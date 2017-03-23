The bizarre and the beautiful: celebrating the art of costume in music
Have you ever wanted to dress up as a rock star?
I dedicated today’s show to sartorial splendour and some of the best dressed and often ridiculous outfits embraced by musos around the world.
From Björk’s fantastical costumes, The Flaming Lips’ cuddly animals and George Clinton’s decadent pimp stylings. Just how do you get away with wearing a giant nappy on stage?
I love it when artists play dress ups. Style fashion and theatricality have been a part of rock’n’roll and continues to be, as it evolves into the myriad of musical styles today.
Whether it’s the high camp glam of the New York Dolls, commando uniforms from The Clash, Elton John looking like a peacock, or Lady Gaga dressing like a raw steak, there’s nothing more fun than an artist that doesn’t look like they just crawled out of bed wearing unwashed track pants.
So, in celebration of style, here’s five of the best.
George Clinton
Yes, he once wore an oversized nappy on stage. But George Clinton mostly dresses like a decadent disco loving pimp visiting earth from a technicolour planet.
Maybe it’s that hair (which should be examined by science for new species).
The Flaming Lips
Nothing puts a smile on your face faster than The Flaming Lips live. Like a mad carnival where everyone’s taken mushrooms, Wayne Coyne looks increasingly like a lurex clad cult leader embracing his flock with oversized hands.
And you’ve gotta love those huge cuddly animals on stage.
Björk
Futuristic, animalistic and fantastical. Björk’s costumes are the gold standard. But can you imagine trying to perform in that gear?
No one more perfectly embodies the spirit of their music and complete artistic vision than Björk and her jaw-droppingly amazing outfits
Goat
Something about Goat’s primal-pagan-tribalism and those freakish masks is deeply unnerving.
They claim to have grown up in a commune in Northern Sweden which is under a voodoo curse. This works for their broad global take on psychedelia but you might want to wear a protective amulet if you see them live.
Kraftwerk
Before Daft Punk embraced robo-fashion there was Kraftwerk’s man-machine.
We’re talking identical sharp suits and a collective rather than individual identity designed to focus attention on the crystalline melodies and repetitive rhythms which laid the blueprint for modern electronic music.