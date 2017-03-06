When Julie Byrne sings, you listen

It’s over 35 seconds before we hear Julie Byrne’s voice on ‘Sleepwalker’. That wait gives us a chance to sit in awe of her brilliant piedmont style fingerpicking and generally luxuriate in the stunning sound of her guitar. It’s a good thing too, because when her voice hits, all bets are off.

The way she sings makes you feel as if she’s talking directly to you. Earnestly trying to make sense of why you make her feel the way she does and whether she’s on the right path as she seeks love and fulfillment.

Her voice is natural and calm, but it has a certain quiet dominance about it. It’s a quiet song, but if you heard it playing at a loud party, you’d probably lean in to hear what she’s saying. It’s not necessarily what she’s singing – though her turn of phrase is astoundingly poignant – but the way she sings it.

There’s no chorus, nothing to grab onto and singalong when you’re feeling forlorn. You’re forced to listen. That’s not uncommon in music, but it seems significant here.

On its surface, it’s plaintive folk music that could have been released 50 years ago and could probably be released in 50 years’ time. But it’s so well written that, if you heard it at a certain time in your life, you couldn’t help but be deeply affected by it.