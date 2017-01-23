The world will be a better place if we listen to Yirrmal
Yirrmal – ‘Mayangan’
There’s something very relatable about Yirrmal’s voice that makes you want to listen to everything he says. His delivery in the verses of ‘Mayangan’ is casual, inviting you to soak up his message of unity, pride and equality. It’s a different matter in the chorus though, as Yirrmal really lets his voice soar.
The North East Arnhem Land singer has musical in his veins. His father is none other than Witiyana Marika. And he’s got good people on his side, ‘Mayangan’ was co-written with Warumpi Band’s Neil Murray. But it’s that singular voice that makes it all sound so profound.
If you’re lucky, you might have caught Yirrmal over the summer already. He played the Woodford and Mullum festivals and was reportedly a stand-out at the Sydney Festival’s Songs In the Key Of Yes concert just last week. If you haven’t seen him yet, you’ll no doubt hear plenty more from him throughout 2017.
Dutch Uncles – ‘Big Balloon’
Mancunian prog-pop band Dutch Uncles give us an equally sweet and dizzying piece of jagged indie-fare on ‘Big Balloon’. Their fifth album, also called Big Balloon, will be out next month.
The Jesus And Mary Chain – ‘Amputation’
The Reid brothers are back with Damage and Joy, the first The Jesus & Mary Chain album in almost 20 years, due for release this March. And if you’re wondering why that matters, click here.
‘Amputation’ has all the pop brilliance, aggressive drive and cool indifference that we could have asked from the band at this stage. Here’s hoping they’ve got plenty of big, noisy numbers up their sleeve for the rest of the record.
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – ‘Nuclear Fusion’
It feels like everything I write these days features King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard in one way or another. But we wouldn’t rave if they didn’t deserve it. Promise.
Their newest record Flying Microtonal Banana is out in February and if the groove on ‘Nuclear Fusion’ is anything to go by, we can expect to fall into one almighty trance the moment we put the needle on it for the first time.
PVT – ‘Another Life’
PVT’s new album New Spirit will be out next month. Those of you who have already thrashed the nine-minute ‘Morning Mist, Round Island Bend’, ‘Another Life’ has arrived to give further indication of what we can expect. Unsurprisingly, it’s a mind-bending aural feast that seamlessly pulls together the organic with the heavily processed. Beautiful, weird and we can't wait to hear more.
Smooth Operator 3000 – ‘La Malanga’
This jam will lure you in with its killer Eddie Palmieri sample and then kick you in the chest with its enormous beats. We don’t know anything about the mysterious Smooth Operator 3000 and we don’t know if this song is inspired by a vegetable or a dancer (either are possible) but we know that we want to dance every time we hear it.
Spoon – ‘Hot Thoughts’
One of the most reliable bands in indie rock return with a typically skewed piece of indie pop. It’s immediately great, but we can’t help but feel it’s going to grow on us like many of Spoon’s best songs tend to do.
Holly Throsby – ‘Aeroplane’
More perfect storytelling from one of Australia’s finest. Holly Throsby’s new album After A Time is out February 17 and, the more we hear from it, the more excited we get about having the full thing.
Tornado Wallace – ‘Today’ {Ft. Sui Zhen}
‘Today’ is the kind of song you would hate to hear in your nightmares, it’s so spooky. But when you’re awake, and you know everything’s okay, it feels like a fascinating throwback to some awkward, b-grade ‘80s movie. Believe it or not, that’s a compliment.
Valerie June – ‘Shakedown’
An entrancing cut of roots-rock from Memphis artist Valerie June, one of our favourite discoveries at Bluesfest 2014. Taken from The Order Of Time, her fourth album, due out March 10.