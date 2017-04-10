Will this be Aldous Harding's big moment?
You can catch up with all the best music we've added to Double J by heading on over to Spotify and subscribing to our hitlist. That's if you want to. Up to you.
Aldous Harding – ‘Imagining My Man’
Aldous Harding gave us a lot of beautiful music on her debut album a couple of years back. But ‘Imagining My Man’ feels like her big moment. The mellow piano vamp, barely-there percussion and Harding’s soothing voice combine for a luscious beginning.
This jolts into a stirring chorus, as if to remind us to pay attention to just how beautiful this song is, then casually drifts back to its initial temperate state.
It continues, Harding breaks out of her soft croon to hit some huge, soaring notes. A saxophone solo adds a further sophisticated edge. By the time it’s through, you feel intimately connected with the artist.
For a song so gentle and so poised to command such attention is astonishing. We can only hope that the rest of Harding’s forthcoming album, Party, is half as affecting upon release next month.
Broken Social Scene – ‘Halfway Home’
Can you believe it’s been seven years since we last heard new material from Broken Social Scene? That band’s passionate fanbase certainly can. Those same fans will probably be comforted to hear that this is another slick, euphoric, brilliant sounding piece of indie rock that picks up right where they left off.
Dream Rimmy – ‘Oxygen’
One of our favourite new Perth acts (and that’s saying something) give us more perfectly dreamy throwback shoegaze on ‘Oxygen’. Dream Rimmy aren’t necessarily doing anything new, but they’re doing it damn well and that’s all that matters.
Beth Ditto – ‘Fire’
Beth Ditto has one of the most powerful voices in modern music. As frontwoman of brilliant 2000s indie-dance darlings Gossip, she blew our minds on stage and on record and now she’s gonna do it all again with her debut solo album.
‘Fire’ is an expectedly huge, killer pop jam. Ditto’s voice has the perfect combination of grit and clarity that makes it cut through and, when it’s all over, you just want more. It all bodes very well for her debut LP, Fake Sugar, which is out in June.
Hurray For The Riff Raff – ‘Rican Beach’
As mentioned previously, the latest LP from the excellent Hurray For The Riff Raff is a bit of a concept record. ‘Rican Beach’ proves its tracks work in isolation too, though. A deeply percussive, African-tinged track showing the effectiveness of Alynda Segarra as a storyteller, both in her writing and performance.
Meg Mac – ‘Low Blows’
Meg Mac’s debut album is one of those Australian records that everyone is hanging out to hear. ‘Low Blows’ is very similar to what Meg gave us on her debut EP; polished soul-pop that showcases her impeccable voice. We don’t know when the record will be out yet, but head here to learn a bit more about the process of making it.
Underground Lovers – ‘The Rerun’
This punchy, fuzzy track from Underground Lovers’ forthcoming eighth album is perhaps the best thing we’ve heard from the record so far. The sounds the band have used are awfully appealing, but the melodies they employ – both in the vocals and synth – are the real heroes here. So damn catchy.
UNKLE – ‘Looking For The Rain’ {Ft. Mark Lanegan and Eska}
‘Looking For The Rain’ is a beautiful piece of music, showing that UNKLE is still at the forefront of this stunning, cinematic kind of semi-electro music. Their choice of guests is perfect as always too; Mark Lanegan’s voice has been perfect forever, but it’s arguably getting better as he ages, while British vocalist Eska’s performance is subtle but impactful.
Tom West – ‘Prescription For Reality’
Adelaide singer-songwriter Tom West makes another argument to be considered one of the best emerging singer-songwriters in the Australian indie/folk scene right now. This is a sweet song with some really lush production that’ll make you feel warm inside.
Wallace – ‘Diaspora’
We’ve raved about Wallace enough. You know where we stand. Let’s just say that ‘Diaspora’ has not disappointed us one bit. Her voice and Crooked Letter’s complex, dizzying production are a mighty future-soul force.