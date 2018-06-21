Darwin Festival announces massive 2018 line up

Darwin Festival returns to the Northern Territory capital this August, bringing no fewer than 113 events to the top end over the course of 18 beautiful Darwin days and nights.

The festival has again put together a stunning music program, with some big Australian names and plenty of burgeoning stars in the making all converging on the city to be a part of this huge program.

On opening night, Buried Country brings iconic elders Roger Knox and L.J. Hill, legends Warren H. Williams and Buddy Knox, and younger artists Leah Flanagan, Luke Peacock and James Henry together for an evening of stories and music centred around the history of Indigenous country music in Australia.

There’s the annual National Indigenous Music Awards, which celebrates the best parts of Australia’s thriving Indigenous music scene each year, taking place on Saturday 11 August.

Then there are standalone performances from the following:

Baker Boy, The Teskey Brothers, Didirri, Gawurra, Stiff Gins, Electric Fields, Tia Gostelow, Donny Benet, Senyawa, Mama Kin Spender, Tiny Little Houses, Kimberley Echoes, Mission Songs Project, a night of Indigenous hip hop from RPM vs Bad Apples, the Young Hearts Run Free celebration of the Romeo + Juliet soundtrack and the Shania Choir – a group that invites you to explore the personal and professional life of Shania Twain through song, dance and drag.

The full line up is immense and you can see it all – including the huge number of fantastic dance, comedy, theatre and cabaret acts – over at the Darwin Festival website.

While you’re there, check out when your favourite act is playing and get a feel for the many amazing things you can do in Darwin during festival time.

It all happens throughout the city from Thursday 9 to Sunday 26 August.