Straight Arrows remind us that simplicity is power in rock'n'roll

For over a decade now, I’ve told anyone who’ll listen that Straight Arrows are the best band in the country. Just when I was starting to think the competition they face is too stiff to keep up that reputation, they come out and release something as succinct and brilliant as ‘Out & Down’.

There’s absolutely nothing new about what they do. It’s topflight garage rock – this particular track is perhaps a little less trashy and noisy than much of their previous output – that doesn’t try and been profound or ground breaking. A catchy chorus, a weird solo, and it’s all wrapped up in three minutes. What more could you want?