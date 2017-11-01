Meet the 5 nominees for Double J Australian Artist of the Year in 2017

Each year Double J takes a look at the Australian artists who have had a killer year and celebrates them, with the Double J Australian Artist of the Year, presented as part of the annual J Awards.

It’s not a legacy award. It’s not an ‘album of the year’ award, it encompasses everything the artist has done to make a valued contribution, through their music, to Australian arts and culture.

The fourth instalment of the awards takes place this November and we have locked in the five artists who we feel have contributed most significantly throughout the year.

Only one of them will take the crown and join previous winners Mia Dyson, Tim Rogers and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. While the thought of having to split these five artists is making us feel pretty uneasy, it’s been great reflecting on just how much they contributed through this past year.

Here are the five nominees for Double J Australian Artist of the year in 2017.