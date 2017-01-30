The Clouds return with first new music in 20 years
Hear all the new additions to the playlist on our Spotify hitlist.
The Clouds – ‘Mabel's Bookshop’
Next month will see Australian indie veterans The Clouds release their first new music in 20 years. ‘Mabel’s Bookshop’ is the first taste we’ve had of their exciting new EP Zaffre, which will be out on Valentine’s Day.
It’s a rollicking roots-rock tune that opens with Zeppelin-style galloping guitars, before vocalists Jodi Phillis and Patricia Young take us right back to their most charming ‘90s moments. The band are out on the road with Blondie and Cyndi Lauper in April and a good reason to get there early.
Arcade Fire – ‘I Give You Power’ (ft. Mavis Staples)
Mavis Staples is one of the greatest artists currently alive. That’s why indie-rock superstars Arcade Fire have her right up the front of their massive comeback anthem ‘I Give You Power’. It’s angry, affecting music, something Staples knows a lot about. Listen to it loud and feel it in your heart and your gut.
Cameron Avery – ‘Wasted On Fidelity’
An excellent follow up to the excellent ‘C’est Toi’ from the excellent Cameron Avery. Pretty, grandiose, intelligent and engaging. His debut solo LP Ripe Dreams, Pipe Dreams will be out in March and we reckon it’s gonna be excellent.
Kasey Chambers – ‘Dragonfly’
Kasey Chambers is still top of the pile in the realms of Australian country music, though ‘Dragonfly’ has her pushing a little further into the indie territory she’s always flirted with. It’s warm, frenetic and bittersweet and it’ll make you feel some things.
Goldfrapp – ‘Anymore’
To be honest, this is pretty much exactly what we expect from Goldfrapp at this stage. If you love her, you’ll love this. We certainly aren’t complaining.
Hurray For The Riff Raff – ‘Hungry Ghost’
It’s time to get acquainted with Alynda Segarra and her band Hurray For The Riff Raff,if you’re not already. Their sixth album, The Navigator, is out in March and promises to be fascinating listening. It’s a concept album that explores “a wandering soul at a crossroads of identity and ancestral weight”.
It’s always hard to fully understand songs from a concept album when you hear them out of context, so for now just relish in Segarra’s disarming voice and the beautifully dark production that sits behind her.
Ibibio Sound Machine – ‘Give Me A Reason’
This unrelenting cut of exotic electro-pop is one of the most exciting new tracks of the year so far. Vocalist Eno Williams is a force to be reckoned with on the mic and the beats and bass behind her are all but guaranteed to make your feet move. Put Ibibio Sound Machine on your radar now, before their album Uyai hits in March.
New Venusians – ‘Get Along’
This ultra-modern soul out of Sydney is both spacious and focused. Vocalist Meklit Kibret is the immediate standout of the New Venusians, but every time you listen to this song you’ll probably find a new favourite element to this cleverly produced piece of pop.
Carus Thompson – ‘Lies’
Carus Thompson has been out of action for half a decade, but ‘Lies’ shows that the break hasn’t had any adverse effect on his composition or playing skills. ‘Lies’ is a big, bright Aussie folk-pop tune that easily sits among the best material from his lengthy career thus far.
Young Fathers – ‘Only God Knows’ (ft. Leith Congregational Choir)
Is the Trainspotting 2 soundtrack going to be as good as the first one? Honestly, we don’t know. We’ll have to wait until we see how the songs work with the film to really find out. It looks promising though, as it features a few tracks from the brilliant Young Fathers, including this wild and soulful gem.