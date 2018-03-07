These 5 great songs will make you fall (more) in love with your telephone
Today is officially Alexander Graham Bell Day!
If you’re addicted to your smart phone, blame him. Bell’s invention of the telephone in March 1876 changed everything. So, to mark the occasion, here’s a few of the greatest songs inspired by phones past and present.
Sekiden – ‘Alexander’
Brisbane’s Sekiden perfectly express the angst we’ve all felt at not being able to reach someone on the phone. A rollicking pop earworm from 2001.
Blondie – ‘Hanging On The Telephone’
Although it was originally by US power pop band The Nerves, Blondie turned it into an anthem on Parallel Lines in 1978.
Frankly though, it’s impossible to believe anyone in their right mind would leave Debbie Harry hanging lonely anywhere in the late-‘70s.
Beastie Boys – ‘Cookie Puss’
Crank calls and telephones go hand in hand.
On their first hip hop single in 1983, the Beastie Boys nail it in this hilarious cut up of calls to the Carvel Restaurant about their ice cream cake, Cookie Puss.
Kraftwerk – ‘The Telephone Call’
Remember when all you could do on a telephone was speak to another human?
The sound of old telephones woven through this 1986 song brings on an avalanche of memories of more simple days.
I love the old Bakelite phone in this clip, but what’s with the creepy black glove?
Penguin Café Orchestra – ‘Telephone and Rubber Band’
Who would have thought a simple engaged signal would form such perfect percussive beat? Simple, gorgeous and eccentric.
Hear these great telephone inspired tunes on Karen Leng’s weekly 3 Up segment, right here.