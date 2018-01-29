Thando wants everyone to know the difference between tolerance and acceptance

Let's start with the basics: 'NUMB', by Melbourne singer Thando and featuring renowned Aussie rapper Remi. is nothing short of world class. Deep, smooth and sleek in all the right places, cutting and powerful when it needs to be.

It's musically challenging, immediately appealing and just straight up killer from start to finish. Good luck to any other Australian artist trying to release a better hip hop track this year.

But it's also important to go a bit deeper and hear directly from Thando about what the song is all about.

“Numb is a song written about my experiences trying to confront feeling ostracized. Lyrically, I took the approach of having to be wasted to get along with people I have nothing in common with (and we’ve all been there).

“On a personal level however, I’m addressing being an ‘African Youth’ who has grown up in Australia. Topics concerning ‘belonging’ and ‘race’ have been focused on by mainstream media, (especially as of late) and this had me reflecting on my place in this country and where I truly belong.

“The title references the struggle of realizing how displaced I feel when I’m being my truest self, instead of a watered-down version that’s easier to get along with… and in turn, numbing myself to how hard it actually is to do that.

“My hope is that taking this track around the country will start a conversation amongst listeners and their peers about the difference between tolerance and acceptance, and how psychologically taxing it can be as a minority to have to assimilate.”

Hers is the kind of voice we need in Australia today. It's not sensational, it's sensible. And it's the sign of a woman who's generally trying to do good in the world.