These 5 iconic albums celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2017

This is the big one for 2017. Listen again now, and tell me OK Computer doesn’t deserve all the praise it gets.

It’s the thrilling sound of a band on the cusp of a big transition. A band at the height of their powers who are still figuring things out, hungry to get their hands bloody as they defy fans’ expectations.

Radiohead embraced the anthemic, progressive, experimental, meditative, explosive, apocalyptic and cosmic side of themselves on this, their third, strangely humanistic album.

OK Computer has flow. It will nourish your heart and mind. Knowing what was to come almost makes listening to it a more satisfying experience. Even 20 years on, and with six more albums under their belt, this is still their masterpiece.