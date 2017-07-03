The genius of Cornelius shines through on ‘Sometime / Someplace’
Cornelius – ‘Sometime / Someplace’
Cornelius manages to make music that sounds so clean but has so much emotion. It is so synthetic, but is injected with so much heart. It is brilliantly calculated music, but it’s far from devoid of soul. It’s been this way for over 20 years now and on ‘Sometime / Someplace’ he again astounds us with his masterful production, songwriting and performance skills.
More than anything, Cornelius is an absolute original. You cannot replicate what he does. The little synth bursts that come from nowhere, the jagged, stripped back yet headachingly complex beat, the little touches of crystalline guitar and the effortlessly brilliant harmonies – it’s a mish mash of sounds and ideas that only an absolute genius can pull off. Thankfully this Japanese musician is nothing short of that.
Even if it doesn’t grab you at first, stick around for the guitar solo – you deserve it.
Kardajala Kirridarra – ‘Ngurra (Rain Song)’
It was just over a month ago that we raved about the first single from Kardajala Kirridarra’s debut album. We’re happy to report that ‘Ngurra (Rain Song)’ is just as good, if not better. Those voices are just stunning, the production is a perfect complement, and it all comes together as a brilliant marriage of old and new.
Foo Fighters – ‘Run’
When a band gets so rich and so successful, they either get real boring because they don’t want to alienate the masses, or they realise they can do whatever they want and just go buckwild. Foo Fighters have done both, which means new music from them should always be met with slight trepidation. Thankfully, ‘Run’ starts off as a great pop song and quickly morphs into something that actually sounds really heavy and spirited. It’s not gonna convert the haters, but they’re definitely keeping things interesting.
Manchester Orchestra – ‘The Gold’
Manchester Orchestra continue with their best hallmarks on ‘The Gold’; complex musicality, emotional lyricism and an altogether sprawling take on indie rock that’s as tasteful as it is affecting. Their fifth album, A Black Mile to the Surface, is out at the end of the month.
Lucy Rose – ‘No Good At All’
More intelligent pop from the UK’s Lucy Rose, an artist who gave us one of the most criminally underrated tracks of the past few years. She destroys us with another perfect chorus here, and is that wonderfully warm voice is charming as hell.
Mama Kin Spender – ‘Air Between Us’
Mama Kin has made heaps of great music over the years, but this collaboration with Melbourne’s Spender has brought something new out in her. This is an understated, slick and soulful piece of music that feels both modern and classic at the same time. And those group vocals give a sense of communality, which gives us a nice warm feeling.
Jim Lawrie – ‘Lost On Earth’
No longer Grizzly, Melbourne artist Jim Lawrie gives us a big, fist pumping gem here that nails that indie/classic rock divide that’s pretty popular these days but pretty hard to pull off. Huge Springsteen vibes here, and that’s never a bad thing, but mercifully it stops short of being mere pastiche.
Holiday Party – ‘I’m Still Here’
This is Holiday Party’s first jam. Don’t wanna sound greedy, but this is so splendid that we cannot wait for the second, third, fourth and so on. The Brisbane group give us a little future soul, a little indie pop and something a little bit psychedelic on ‘I’m Still Here’. You might recognise the faces from Little Scout and John Steel Singers, but this is a whole new musical direction for them.
Melanie De Biasio – ‘Gold Junkies’
Belgian singer Melanie De Biasio puts in a beguiling performance on the stunning ‘Gold Junkies’. It’s a lowkey track, with a pacey but understated electro beat backing the smooth synths and hushed vocal layers that provide such glorious colour and class. An intriguing song that proves you don’t need to be brash to stand out.
Lance Ferguson & One Above – ‘Back To You’ (ft. EMRSN & Mosé)
Lance Ferguson (Lanu, The Bamboos, Double J’s Sky High) has made a new record with a difference. He’s cut a selection of funk/soul tracks, as is his wont, pressed them to vinyl, and given them to a bunch of different artists to completely reinvent. Melbourne’s One Above turns Feguson’s original ‘2+1’ into ‘Back To You’ and gets EMRSN and Mose to lend vocals. It’s a cracking slice of breezy modern soul and we can’t wait to hear how different it is to the original that Lance cooked up in the studio. Both the originals and the reinventions will be out as a set on Friday 4 August.