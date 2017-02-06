Thundercat has taken the Yacht Rock renaissance to the next level
Primary tabs
Thundercat – ‘Show You The Way’ {Ft. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins}
Yacht rock has been cool for ages now, there’s no point in pretending otherwise. But for all the chilled out synth vamps, flowing linen shirts and ironic mullet young artists employ, we don’t actually hear that much from the guys who actually made the music.
Thundercat went there. He’s roped in Michael McDonald – formerly of the Doobie Brothers – and Kenny Loggins – of renowned solo fame, as well as half of Loggins Messina – for the first single from his forthcoming record Drunk (due in just a couple of weeks).
It’s more fun to think of guys like these as caricatures. Men with funny hair and strong emotions making the smoothest possible music to soundtrack cocaine fuelled yacht parties. It’s less fun to think of them as incredible musicians, which, of course, they are.
Thundercat brings this aspect to the fore. He didn’t put them on his record for fun, he did it because they’re good. And he probably did it to prove how good he is as well. Thundercat shares lead vocals with Loggins and McDonald and his falsetto sounds just as strong, if not a little less distinctive.
Given the bass is Thundercat’s forte, it’s unsurprising that it’s the predominant driver of the track, though the smooth synths and psyched out flourishes are a beautiful bed on which the sweet vocals lie.
Childhood scars might mean you have an aversion to soft rock. I can’t pretend this modern take will make you change your mind. If it’s any consolation, don’t expect too much soft rock on Thundercat’s new LP. His other guests include Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, Flying Lotus and Pharrell.
But those of us who love the smooth sounds of yesteryear will love sailing away with these three impossibly talented artists.
BNQT – ‘Restart’
Supergroups are great fun. They rarely end up being much more than that, but as long as they give us a bit of joy for a while then they’ve served their purpose.
Eric Pulido of Midlake has put together BNQT with the help of three other bandmates and an all-star line up of Ben Bridwell (Band of Horses), Alex Kapranos (Franz Ferdinand), Fran Healy (Travis), Jason Lytle (Grandaddy).
With a cast like that, you know it’s going to be good. It’s fuzzy and slightly psychedelic, but with a really intriguing pop edge. Pulido’s hook in the chorus isn’t traditionally ‘catchy’, but it’s addictive. It’s both smart and fun songwriting and we can’t wait to hear their record. Which is a shame, because it’s not out until April.
Ash Grunwald – ‘Hammer’
Ash Grunwald delivers a classic dirty blues ditty with his latest single ‘Hammer’. It’s perhaps the closest he’s ever come to replicating that early electric blues sound, though we’re sure his tenth LP has some surprises in store when it arrives.
Dan Kye – ‘Change’
The juxtaposition of the pacey beat and bassline and the incredibly laid back vocal makes ‘Change’ a really interesting piece of soulful house. Who’s Dan Kye, you ask? Easy. It’s Jordan Rakei’s electronic alter-ego! No wonder it’s so good.
Arona Mane – ‘P.O.T.G.S’ {Ft. Milan}
Sydney’s Arona Mane takes a little from the future and a little from the past in this perfect, jittery house gem. The ways Milan’s vocals are chopped up are either going to drive you wild or drive you crazy – very different emotions.
But how can anyone resist that smooth, deeply funky guitar line? Brilliantly inventive electronic music that’s as good on headphone as it is the dancefloor.
Conor Oberst – ‘A Little Uncanny’
Conor Oberst’s Ruminations proved that he remains one of the most reliable voices in modern Americana, and ‘A Little Uncanny’ is one of its simple but beautiful highlights. He’ll never completely escape the emo tag, but, from an outside perspective, that seems like an advantage.
Nadia Reid – ‘The Arrow & The Aim’
New Zealand singer-songwriter Nadia Reid blew us away with her gorgeously fragile debut Listen to Formation, Look for the Signs back in 2015. Now she’s going to do it all over again with Preservation when it’s out in March, we could just feel it from the moment we heard the beautiful, sweeping, heartbreaking ‘The Arrow & The Aim’.
George Telek/David Bridie – ‘Lili Ram Kavavar’
One of music’s great pairings returns with another deeply moving piece of music. George Telek’s voice never, ever fails to completely floor us every time he sings and his performance here is just astounding. David Bridie, as always, gives both tasteful and powerful support in his complementing role.
Thievery Corporation – ‘Letter To The Editor’ {Ft. Racquel Jones}
Let this be a warning, if you bring up and coming Jamaican rapper Racquel Jones into your studio, she is going to destroy. Thievery Corporation are pretty much consistently brilliant, but Jones is the star here; her rhymes just cut through with such ferocity that it’s hard to pay attention to anything else. Keep an ear out for her.
The Waifs – ‘Ironbark’
The title-track from The Waifs’ seventh album just proves that they’ve still got it after 25 years. Their musicianship, voices and simple, refined production all contribute to make ‘Ironbark’ sound and feel so warm.