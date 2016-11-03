10 years of triplej Unearthed.com

“What if we had a scenario where people could upload their songs to a website, and those songs could not only be heard by the team at triple j, but also by the entire audience?”

It was a lofty, utilitarian dream that almost made too much sense to former triple j manager Linda Bracken.

Independent, Australian artists right around the country could upload their music to a website and get radio play, get reviewed, and find real-world outcomes for their creative endeavours.

“What I wanted was to break the A&R funnel,” Bracken explains.

“The future of a band’s success in Australia shouldn’t rely on someone’s ability to hire a publicist and an A&R guy – and at the time, they were mostly guys.

"I thought the boundaries should be broadened. And if it really worked, it could change the landscape of Australian music in the simple act of changing the way that Australian music surfaced.”

And so, the idea for triplejunearthed.com was born. But how on earth do you build it?

“I had been talking to CBC Radio 3 about an online initiative they had launched called New Music Canada, which was using a platform to capture unsigned music and feature it online,” Bracken recalls.

“I remember thinking: that’s exactly what I want. And so we buddied up – me, Robert Ouimet from the CBC and triple j’s Multiplatform manager Ann Chesterman. We found the money and, using the model the CBC had built as inspiration, came up with the initial build of triplejunearthed.com.”

“She said to me: ‘I want that, Ann’”, Chesterman says. “We both knew that it was definitely the future.

"The idea then was to think about how to create a platform that would allow artists to upload their music and be discovered. For the best music to rise to the top. For a community to develop around the music, to cater to the different genres and to support the discovery.

"We saw triplejunearthed.com as being at the heart of the ecosystem of Australian music.”

And so it was, that the heart began to beat. triplejunearthed.com launched in 2006 as triple j’s initiative to take independent Australian music into the digital era.

Bracken describes it as a “democratic partnership between triple j and the audience.”

Building triplejunearthed.com cut out music’s middle man. It gave independent Australian artists an easier alternative for getting their music to the national broadcaster.

“In the past, Unearthed was precious and exciting, but it was becoming hard to sustain,” Bracken said. “triple j would go around the country Unearthing different regions at a time. But bands would often form and break up before we had the opportunity to even hear them.

Missy Higgins performs at the Unearthed website launch in 2006. Photo: Matt Booy / triple j

"Obviously, when we were there at the right time – as we were for Grinspoon, Missy Higgins and a bunch of others – it worked wonderfully. But, by the mid-2000s, technology had increased to the point where artists were able to start creating high-quality songs in their own home studios.

"We wanted to speed up the process, and give the power back to Australian artists, by letting them submit their music on their terms and as soon as they were ready.”

It was a hit. Within the first week of launching, as Chesterman tells it, there were “thousands of tracks uploaded, and artists registered.” Which, in itself, was actually a bit of a problem.

Those early weeks of uploads created a huge queue of tracks to be listened to. Most of that listening fell on the ears of one woman: the first Unearthed producer, Janine Googan.

“In those days, it was literally me,” she said. “I would do all the listening, and manage the day-to-day operations of Unearthed as well. I was in contact with a lot of the artists, and also sending great new uploads to the triple j team. I was riding the horse Linda and Ann built, and trying not to fall off.

"The volume was incredible, which was a blessing in a way, because it made the good stuff stand out. But at a certain point we had to start getting people in to help moderate the music.”

Lots of those early moderators went have become significant people to triple j lore. Including presenters Dom Alessio, Vijay Khurana, Steph Hughes, and current triple j Content Director Nicole Cheek.

Lots of those early uploads formed the baseline for the incredible Australian music that has come through triplejunearthed.com over the past decade.

“The quality was just amazing,” said ABC Director of Music Chris Scaddan, triple j’s manager from 2007 until earlier this year.

“We really didn’t know if it was going to work, whether the artists would think it wasn’t cool, or whether we’d have a website full of tracks that weren’t quite there.

"But hearing some of those first triplejunearthed.com uploads from Oh Mercy, Young & Restless and Richard In Your Mind blew me away. When those high-calibre artists started coming through, it started to get so exciting. There was no SoundCloud or Bandcamp back then, so it truly was the right concept at the right time.

"The strength of the site, though, continues to be that there’s no easier way to get your music heard by triple j. That there’s a dedicated team who are there to listen to your music and foster the creativity of young Australians. As soon as people cottoned on to that, we were away.”