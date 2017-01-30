The Clouds return with first new music in 20 years

Next month will see Australian indie veterans The Clouds release their first new music in 20 years. ‘Mabel’s Bookshop’ is the first taste we’ve had of their exciting new EP Zaffre, which will be out on Valentine’s Day.

It’s a rollicking roots-rock tune that opens with Zeppelin-style galloping guitars, before vocalists Jodi Phillis and Patricia Young take us right back to their most charming ‘90s moments. The band are out on the road with Blondie and Cyndi Lauper in April and a good reason to get there early.