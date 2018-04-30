Sometimes it feels like we don't even deserve REMI and Thando

One of the best songs of the year has come via Thando with a little help from her friend REMI. Now the script is flipped for ‘My People’, a new single from the Australian Music Prize winning rapper that showcases his brilliant vision as a songwriter, as well as his prodigious talent as a rapper. It also shows off the supreme talent of producer Sensible J, who is kicking immense goals right now.

The track is a celebration of youth, a celebration of friendship, a celebration of being loose and doing it with those people you love more than anything. It’s an anthem in honour of fun and if it doesn’t make you feel good, well that’s just too bad.

In REMI and Thando we have one of the country’s great musical combinations. Be thankful.