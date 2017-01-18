Why The Shins' new record will sound a lot like their others

James Mercer beamed as he spoke about The Shins forthcoming fifth album Heartworms.

“I’m really stoked. I very proud of it,” he told Myf Warhurst on Double J this week.

I just write pop songs, I guess. I’m yet to do my Dark Side Of The Moon piece. James Mercer, The Shins — Lunch With Myf

What we’ve heard from the record so far (the whole thing isn’t out until March) sounds remarkably like pretty much everything The Shins have done in the past.

That’s no surprise when you learn about Mercer’s creative process. He not only writes in the same way every time, but he trawls through decades of ideas in the hope that something old will click.

“When it comes time to start assembling songs for a record, I’ll go back as far as the mid-‘90s,” he said. “I’ve got old tapes and, once in a while, something will stand out.”

There’s no through-line that connects the songs on Heartworms. Mercer doesn’t write to a theme. He approaches his albums as a collection of pop songs rather than anything more deeply conceptual.

“It’s really just an assembly of songs, and that’s how I’ve always done it,” he said.

“I take each song as it comes. I’ve never really done a concept album or anything. I really just love songwriting. I just write pop songs, I guess. I’m yet to do my Dark Side Of The Moon piece.”

But that doesn’t mean the songs are devoid of meaning.

The title of the record is Mercer’s attempt at describing a very familiar theme in pop music and framing it a little differently.

“You often find yourself trying to say something that’s been said,” he explained. “There are songs about unrequited love on this record. It’s just looking for your own take and trying to be honest and come up with a different phrasing or something.

“The word Heartworms, I was trying to describe the way somebody who might be in love with someone who they don’t want to be in love with. They feel infected with the love.

“It just seems to sum it up, the way certain songs touch your heart. It’s sort of like an earworm.”

Latest single ‘Name For You’ is Mercer understanding modern femininity in order to give his three daughters all they need to become confident women.

“‘Name For You’ is sort of me speaking to my daughters,” he said. “Wanting to encourage them to ignore the rhetoric that’s out there about women and some of the attitudes that people have about independent thinking, strong women.

“I want them to be strong and I want them to be confident and sort of take the world by the reins. So it’s a bit of a message to them. It’s in praise of femininity.”

There are more musical role models for young women like Mercer’s daughters to look up than ever before. Mercer himself considers Angel Olsen his biggest musical obsession of late, even saying that he wishes he’d written the excellent ‘Shut Up Kiss Me’.

“It’s such a cool thing,” he said of the increased visibility and participation of women in the music industry. “There are so many musical heroes out there for them to admire, which is great.”

Heartworms is out on Friday 10 March.

Hear the full interview, and two songs performed live in the studio, right here.