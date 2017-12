Christmas is a great time to catch up with old friends.

So, in that spirit, we’re very excited to bring an old friend of yours and ours back to Double J for a very special, very Christmasy, Christmas morning show.

Tim ‘Rosso’ Ross returns to the microphone for A Very Christmasy Christmas on Monday 25 December from 9am. And we’re not the only old friends he’s reconnecting with on the day.

He’s using the show to hassle some old friends and colleagues on Christmas morning to find out what they’re up to.

Myf Warhurst will call in from Japan to share some family secrets.

will call in from Japan to share some family secrets. Sam Simmons will send Christmas well-wishes from Bali.

will send Christmas well-wishes from Bali. Rusty from You Am I will give us some obscure Christmas music suggestions.

will give us some obscure Christmas music suggestions. And Rosso reckons he’s going to make Richard Kingsmill listen to the Mariah Carey Christmas album.

That’s just a taste of what’s planned for A Very Christmasy Christmas. But who really knows what will go down when Rosso’s in the studio?

Plus, there’ll be stacks of killer music (only a handful of Christmas songs – and they’ll be good ones) and that rascally charm that Rosso always brings whenever he’s on the air.

Gather the family around the (digital) wireless (or TV, computer, phone… however you’d like to listen to us) and spend A Very Christmasy Christmas with Rosso from 9am – Midday on Monday 25 December.

Hear it on your TV (channel 200), on your digital radio, on the ABC Listen app, or online at doublej.net.au