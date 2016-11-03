10 years of triplej Unearthed.comSubmitted by rockyrosebery on Fri, 10/28/2016 - 15:33
10 years of triplej Unearthed.com
Ten years ago, triple j Unearthed transformed into something far bigger and better than it ever had been.
It was the first time most of us heard Flume, Boy & Bear, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ngaiire, The Preatures, The Rubens and The Middle East – and that’s just a miniscule percentage of the amazing artists discovered through the site.
It’s now a radio station all unto itself, as well as a portal where bands can show their music to the world and fans can find their new favourite artists.
Join Dom Alessio in wishing the new era of triple j Unearthed a very happy tenth anniversary in a very special episode of The J Files from 8pm AEDT Thursday 3 November.
unearthed-jfiles-image-by-katherin-brickman-3000x2140.jpg
