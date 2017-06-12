Was Radiohead's 'I Promise' worth the 20 year wait?
Primary tabs
Keep up with all the great new music we're loving here at Double J on our Spotify Best New Music playlist.
Radiohead – ‘I Promise’
Why did Radiohead hide this gem from us for so long? ‘I Promise’ was recorded as part of the OK Computer sessions and, while I think they were right to leave it off that record, we shouldn’t have had to wait 20 damn years for it! It’s classic, miserable, beautiful, mid-90s Radiohead. Thom sounds perfect, the gentle guitar and shuffling drums are low-key but powerful, and the atmosphere that builds as it progresses is just stunning. Yet another hugely valuable addition to the teeming bucket of Radiohead gems.
Emma Davis – ‘Getting Better’
Such relatable songwriting, such beautiful singing, such tasteful production – there’s a lot to like about this accomplished slice of indie-folk from Sydney’s Emma Davis. The horns are a sweet, kinda quirky addition, but, importantly, they don’t take anything away from the rest of the song. They just kinda nestle in and play their part discretely.
DEAFCULT – ‘Rubix’
Brisbane’s loudest band, DEAFCULT, will release their debut album Auras at the end of the month, and if you’re into heavy-hitting shoegaze music, that news should make you very excited. ‘Rubix’ is warm, noisy, beautiful, powerful and so damn huge. You can’t go wrong.
DJ Shadow – ‘Systematic’ {Ft. Nas}
Two legends come together for a song that’s easily as good as the sum of its parts. That doesn’t always happen. DJ Shadow drops a beat that’s a perfect match for Nas’ flow, which is at its absolute best here. Seriously, this is up there with his best performances and he has delivered plenty of corkers in his time. This is from the soundtrack to the TV show Silicon Valley, which makes it one percent more awesome.
Hundred Waters – ‘Particle’
Hundred Waters’ brand of avant-pop has been one of our favourite discoveries in recent years and, much as we loved their breakthrough second record The Moon Rang Like A Bell, the heavily pop and EDM leaning ‘Particle’ sounds like something that could finally get them the wider recognition they deserve. Even though it travels further down the pop path than ever, it’s executed in a way that’s complex and stimulating, rather than staid and overly referential.
Neil Frances – ‘Dumb Love’
The groove in fresh Sydney duo Neil Frances’ new single ‘Dumb Love’ is so infectious that it’s actually hard to imagine anyone not loving it. If you’re having a bad day, this song will almost certainly make you feel at least a little bit better. That’s pretty powerful. Once it’s over, you’ll probably want to hear it again. Please, give it a chance. You deserve it.
Jordan Rakei – ‘Sorceress’
Big news for Jordan Rakei last week, with the Brisbane-bred artist inking a deal with the very cool Ninja Tune label. It’s well deserved, we love this guy, and 'Sorceress' is a perfect illustration of the kind of free-spirited, musically ambitious, yet succinct and accessible neo-soul he does best.
The War On Drugs – ‘Holding On’
Even though The War On Drugs are exploring some slightly different musical terrain with this bright new single, there’s still that propulsion that is, undoubtedly, the most affecting thing about this band. There are shades of German Motorik, as well as American classic rock here, while Adam Granduciel’s muffled warble remains pretty much untouched.
This isn’t so wildly different it will turn a non-believer into a War On Drugs fan, but it is fresh enough to be sure that the band aren’t just going to replicate their hugely successful Lost In The Dream from 2014.