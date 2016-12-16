The Classic Albums we showcased in 2016
Classic Albums was a new addition to the Double J schedule in 2016, but it very quickly became a new favourite show for many.
Each week Caz Tran digs out a brilliant record from the past – recent or distant – and plays it in full, along with archival interviews that give a richer understanding of what went into the making of the album and what its legacy has been.
The show is accompanied by a feature article in which she explores the album’s importance, often with quotes from some of the big players involved in its creation.
Here are the albums she covered in 2016.
31 January: PJ Harvey – Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea
7 February: The Living End – The Living End
14 February: Gorillaz – Gorillaz
21 February: Blondie – Parallel Lines
28 February: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Murder Ballads
6 March: Lauryn Hill – The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
13 March: Radiohead – Kid A
20 March: Air – Moon Safari
27 March: The Triffids – Born Sandy Devotional
3 April: Weezer – Pinkerton
10 April: Cut Copy – In Ghost Colours
17 April: Crowded House – Crowded House
24 April: Prince – Sign o' The Times
1 May: Feist – The Reminder
8 May: Teenage Fanclub – Bandwagonesque
15 May: Garbage – Garbage
22 May: Something For Kate – Echolalia
29 May: Beck – Odelay
5 June: X-Ray Spex – Germfree Adolescents
12 June: Green Day – Dookie
19 June: Fugazi – Repeater
26 June: Frenzal Rhomb – A Man's Not A Camel
3 July: Tiddas – Sing About Life
10 July: Arcade Fire – Funeral
17 July: DJ Shadow – Endtroducing.....
24 July: You Am I – Hourly, Daily
31 July: Nick Drake – Pink Moon
7 August: The Shins – Oh, Inverted World
14 August: Arrested Development – 3 Years, 5 Months & 2 Days in the Life Of...
21 August: Falling Joys – Wish List
28 August: Paul Simon – Graceland
4 September: Leftfield – Leftism
11 September: Amy Winehouse – Back To Black
18 September: Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik
25 September: Nirvana – Nevermind
2 October: The B-52’s – The B-52’s
9 October: The Fauves – Future Spa
16 October: Outkast – Speakerboxxx / The Love Below
23 October: Rodriguez – Cold Fact
30 October: Ryan Adams – Gold
6 November: Midnight Oil – Head Injuries
13 November: Do Re Mi – Domestic Harmony
20 November: The Cruel Sea – The Honeymoon Is Over
27 November: Gotye – Like Drawing Blood
4 December: Goldfrapp – Felt Mountain
11 December: The Pogues – If I Should Fall from Grace with God
Caz will be back with more classic albums in 2017. Hear them every Sunday morning from 10am, Wednesday evening from 6pm or anytime here at doublej.net.au.