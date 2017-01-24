Hear the Hottest 100 from 1996 in full this Saturday on Double J

After the triple j Hottest 100 for 2016 wraps up on Thursday night, you’ll without doubt see the following statements in your Facebook feed.

“I’ve never even heard of these songs!”

“Remember when music used to be good?”

“What is a Flume anyway?”

*Photo of Abraham Simpson yelling at a cloud*

If you’re just not interested in soaking up the most popular music of 2016, that’s okay. We’ve prepared a little something that you might enjoy.

This Saturday afternoon we’re playing triple j's Hottest 100 from 1996 in its entirety.

Yep, all 100 songs that you voted for (probably by mail, maybe by fax) and we’re not even gonna leave out the ones that have dated kinda badly.

Get ready to relive some memories, people. There are some absolute gems in there.

Of course we want to get in on the fun online too, so we’ll bring you all sorts of facts and figures and great (and not so great) memories from 1996 before we play the big countdown on Saturday afternoon. Keep your eyes on the Double J Facebook for more of that.

Hear triple j's Hottest 100 of 1996 on Double J from 12pm, Saturday 28 January. Hear us online, on your mobile, digital radio or TV.