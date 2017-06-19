‘The Way You Used To Do’ is Queens Of The Stone Age's lively return

A lot of people have been waiting a long time for this. ‘The Way You Used to Do’ is the first new Queens Of The Stone Age material in a few years and it’s a lively return.

You can hear producer Mark Ronson’s fingerprints all over this. It’s QOTSA at their most soulful, choosing to boogie along with us rather than pummel us with their unrelenting force. Those handclaps, those rhythms, the way Josh Homme uses his voice… It’s a fascinating sidestep for a band who are determined to remind us they have more to say, musically.

It’s as if ZZ Top were cryogenically frozen, thawed out and told to start a band with a family of robots in a space-age future. With Mark Ronson orchestrating the whole thing.