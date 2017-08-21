TFS deliver one of the greatest debut singles in recent memory

Cynical readers will state that anything Gareth Liddiard does will get an immediate pass-mark from us because he’s some kind of untouchable force in underground Australian music. Not true. I’m not gonna pretend his music is good if it’s not.

Tropical F*** Storm is Liddiard and Fiona Kitschin, both of The Drones, teaming up with Lauren Hammel from High Tension and Erica Dunn from Harmony.

Their first single is ‘Chameleon Paint’ and it is very, very good. It’s kinda spooky and totally warped, the kinda song you feel might fall to pieces, but instead throws up a range of surprisingly tuneful melodies when you’re least expecting them. The way it injects a little sweetness into its evil sound makes it even more terrifying.

It’s absolutely a progression from The Drones’ most recent (and objectively brilliant) album Feelin Kinda Free and, honestly, not a huge leap from the new sounds and sonic textures they were trialling there. That’s a very good thing if you’re a Drones fan. If you’re not, then give this a wide berth, you will hate it. Your loss.