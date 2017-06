Which 90s scene are you?

Grunge You wear your flannel proudly and still have your original copies of Nevermind, Ten and Superunknown.

Britpop Look, you might never get over Blur v Oasis, but God Bless the Queen for the nineties Britpop revolution.

Hip-Hop Whether you're east coast or west coast, you love some hip-hop. RIP Biggie and Tupac. Peace.

Dance You know the difference between breakbeat, house, techno and D&B... and are still trying to recover from those late, late nights spent dancing with your new best mates.

Aus-Alternative You were always switched on to triple j and were cheering when Spiderbait became the first Aussie act to reach the Hottest 100 number one. Lucky your faves play at vineyards as well as pubs these days.

Pop We're not going to judge you. You love all things positive, fun and you bet it spiced up your life.

What are you wearing?

Who's in your walkman?

What do you want to eat?

What tattoo are you hiding from your parents?

Which movie are you going to pop into the VHS?

Which mag are you picking up at the newsagent?