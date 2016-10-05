When too much loud music becomes bad for your health

Music is great when it’s really, really loud. Any self-respecting rock’n’roll fan knows that.

But too much loud music is incredibly bad for your health, as You Am I guitarist Davey Lane found out.

“Everyone’s a little bit reckless when they’re younger,” he told Alan Brough on Double J this week.

“I was a little reckless, I’d be playing lots of really loud rock’n’roll gigs on small stages and paid no mind to the repercussions of doing so until I first started to notice this ringing.”

It led to a fairly intense burst of depression. Just knowing that you’ve done something to yourself that is irreversible. Davey Lane

That ringing was tinnitus.

Tinnitus is a symptom of hearing damage that manifests itself in a constant ringing or whistling in the ears when there is no such external noise present.

Davey still remembers the moment the ringing started and, perhaps more significantly, the moment he knew that it wasn’t ever going away.

“We played a You Am I show in Western Australia on a really tiny stage. We had really loud guitar amps standing right next to a ride and crash cymbals. It’s those frequencies from guitar amps and cymbals that exacerbate it.

“I don’t think I really noticed until the next day that it was there. A few days later it had worn off slightly, but I had started to come to terms with the fact that this may be a permanent thing.

"It led me down a little spiral of anxiety and depression.”

It was the realisation that the damage was permanent that struck Davey the most, proving that it’s not just the physical discomfort that makes tinnitus so devastating.

“I’m prone to anxiety quite a bit and I did find that, for a good few months after I notice that this ringing in my ears was permanent, it did lead to a fairly intense burst of depression. Just knowing that you’ve done something to yourself that is irreversible.”

But the physical aspects are pretty tough to deal with as well.

“It’s constant,” Davey said. “If I concentrate on it I can hear it now. Only in really quiet situations it tends to rear its head. If I’m on tour I’m always playing music anyway so I’m probably more susceptible to it intensifying then. I do, at times, find it quite distracting, though I’ve learnt to deal with it now.”

So, what to do if we think we might be suffering from the same symptoms? Firstly, go and see an audiologist.

“I’ve invested in some moulded musicians’ earplugs, which I think nowadays are somewhere around the $300 mark,” Davey said. “They take an imprint of the inside of your ear and send it off and they send back moulds of your earplugs and fit onto them attenuators, which basically reduce in volume all the frequencies flatly across the board.

“You can get foam earplugs from the chemist, but for musicians, they tend to cut out most of the top end frequencies. With these attenuators they cut everything out equally, so you’re losing the volume but not any of the higher frequencies.”

Even if you don’t frequent gigs, you could still be at risk. Some who work with heavy machinery have experienced tinnitus, and even listening to music on the bus can be a hazard.

“If you’re listening to a lot of music on your headphones via your amplifier/personal music listening device, investing in good quality headphones is essential,” Davey said. “Especially if you do a lot of travelling on buses, trains or planes.

"Noise cancelling technology has come a long way in the last few years, they can often block out a lot of outside noise. You can also set a maximum volume for the output on your device, that’s a good thing to do as well.”

Not everyone suffers the consequences of neglecting their hearing, though it’s hardly worth the gamble.

“I play with Jimmy Barnes from time to time. He’s never worn earplugs and he somehow doesn’t suffer from tinnitus,” Davey said. “Though I’m sure his hearing is not what it was in his 20s.”

The most important thing, though, is that you don’t lose that incomparable thrill of hearing a band going at it at full bore.

“It’d be hypocritical of me to say that rock’n’roll isn’t incredibly exciting when it’s loud, of course it is, I still get a rush from hearing rock’n’roll music really loud. It’s just a matter of being aware of the risks and being semi-sensible.

