heavy cut of synth-driven electro that locks you into its groove early and doesn’t let up. It builds and builds and takes you with it the whole way – before you know it you’re dancing around the office and everyone’s looking at you weird.
Le Butcherettes – ‘spider/WAVES’
If you’ve slept on Mexico’s brilliant Le Butcherettes, then now is the time to wake up. ‘spider/WAVES’ has Teri Gender Bender in her most impressive vocal form yet and the band tighter and more focused than ever. The uncompromising political art-punks enlisted Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads, this banger) to produce, and it’s worked an absolute treat. Here’s hoping for a new record soon.
Jim James – ‘Just A Fool’
My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James can do no wrong. ‘Just A Fool’ sees him in a slightly more shreddy mode than on his excellent previous record, but the songwriting remains as strong. Classic southern rock with a perfect modern twist. His new solo record Uniform Distortion is out Friday 29 June.
Niia – ‘Constantly Dissatisfied’ (Ft. Gallant)
Super slick modern soul from US singer Niia and featuring soon-to-be superstar Gallant. The deep, jazzy arrangement couches Niia’s slightly smoky voice and Gallant’s staggering falsetto perfectly. It’s just ultra-classy R&B that hits all the right notes. Niia’s debut album I is out now.
Simian Mobile Disco – ‘Hey Sister’
An epic, spooky jam from Simian Mobile Disco’s forthcoming sixth record Murmurations. The hypnotic vibe here means it’s probably not the British duo’s most floor-filling track, but it is up there with their most accomplished works in a musical sense. Throw it on late at night and freak out. Murmurations is out on Friday 11 May.