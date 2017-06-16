<section><h2>Which 90s scene are you?</h2></section><section><h2>Grunge</h2><p><div>You wear your flannel proudly and still have your original copies of Nevermind, Ten and Superunknown. </div></p></section><section><h3>Britpop</h3><p><div>Look, you might never get over Blur v Oasis, but God Bless the Queen for the nineties Britpop revolution. </div></p></section><section><h3>Hip-Hop</h3><p><div>Whether you're east coast or west coast, you love some hip-hop. RIP Biggie and Tupac. Peace. </div></p></section><section><h3>Dance</h3><p><div>You know the difference between breakbeat, house, techno and D&B... and are still trying to recover from those late, late nights spent dancing with your new best mates.</div></p></section><section><h3>Aus-Alternative</h3><p><div>You were always switched on to triple j and were cheering when Spiderbait became the first Aussie act to reach the Hottest 100 number one. Lucky your faves play at vineyards as well as pubs these days. </div></p></section><section><h3>Pop</h3><p><div>We're not going to judge you. You love all things positive, fun and you bet it spiced up your life. </div></p></section><section><h2>What are you wearing?</h2></section><section><h3>Who's in your walkman?</h3></section><section><h3>What do you want to eat?</h3></section><section><h3>What tattoo are you hiding from your parents?</h3></section><section><h3>Which movie are you going to pop into the VHS?</h3></section><section><h3>Which mag are you picking up at the newsagent?</h3></section><section><h3>You've saved up your dollars. Where are you going on holidays?</h3></section>