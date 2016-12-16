The Classic Albums we showcased in 2016

Classic Albums was a new addition to the Double J schedule in 2016, but it very quickly became a new favourite show for many.

Each week Caz Tran digs out a brilliant record from the past – recent or distant – and plays it in full, along with archival interviews that give a richer understanding of what went into the making of the album and what its legacy has been.

The show is accompanied by a feature article in which she explores the album’s importance, often with quotes from some of the big players involved in its creation.

Here are the albums she covered in 2016.

31 January: PJ Harvey – Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea

7 February: The Living End – The Living End

14 February: Gorillaz – Gorillaz

21 February: Blondie – Parallel Lines

28 February: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Murder Ballads

6 March: Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

13 March: Radiohead – Kid A

20 March: Air – Moon Safari

27 March: The Triffids – Born Sandy Devotional

3 April: Weezer – Pinkerton

10 April: Cut Copy – In Ghost Colours

17 April: Crowded House – Crowded House

24 April: Prince – Sign o' The Times

1 May: Feist – The Reminder

8 May: Teenage Fanclub – Bandwagonesque

15 May: Garbage – Garbage

22 May: Something For Kate – Echolalia

29 May: Beck – Odelay

5 June: X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents

12 June: Green Day – Dookie

19 June: Fugazi – Repeater

26 June: Frenzal Rhomb – A Man's Not A Camel

3 July: Tiddas – Sing About Life

10 July: Arcade Fire – Funeral

17 July: DJ Shadow – Endtroducing.....

24 July: You Am I – Hourly, Daily

31 July: Nick Drake – Pink Moon

7 August: The Shins – Oh, Inverted World

14 August: Arrested Development – 3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life Of...

21 August: Falling Joys – Wish List

28 August: Paul Simon – Graceland

4 September: Leftfield – Leftism

11 September: Amy Winehouse – Back To Black

18 September: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik

25 September: Nirvana – Nevermind

2 October: The B-52’s – The B-52’s

9 October: The Fauves – Future Spa

16 October: Outkast – Speakerboxxx / The Love Below

23 October: Rodriguez – Cold Fact

30 October: Ryan Adams – Gold

6 November: Midnight Oil – Head Injuries

13 November: Do Re Mi – Domestic Harmony

20 November: The Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon Is Over

27 November: Gotye – Like Drawing Blood

4 December: Goldfrapp – Felt Mountain

11 December: The Pogues – If I Should Fall from Grace with God

