Descent Into The Maelstrom might just be the Radio Birdman doco we needed

Following on from the very exciting news about a forthcoming documentary on Brisbane indie heroes The Go-Betweens, we’ve now got another new film to get fired up about, this time on Sydney garage rock legends Radio Birdman.

The sound of Radio Birdman was the perfect clash of punk rock, garage, surf and early pub rock. It was energetic and anthemic, and all their music remains completely vital to this day.

Their live shows were legendary. It was through them that the band created an entire scene, centred around their own venue The Funhouse (yes, they inspired Kingsmill heavily).

Descent Into The Maelstrom is a new film about Radio Birdman, written and directed by local filmmaker Jonathan J Sequeira. But, as he explains, it’s about a whole lot more than just one band.

“Descent Into The Maelstrom isn’t just the story of Radio Birdman, it’s the story of a scene, a movement, in Australia, started by the band,” he said in a statement released today.

“It’s about doing your music, and your art without compromise, when everyone tries to shut you down. Radio Birdman inspired the outsiders in Australian society to do their own thing.

“Like the band, the film is a completely independent production – the band’s take no-prisoners attitude fed into the making of it. The intensity of the music and the individuals is still there, coming off the screen, and it insists that you too settle for nothing less than the best.”

The band are not only one of the best we have, they're also one of the most fascinating. It bodes well for some captivating viewing when the film is released.

Watch the trailer below:

The theatrical run for the film is still to be confirmed, but we think you can expect to see it in cinemas within the next few months.

A new compilation, Descent Into The Maelstrom – Funhouse Jukebox Soundtrack, accompanies the doco’s release, featuring tracks from Ramones, The Easybeats, Flamin’ Groovies and more. It’ll be out Friday 9 June.

The band are also on the road with Died Pretty through June. Dates are as follows:

Friday 16 June – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 17 June – The Capitol, Perth

Sunday 25 June – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday 30 June – The Croxton, Melbourne

Saturday 1 July – The Croxton, Melbourne