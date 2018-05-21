Why Janelle Monáe puts love and forgiveness ahead of her anger

“I'm an artist that really does follow my heart,” Janelle Monáe tells Double J’s Zan Rowe. “Whether it's a concept album that I think is important, whether it's a piece of clothing, or whether it's a handwritten note, I try to lead with honesty.”

Monáe’s third album Dirty Computer has been one of the standout records of 2018 so far.

I did not want to have a heavy, dark album. Janelle Monáe — Double J, 2018

On it, her ambition is as acute as it was on her previous albums, 2010’s The ArchAndroid and 2013’s Electric Lady.

But, rather than leaning towards the psychedelic prog-funk that largely typified her work to this point, it’s a more unabashed pop record than anything she’s given us before.

Not that this was her intention.

“I don't know what pop music is,” she says. “I don't go into the studio trying to figure out how I can appeal to a large audience.”

But she does want to connect. That’s the whole point of Dirty Computer, as both a record and a broader concept.

“Dirty Computer was a concept that I had before my first album The ArchAndroid,” Monáe explains. “I've always done a lot of deep research, about the world, about human connection, about out interactions with each other. When you think about those who represent a marginalised society and those who represent a more privileged society, what that interaction is.”

As Monáe explains it, a Dirty Computer is a broad designation for those who don’t necessarily fit in. The marginalised, the underrepresented. These are the people she wants to empower through her work, whether she identifies as part of their tribe or not.

I had to really think about who I wanted to celebrate and who I was okay with pissing off. Janelle Monáe — Double J, 2018

“This was the concept of what it meant to be a part of a marginalised society and have your existence be erased in different ways,” she says. “Whether it's gentrification, whether it's folks putting in laws that cripple the rights of women, of the LGBTQIA community, of poor folks.

“I just wanted to create and album that spoke to that from my own experiences and the experiences of the people that I love. I wanted to create an album that celebrated these marginalised communities that I care so deeply about.

“If you strip away who Janelle Monáe is as an artist, I'm in a few of these areas. My parents are in a few of these areas.

"I wanted to create an album that celebrated Dirty Computers, those who are holding on to their identities. Those who are proud to be Dirty Computers. And hope that they feel seen and hope that they feel heard.”

There are also subtle – and some not so subtle – political references in Dirty Computer. The America Monáe lives in is becoming increasingly fractured, which has spurred her to make art that brings people together.

“You have someone in a position of power who is encouraging hate, encouraging division, encouraging the abuse of power and abusing their power,” she says. “It makes me feel like I have a bigger responsibility to create a project like this.”

The challenge was to acknowledge the bleakness of the social situation without making a bleak record. Even if Monáe was feeling downtrodden, she wanted her work to uplift those in similar situations.

“I did not want to have a heavy, dark album,” she says. “I was in a dark space when I was writing some of those songs. Some things are still upsetting and angering.

“When you think about the way women's rights have been trampled on, the constant disrespect that minorities in this country have. When you think about those divisive tactics – people that want to divide us and try and make sure we know how different we are – when those in positions of power want to remain in power by division, all those things are upsetting to me.

“But, at the same time, I'm a solution-oriented person, I understand that studying movements and speaking to people like Stevie Wonder and Angela Davis and so many other people, that love has to be at the centre of the revolution.

“I personally don't think you can build something to last if you omit love and forgiveness. So, these days, I'm trying to create work that will allow us to listen, not clap-back or respond, but listen to really understand. Because I think through understanding comes empathy, through empathy comes love. It can work. It's a process.”

But you can’t please everyone, and that was something Monáe very much came to terms with when writing for this record.

“I had to really think about who I wanted to celebrate and who I was okay with pissing off,” she says. “I chose to celebrate Dirty Computers and my biggest hope is that it reaches them again and that they feel seen and heard and celebrated.”

There’s a personal side to Dirty Computer that sees Monáe open up more than ever before. The disconnection that came with the Metropolis concept that ran through her previous records, and the Cindi Mayweather character she inhabited on them, is gone.

My hope is that we continue to work, don't give up, understand that it's not going to happen overnight. Janelle Monáe — Double J, 2018

This is powerful, because Monáe is more than ever showing her audience that it’s not just a character who operates on a different level to the status quo, it’s her. But it’s tough to be this open.

“I've had insecurities and I still do,” she says. “When you may have a different way of seeing the world and that reflection reflects your style, your music... when you're walking a road less travelled, it can be very lonely. It can be isolating.

“When you choose to embrace the things that make you unique, it's not always met with warm, open arms. I've experienced that, I'm learning more and more how to stop that voice inside of my head that encourages not valuing myself. It's an ongoing journey. I'm not there. I'm a work in progress.”

It’s all for the greater good, Monáe says. If she can stand up and preach the value of individuality, then she will encourage others to be themselves.

“The hope is, through my honesty, through my truth, others may walk in their truths and feel a lot lighter,” she says. “Feel like they can breathe easier when they can connect to my stories and the things that I'm talking about. But I understand if that's not always the case. All of our experiences are not alike.

“I think when honesty meets music, that the people that I want to reach – which is the Dirty Computers around the world – when it reaches them, and they can use it as a tool in their lives, to empower them, to inspire them, to embolden them, then that's really all that matters. That it's connecting to the people that I want to celebrate.”

In spite of all the negativity she feels towards the world in its current state, there’s also a great deal of optimism in her worldview. Things are going to get better. Slowly, sure. But the faith that it will happen is there.

“I know my ancestors and people who've come before me have dealt with immigration and segregation, trying to get the right to vote as an African American man or woman in this country,” she says. “I know all these things don't happen overnight. It's a collective of people and organisations and protests and law making… all those things have to work together.

“My hope is that we continue to work, don't give up, understand that it's not going to happen overnight.

“I think there are enough people right now that are realising that there's a lot at stake for our future, not just here [in America] but around the world.

“I'm very hopeful with this generation that are coming after me, my generation, the generation before me - I think there are more people who care about taking care of each other than those who don't want to take care of each other.”

