Australian Music Prize releases star-studded shortlist for 2016
The 2016 Australian Music Prize is now officially at the shortlisting stage, after the panel of judges whittled down the impressive longlist of 61 albums, down to just nine great records.
This year, the shortlist includes a heap of Double J favourites, including Feature Albums from King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and The Peep Tempel and albums from regularly spun acts like The Avalanches, D.D. Dumbo and Olympia.
Here are the ten albums that made the grade:
A.B. Original – Reclaim Australia
The Avalanches – Wildflower
Big Scary – Animal
Camp Cope – Camp Cope
D.D Dumbo – Utopia Defeated
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Nonagon Infinity
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Skeleton Tree
Olympia – Self Talk
The Peep Tempel – Joy
The prize, which is now in its 12th year, sees the winning act take away $30,000 and will be awarded in March.
Previous winners include Courtney Barnett, The Drones, Eddy Current Suppression Ring and Augie March.