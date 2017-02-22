5 things you need to know about Midnight Oil’s reformation

If you’re part of the band’s mailing list, then you’ll get information about a pre-sale happening on Thursday 23 February. There will then be a full general public sale on Monday 27 February.

Tickets are going to be in high demand, so check with your local outlet (or the Oils’ website) as to what time your requested show goes on sale. It’s different for every gig.

The band want to avoid scalpers getting a hold of tickets and have promised they are implementing some pretty strict measures to ensure this is the case.

For now, they urge everyone to stay away from any unofficial ticket sale outlets.

“I didn’t realise quite how widespread the reselling thing had become and how big the margins had become,” frontman Peter Garrett said. “People are getting ripped off.

“You probably can’t stop scalping and reselling to any great extent. But we do want to do things about it.

“It’s about the fans having the opportunity to see the band they want to see for the price the band wants them to come and see them for.

"We’ll have a really close look at how those measures work out over time. If we need to do a bit more, we’ll think about that as well.”

The measures that we know about so far include only issuing paper tickets, limiting the number of tickets able to be purchased and not mailing the tickets out until August. How effective that will be remains to be seen.