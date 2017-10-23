The vastly different sides to George Young’s genius

A man who has had such an indelible impact on heavy metal has no right to also be responsible for one of the sappiest and most celebrated mainstream love songs of all time. But George Young was no ordinary man.

‘Love Is In The Air’ is one of Vanda and Young’s biggest ever hits. It was a top ten smash all over the world and has been covered by the likes of Tom Jones and Kamahl.

John Paul Young is quick to credit its writers with much of the success he has enjoyed throughout his career.

"They are amazing," he told triple j in 2014. "George Young famously said 'You can write a song about anything'.

"I've only had one [song] in the charts that wasn't theirs, which was 'Soldier Of Fortune' back in '83."

The song reportedly came about after quite a bit of trial and error. Vanda and Young were trying to nut out new ideas and just generally trying to see what would stick.

"Harry and George were looking for a follow up to 'Walking in the Rain' and kicking around ideas,” Jane Albert, author of House Of Hits: The Great Untold Story Of Australia's First Family Of Music, told Double J in 2014.

“They had the basic music idea for 'Love Is in the Air', but they didn't have a song title for it. Harry and George had a book of song titles where they jot down names every time they thought of something. George said 'here's one, 'Love Is in the Air', let's try this'.

"They noodled around with that for a little while and came up with the tune, brought JPY in to record it and that was good, but they ended up with about 50 different takes – a shoebox full of cassettes. They were so immersed in it that they couldn't possibly work out which one was the best.

“So, they sent the box of cassettes up to Ted Albert and within an hour or so he came down and said 'yep, this is the one'. That went on to become this extraordinary international hit which has been re-recorded a million times.”