Was Radiohead's 'I Promise' worth the 20 year wait?

Even though The War On Drugs are exploring some slightly different musical terrain with this bright new single, there’s still that propulsion that is, undoubtedly, the most affecting thing about this band. There are shades of German Motorik, as well as American classic rock here, while Adam Granduciel’s muffled warble remains pretty much untouched.

This isn’t so wildly different it will turn a non-believer into a War On Drugs fan, but it is fresh enough to be sure that the band aren’t just going to replicate their hugely successful Lost In The Dream from 2014.