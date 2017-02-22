5 things you need to know about Midnight Oil’s reformation
As you will have heard by now, Aussie rock legends Midnight Oil have reformed and will head out on their first world tour in 15 years in just a couple of months’ time.
The band announced the finer details of the reformation and their first tour in 15 years at a press conference on Sydney Harbour last week, which
So here are the things you need to know.
Tickets are on sale from Thursday
If you’re part of the band’s mailing list, then you’ll get information about a pre-sale happening on Thursday 23 February. There will then be a full general public sale on Monday 27 February.
Tickets are going to be in high demand, so check with your local outlet (or the Oils’ website) as to what time your requested show goes on sale. It’s different for every gig.
The band want to avoid scalpers getting a hold of tickets and have promised they are implementing some pretty strict measures to ensure this is the case.
For now, they urge everyone to stay away from any unofficial ticket sale outlets.
“I didn’t realise quite how widespread the reselling thing had become and how big the margins had become,” frontman Peter Garrett said. “People are getting ripped off.
“You probably can’t stop scalping and reselling to any great extent. But we do want to do things about it.
“It’s about the fans having the opportunity to see the band they want to see for the price the band wants them to come and see them for.
"We’ll have a really close look at how those measures work out over time. If we need to do a bit more, we’ll think about that as well.”
The measures that we know about so far include only issuing paper tickets, limiting the number of tickets able to be purchased and not mailing the tickets out until August. How effective that will be remains to be seen.
Australia is the final stop on their world tour
This is annoying. But maybe it’s for the best?
Even a band as good as The Oils, and a band who has been playing as long as they have, will require a running start before they end up at their best. While they’ll be good in South America, where their tour begins, they’ll probably be great in Australia.
It just means being patient, which is hard.
For those heading overseas to see them, frontman Peter Garrett assured that the band are already in incredible form.
“Never felt better, fresher, nastier, sweeter, more energetic,” he said. “What a gift it is, to have this opportunity to come together as musicians. Brothers in music and in agitation again. It’s incredible. And it sounds amazing, it really does.”
Technically the tour will start in Sydney, with a special, intimate pub gig to kick the whole thing off.
“We’re strongly connected and bound to this city of Sydney,” Garrett said of the city.
But the band refused to inform media where it will be and when it will take place (their first overseas show is April 25, so it’ll be before then).
Their setlists are going to be diverse
If you’re unsure as to how many Oils shows you really want to see on this forthcoming tour, you might want to aim high. They’ll have a lot of material at their disposal for each show.
We’ve decided to learn everything we’ve ever committed to tape.Rob Hirst
“We’re four or five weeks into rehearsing. We’ve got 170-odd songs so far,” drummer Rob Hirst said.
“There’s this amazing treasure trove of material to play.
"The greatest joy for us is not just the chemistry between the band, which is all intact, but also the fact that we really love playing these songs.
"They’re our songs and there’s 25 years of them.”
The most dedicated Oils fans will be excited to hear that the band are going deep.
For instance, the first song the band played together when they regathered for rehearsal a couple of months ago wasn’t one of their ubiquitous radio hits, it was the noisy, arty ‘Profiteers’ from 1979’s Head Injuries.
Hirst promised you’ll hear lesser known album favourites alongside all those big hits.
“B-sides, demos… we’ve decided to learn everything we’ve ever committed to tape,” he said.
It seems an incredibly tall order, but Garrett says the band’s muscle memory has kicked into gear pretty quickly.
“Think about how many times we’ve played a song like ‘Best Of Both Worlds’ or ‘No Reaction’ or ‘Stand In Line’,” the frontman said.
“It’s an amazing feeling, you’ve immersed yourself in something for such a long period of time, it’s stuck inside your core. It’s in your blood, it’s in your bones. You don’t really need to think about it that much, you just need to get yourself going and you find that most of it comes back.”
There might be new music
While they’re currently pretty busy working on getting their entire catalogue committed to memory again, the band are dead keen to hit us with new Midnight Oil music as soon as possible.
“Jim and I have been secretly meeting,” Hirst said. “We’ve got a few songs on the boil.
“Sometime down the track in hotel rooms, when we’ve actually got the existing catalogue out of the way and we’ve learnt all these extra songs… Down the track we’d love to go back and record some new material. After all, there’s a lot to sing about these days.”
Having said that, Hirst also said that the reformation of Midnight Oil has nothing to do with the current political climate. It’s one of those interesting twists of fate.
“It’s almost as if the band had waited for his moment, but I can assure you that’s not true,” he said. “It’s just pure happenstance.”
The other members also quickly admitted they have also been working on new material they want to bring to the band, suggesting there could be a whole lot of new material in the very near future.
All their albums are being reissued on CD and vinyl
On Friday 5 May, the entire Midnight Oil catalogue will be reissued after having been remastered from the original tapes and then mastered for vinyl.
The artwork has also been restored to ensure it looks at its best. It’ll certainly look a lot better than the battered copies of their records that sit on my shelves.
This series includes the band’s 11 killer studio records and their two EPs.
As well as the original material, over 14 hours of rare material is being released on CD and DVD, much of it for the first time.
It includes a few documentaries, include Only The Strong, a documentary on the making of their brilliant 1982 record 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, a live set from South Africa, their MTV Unplugged session and a multitude of other rarities and oddities from across the sprawling Oils catalogue.
It also comes in a mini replica water tank (just like Hirsty’s) that has, of course, been made from recycled materials.
Midnight Oil play the following shows this October and November.
Monday 2 October – ANZAC Oval, Alice Springs (w/ Dan Sultan & Apakatjah)
Wednesday 4 October – Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin (w/ Dan Sultan & Irrunytju Band)
Saturday 7 October – Kuranda Amphitheatre, Cairns (w/ Urthboy)
Tuesday 10 October – Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville (w/ Urthboy)
Thursday 12 October – Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton (w/ Urthboy)
Saturday 14 October – Big Pineapple Fields, Sunshine Coast (w/ The Living End & Jebediah)
Sunday 15 October – Riverstage, Brisbane (w/ The Jezabels)
Thursday 19 October – Hockey Fields, Coffs Harbour (w/ Jebediah & Jack River)
Saturday 21 October – Hope Estate Winery, Hunter Valley (w/ Birds of Tokyo & Ash Grunwald)
Tuesday 24 October – AIS Arena, Canberra (w/ Something For Kate)
Thursday 26 October – The Village Green Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (w/ Spiderbait & Bad//Dreems)
Saturday 28 October – Perth Arena, Perth (w/ Spiderbait)
Wednesday 1 November – Derwent Entertainment Centre, Hobart (w/ The Jezabels)
Friday 3 November – Gateway Lakes, Wodonga (w/ The Living End)
Saturday 4 November – Hanging Rock, Macedon Ranges (w/ John Butler Trio, Something for Kate, Frank Yamma & David Bridie)
Monday 6 November – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne (w/ The Jezabels & Adalita)
Wednesday 8 November - WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong (w/ Abbe May)
Saturday 11 November – The Domain, Sydney (w/ John Butler Trio & A.B.Original)