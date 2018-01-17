Hear the Hottest 100 from 1997 in full on Sunday 28 January

Last January, while triple j was firing up for its annual Hottest 100 celebration, we thought it would be a bit of fun to relive the music that made us so excited 20 years ago. So, we decided to throw a mini celebration of our own, by replaying the entire Hottest 100 of 1996.

It was so much fun, and it really struck a chord with you guys. The response to it was so immense that we honestly have not stopped fielding requests to do it again this year.

So, we’re doing it again this year.

Yep, hit pause on that VHS of Titanic, pull out that high-cut tank top, dust off those enormous platform shoes and grab the nearest pair of colour-tinted sunglasses – we’re going back 20 years and we’re going to unashamedly love every single minute of it.

Now, we are aware that you can easily head to the triple j website and see the full list of songs that made the countdown. If you wanna do that, then go for your life.

But we reckon it’s gonna be a whole lot more fun to listen to the whole thing with (relatively) fresh ears and lose your mind when you hear that song you haven’t thought about in almost 20 years.

Caz Tran will be with you to count down the best songs of 1997 (well, what we all thought were the best songs of 1997 back then) from 12pm AEDT. Hear archival interviews, fresh chats with artists you haven’t heard from in a while, and so much 90s gold.

Hear the Hottest 100 of 1997 in full on Sunday 28 January from midday.