St Vincent abandons the guitar but recaptures our heart on new single

We have been waiting for new music from St Vincent for slightly longer than we wanted to (we really, really, really, really liked her last record). But now we have 155 seconds of new Annie Clark genius and that’s getting us by for now.

We had no expectations about what new St Vincent music might sound like – we’re not stupid – so the fact that it’s a gentle piano ballad with a subtle electro undercurrent isn’t a shock. That it’s packed full of swear words, yearning for a lost love and cinematic strings doesn’t surprise us one bit. And the lack of her dextrous guitar would be disappointing if the song wasn’t so damn fascinating.

Since her last album, Clark has pretty much become tabloid fodder thanks to a growing profile as an artist and private life associations that those vultures can’t resist exploiting. This song is so good that it ought to overshadow any speculation about its muse and propel St Vincent to an even higher standing it the world of indie rock. That new album can’t come soon enough.