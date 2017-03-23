The bizarre and the beautiful: celebrating the art of costume in music

Have you ever wanted to dress up as a rock star?

I dedicated today’s show to sartorial splendour and some of the best dressed and often ridiculous outfits embraced by musos around the world.

From Björk’s fantastical costumes, The Flaming Lips’ cuddly animals and George Clinton’s decadent pimp stylings. Just how do you get away with wearing a giant nappy on stage?

I love it when artists play dress ups. Style fashion and theatricality have been a part of rock’n’roll and continues to be, as it evolves into the myriad of musical styles today.

Whether it’s the high camp glam of the New York Dolls, commando uniforms from The Clash, Elton John looking like a peacock, or Lady Gaga dressing like a raw steak, there’s nothing more fun than an artist that doesn’t look like they just crawled out of bed wearing unwashed track pants.

So, in celebration of style, here’s five of the best.