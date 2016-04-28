The power of Black Sabbath and the importance of closure

After mourning the loss of some true musical giants over the past few months, Black Sabbath's The End tour feels like a gift. A way for fans old and new to say goodbye.

A chance for teenage stoners to see the metal legends for the first time. A chance for the lifers who saw them in 1971 to put a definitive end to their relationship with Sabbath as a live band.

Black Sabbath do not need gimmicks. They've got Tony Iommi's guitar.

That's the great thing about metal. If you're really dedicated, you never stop loving it. And when the music ages as well as that of Black Sabbath, there's no need to.

Even though The End was a big farewell, Black Sabbath still kept things pretty simple as far as a stage show went. They had a simple but powerful light show and some hilariously tacky visuals.

Because Black Sabbath do not need gimmicks. They've got Tony Iommi's guitar.

From the first note of opening song 'Black Sabbath', hearing him scorch through some of heavy rock's most iconic riffs felt like a spiritual experience.

Guitar nerds try to replicate his sound, but there's something in the way he plays, in the blood that pumps through his hands, in the timing and feeling he imbues into those evil riffs that no one can match. You'll hear other bands play 'Iron Man', 'War Pigs' and 'Paranoid' for decades yet, but those songs will never sound the same as when he plays them.

Just like there'll never be another Prince, Bowie, Lemmy, Stevie... there'll never be another Tony Iommi. Witnessing his greatness and hearing his tone was worth the price of admission alone.

Not to take away from Geezer Butler, who has held down the vital bottom end of Sabbath's sound for years. He was solid as a rock, locking in with relatively new (and very flashy) drummer Tommy Clufetos and not missing a note.

While the band were pretty much faultless, Ozzy Osbourne wasn't. But there can't be too many people who expect him to be perfect after such a debauched life (and after that reality TV show).

His out of tune moments in 'Into The Void' and 'Dirty Women' were really hard to handle. But, somewhat surprisingly, his great moments truly did outweigh his horrific ones. And he seemed agile and animated enough for a 67-year-old reprobate. He wasn't outstanding, but he didn't let us down either. When he hit those notes perfectly, the power was immense.

Since 1969, Black Sabbath have given us decades of groundbreaking, earth shattering, incomparable rock'n'roll. Their songs and the influence they've had on rock music are colossal.

In 2016, they gave us closure. We should thank them for that.