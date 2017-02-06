Thundercat has taken the Yacht Rock renaissance to the next level

Yacht rock has been cool for ages now, there’s no point in pretending otherwise. But for all the chilled out synth vamps, flowing linen shirts and ironic mullet young artists employ, we don’t actually hear that much from the guys who actually made the music.

Thundercat went there. He’s roped in Michael McDonald – formerly of the Doobie Brothers – and Kenny Loggins – of renowned solo fame, as well as half of Loggins Messina – for the first single from his forthcoming record Drunk (due in just a couple of weeks).

It’s more fun to think of guys like these as caricatures. Men with funny hair and strong emotions making the smoothest possible music to soundtrack cocaine fuelled yacht parties. It’s less fun to think of them as incredible musicians, which, of course, they are.

Thundercat brings this aspect to the fore. He didn’t put them on his record for fun, he did it because they’re good. And he probably did it to prove how good he is as well. Thundercat shares lead vocals with Loggins and McDonald and his falsetto sounds just as strong, if not a little less distinctive.

Given the bass is Thundercat’s forte, it’s unsurprising that it’s the predominant driver of the track, though the smooth synths and psyched out flourishes are a beautiful bed on which the sweet vocals lie.

Childhood scars might mean you have an aversion to soft rock. I can’t pretend this modern take will make you change your mind. If it’s any consolation, don’t expect too much soft rock on Thundercat’s new LP. His other guests include Kendrick Lamar, Wiz Khalifa, Flying Lotus and Pharrell.

But those of us who love the smooth sounds of yesteryear will love sailing away with these three impossibly talented artists.