The genius of Cornelius shines through on ‘Sometime / Someplace’

Cornelius manages to make music that sounds so clean but has so much emotion. It is so synthetic, but is injected with so much heart. It is brilliantly calculated music, but it’s far from devoid of soul. It’s been this way for over 20 years now and on ‘Sometime / Someplace’ he again astounds us with his masterful production, songwriting and performance skills.

More than anything, Cornelius is an absolute original. You cannot replicate what he does. The little synth bursts that come from nowhere, the jagged, stripped back yet headachingly complex beat, the little touches of crystalline guitar and the effortlessly brilliant harmonies – it’s a mish mash of sounds and ideas that only an absolute genius can pull off. Thankfully this Japanese musician is nothing short of that.

Even if it doesn’t grab you at first, stick around for the guitar solo – you deserve it.