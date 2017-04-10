Will this be Aldous Harding's big moment?

Aldous Harding gave us a lot of beautiful music on her debut album a couple of years back. But ‘Imagining My Man’ feels like her big moment. The mellow piano vamp, barely-there percussion and Harding’s soothing voice combine for a luscious beginning.

This jolts into a stirring chorus, as if to remind us to pay attention to just how beautiful this song is, then casually drifts back to its initial temperate state.

It continues, Harding breaks out of her soft croon to hit some huge, soaring notes. A saxophone solo adds a further sophisticated edge. By the time it’s through, you feel intimately connected with the artist.

For a song so gentle and so poised to command such attention is astonishing. We can only hope that the rest of Harding’s forthcoming album, Party, is half as affecting upon release next month.