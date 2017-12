Craig Finn might be the best storyteller in rock’n’roll today. Hell, he might be one of the best storytellers in the history of music. So it always gives us so much joy to hear new material from his band The Hold Steady.

On ‘Entitlement Crew’ there are some classic Craig Finn one-liners – ‘I love the party favours, but I hate the party people,’ and ‘Too many cracks in the bathroom / Too many kooks in the kitchen’ – but the overall narrative focuses on reminiscence. Where are your old partners? Where are your family? Where are your friends? Why did everyone have to leave?

Depressing? Maybe. Like most Hold Steady tracks, it really is what you make of it. All that matters is it’s yet another gem to add to the band’s rock-solid catalogue of literate, engaging and irresistibly catchy rock’n’roll.