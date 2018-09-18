Father John Misty to release live album through Jack White’s Third Man Records

In September 2017, Father John Misty played a solo acoustic show at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennessee. The musician born Josh Tillman recorded direct-to-acetate in the facility’s Blue Room, and the set is now getting a release as a live album.

The seven-track release, Father John Misty: Live at Third Man Records, is coming out 28 September and includes songs from the singer-songwriter’s first three albums: Fear Fun, I Love You, Honeybear and Pure Comedy.

According to Third Man Records, FJM followed Blue Room tradition and warmed up pre-show with (allegedly the debut performance of) God’s Favourite Customer single ‘Mr. Tillman’ and an as-yet unreleased song titled ‘Now I’m Learning To Love The War’.

Get a preview of the album below, including renditions of ‘Chateau Lobby #4’, ‘So I’m Growing Old on Magic Mountain’, as well as Tillman’s impish banter and a false start.