These 5 iconic albums celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2017
We knew it then, and we’re even more sure of it now. The year 1997 gave us some really incredible music.
You’ll no doubt hear lots more from these bands and about these well-loved records in 2017, as they celebrate an important anniversary. You could do worse than dig out these gems from your collection, they’ve aged pretty well over the past 20 years.
Radiohead – OK Computer
This is the big one for 2017. Listen again now, and tell me OK Computer doesn’t deserve all the praise it gets.
It’s the thrilling sound of a band on the cusp of a big transition. A band at the height of their powers who are still figuring things out, hungry to get their hands bloody as they defy fans’ expectations.
Radiohead embraced the anthemic, progressive, experimental, meditative, explosive, apocalyptic and cosmic side of themselves on this, their third, strangely humanistic album.
OK Computer has flow. It will nourish your heart and mind. Knowing what was to come almost makes listening to it a more satisfying experience. Even 20 years on, and with six more albums under their belt, this is still their masterpiece.
Daft Punk – Homework
Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter abandoned indie rock, embraced gritty synths and drum machines, called themselves Daft Punk and put themselves at the forefront of the French House movement of the late-‘90s.
Beyond the cartoonishly funky and now iconic singles ‘Around the World’ and ‘Da Funk’, their 1997 debut is an ecstatic mash of techno, acid, mutant disco and progressive house. And it played a massive role in flipping expectations about what European dance music could sound like as we shuffled towards the end of the century.
The Whitlams – Eternal Nightcap
This is the one with a small tune called ‘No Aphrodisiac’. Remember that? It topped the triple j Hottest 100 in 1997 for very good reason.
It really is The Whitlams at their absolute best - classic pop songwriting with a sense of humour. It has restraint in all the right places and is melancholy, but not sentimental. A song with truly universal appeal.
Elsewhere on their third album we get knees ups like ‘Band on Every Corner’, a love song to a girl and her city in ‘Melbourne’, a Dylan cover (‘Tangled up in Blue’) and the jaunty ‘You Sound Like Louis Burdett’.
Foo Fighters – The Colour and the Shape
Now recording as a fully-fledged rock band, Dave “That Drummer from Nirvana” Grohl's Foo Fighters proved the success of his debut was definitely no fluke with album number two.
Anthemic fist pumpers like ‘Monkey Wrench’, ‘Everlong’, ‘My Hero’, ‘Hey Johnny Park’ and the slow building ‘February Stars’ are standouts, and the album as a whole set a new high watermark for modern American rock.
It sounded massive in 1997. It sounds massive now. It will sound massive in another 20 years.
Björk – Homogenic
Much like Radiohead in the same year, Björk’s third album finds the Icelandic genius embracing new sounds, kicking against expectations and looking inward for inspiration.
She told triple j in 1997 ahead of the release “I'm not making albums for fans... I don't look at myself as being a fan of anyone... Debut and Post was very much me visiting all those different buildings – I usually think about styles as buildings – but now it's not about that anymore, it's about the building inside me”.
