The world will be a better place if we listen to Yirrmal

There’s something very relatable about Yirrmal’s voice that makes you want to listen to everything he says. His delivery in the verses of ‘Mayangan’ is casual, inviting you to soak up his message of unity, pride and equality. It’s a different matter in the chorus though, as Yirrmal really lets his voice soar.

The North East Arnhem Land singer has musical in his veins. His father is none other than Witiyana Marika. And he’s got good people on his side, ‘Mayangan’ was co-written with Warumpi Band’s Neil Murray. But it’s that singular voice that makes it all sound so profound.

If you’re lucky, you might have caught Yirrmal over the summer already. He played the Woodford and Mullum festivals and was reportedly a stand-out at the Sydney Festival’s Songs In the Key Of Yes concert just last week. If you haven’t seen him yet, you’ll no doubt hear plenty more from him throughout 2017.