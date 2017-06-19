‘The Way You Used To Do’ is Queens Of The Stone Age's lively return
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘The Way You Used To Do’
A lot of people have been waiting a long time for this. ‘The Way You Used to Do’ is the first new Queens Of The Stone Age material in a few years and it’s a lively return.
You can hear producer Mark Ronson’s fingerprints all over this. It’s QOTSA at their most soulful, choosing to boogie along with us rather than pummel us with their unrelenting force. Those handclaps, those rhythms, the way Josh Homme uses his voice… It’s a fascinating sidestep for a band who are determined to remind us they have more to say, musically.
It’s as if ZZ Top were cryogenically frozen, thawed out and told to start a band with a family of robots in a space-age future. With Mark Ronson orchestrating the whole thing.
Jacob Banks – ‘Unholy War’
It’s not hard to hear why hundreds of thousands of people have fallen for British singer Jacob Banks in recent months. The young singer has one of those vicious voices that cuts right through you. It’s so unbelievably gritty and soulful, it’d easily stop a crowd. ‘Unholy War’ also has interesting, modern production which works as a great juxtaposition to the kinda classic soul of his vocal.
Juana Molina – ‘Cosoco’
Argentinean genius Juana Molina continues to confound and delight on her seventh album Halo, and ‘Cosoco’ is a wonderfully weird example of how she does both. The way she manages to sound both completely alien and so wonderfully warm is astounding and how she does it is well beyond our little brains’ understanding. Best just to sit back, fall into her trance, and be wowed.
Todd Terje – Maskindans (ft. Det Gylne Triangel)
The weirdest thing about this excellent new track from Todd Terje is that it’s actually a pretty faithful cover of a very obscure Norwegian synth track from 1982 and he even gets the original act, Det Gylne Triangel, to guest on his reworking. Less weird is that it totally rules and will have you dancing until your feet hurt. An exciting taste of his second album, which hopefully isn’t too far off.
Angus & Julia Stone – ‘Snow’
Recent J Files subjects Angus & Julia Stone keep the hiatus at bay with this serious cute little slice of pop. It’s as dreamy and cruisy as we had hoped, with some sweet synth and fuzzy guitar adding a genuinely interesting dimension to their sound. The back-and-forth lyric works wonders too.
Batpiss – ‘Paralyzed’
The Drones are quiet but Gareth Liddiard is busy. Solo tours, new bands and, now, producing one of Melbourne’s best-loved underground bands, Batpiss. ‘Paralyzed’ is a scintillating blast of hard-hitting garage rock with guitar sounds that will drill straight through your skull. The way this speeds up towards the end makes it feel as if it’s gonna careen of the rails – a terrifying and thrilling experience. Best heard incredibly loud.
Aurelia – ‘Are We Losing (demo)’
I strongly urge you to stop reading after this paragraph and just hit play on this track from Brisbane’s Aurelia.
Okay, hopefully you’ve listened by now. First up – this song is outrageously beautiful. Those opening synth chords and that scant percussion are just perfect.
Except, there’s no synth. And there’s no (traditional) percussion. Hmm.
“The beats and percussive elements were created by recording the sound of me practicing my Martial Arts,” Aurelia says. “The synths, bass, and all other melodic sounds were created by using vocal samples.”
Hopefully you don’t need to know that information to be impressed by ‘Are We Losing (demo)’. Hopefully the brilliant arrangement of these lush sounds and Aurelia’s unique, singular voice were enough to dazzle you.
But with that new info, the song becomes a true wonder.
Klue – ‘Lifted’
Some breezy, inventive tropical house from Sydney producer Klue that absolutely does not fit the current weather. Enjoy it now, but, most importantly, keep it in your back pocket for the first big summer party of 2017/18.