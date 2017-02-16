The J Files

1977

Primary tabs

1977-jfiles-image-katherine-brickman-900x506.jpg
Presenter: 
Lindsay McDougall

The J Files: Thursday, 16 February - Original (puAJ8j2mjQ)

Broadcast type: 
Original
Start date: 
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 09:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 16 February - On-demand (puVJKWy08J)

Broadcast type: 
On-demand
Start date: 
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 12:00
Duration: 
02:00:00
Expires: 
Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 12:00
Twitter: @DoctorMcDougall

1977

Submitted by rockyrosebery on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 11:32
Index Title: 
1977
Author: 
Dan Condon
Artist: 
David Bowie
Kraftwerk
Donna Summer
Fleetwood Mac
Introduction: 
A lot has happened in music over the past 40 years. But a lot of it has happened because of the amazing work artists created in 1977.
Body: 

From Never Mind The Bollocks to Rumours, from My Aim Is True to Trans-Europe Express, from Radios Appear to Exodus, so many of the records that we still love and that have influenced countless bands were released in this single 12 month period.

Such an enormous year deserves celebrating and we’re going to do as best we can to do justice to all of that amazing music across two short hours. Rest assured, there won’t be a single dud track among the bunch.

Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall takes us back 40 years for the 1977 J Files, 8pm AEDT Thursday 16 February. 

Hero Image: 
1977-jfiles-image-katherine-brickman-3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

Punk: Ramones

Subtitle: 
Leave Home and Rocket to Russia prove they're no novelty
Image: 
ramones-1977.jpg
Body: 

Punk rock was probably the biggest musical movement of 1977. In the UK, the Sex Pistols released Never Mind The Bollocks, The Damned offered up Damned Damned Damned and Wire gave us Pink Flag.

In the US, Television blew minds with Marquee Moon and the artful Talking Heads were already at work subverting the genre with their debut record Talking Heads: 77.

One of the bands who had one of those game-changing years in 1977 were New York’s Ramones.

The year saw them release both their second and third records, Leave Home and Rocket To Russia, not only two of the best punk rock records of all time, but two of the best pop records of all time as well.

While neither record suggested there’d be a whole lot of change in the band’s sound, both were proof that these were genuinely brilliant songwriters capable of exploring a variety of different emotional territory.

Leave Home came out in January and it saw Ramones both at their toughest and sweetest.

 

Tracks like the punishing ‘Pinhead’, the militant ‘Commando’ and the provocative ‘Gimmie Gimmie Shock Treatment’ were the kind of hard-edged songs that had parents freaking out about the kind of messages they were absorbing from the aggressive new music.  

 

But, on the other hand, ‘Oh Oh I Love Her So’, ‘I Remember You’ and ‘What’s Your Game’ are sweet, straight down the line, love songs. Then you had songs like ‘Glad To See You Go’ that somehow combined the two.

 

Some of the band’s best ever pop songs featured on Rocket To Russia, which the band released in October. ‘Rockaway Beach’ and ‘Locket Love’ could have been early Beach Boys songs, while early mosh anthem ‘Cretin Hop’ practically sounds like a children’s song.

 

‘Here Today, Gone Tomorrow’ is among the most heartbreaking songs ever committed to tape and would have been a hit in the hands of a less incendiary artist. Similarly, ‘I Wanna Be Well’ is a pretty bleak tale of self-medicating in the face of a miserable family life.

It’s one thing that has always flummoxed fans of the Ramones; why does the mainstream make so much of their punk aesthetic, but so little of their pop nous? The band didn’t get it either, though undoubtedly benefited from the bad boy persona painted of them in the media.

“No one likes to be branded,” Joey Ramone told Molly Meldrum on Countdown. “The press loves sticking by titles and categories and stuff. But we consider ourselves an American rock n roll band, you know, playing real, genuine rock’n’roll music from the gut, rather than all the pre-fabricated around today, you know.”

Disco: Donna Summer

Subtitle: 
'I Feel Love' provides a blueprint to the future
Image: 
donna-summer-1977.jpg
Body: 

Nine singles, two albums, a thousand dancefloors filled.

Donna Summer, along with her gun team of collaborators Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte, helped shaped dance music in 1977 with some of the most ambitious and forward-thinking sounds to ever hit nightclubs and radio stations around the world.

While plenty of punks considered disco to be the devil, it was probably just as progressive a musical style as its hard-edged competitor. But, while punk was raw and angry, disco was lavish and often quite saccharine.

Summer’s 1977 albums were generally pretty pleasant pop records, but her singles were on another level. And no single had an impact as strong as the classic ‘I Feel Love’.

 

 

The thudding kick drum is the perfect anchor for both the bass and synth, which sound as if they’re constantly building and building to some kind of almighty crescendo, which Summer provides with her quasi-operatic vocal.

Its influence on the way modern music came to be is immeasurable and it still locks us into its groove as easy as ever to this day.

While it can be a bit much to take in all at once, you have to admire the ambition of Summer’s October 1977 record Once Upon A Time, which was a fully-fledged, 70 minute long ‘disco opera’. They sure worked hard in those days.

There are more than a few sappy moments, but if you want more Donna Summer 1977 gold, try ‘Black Lady’, ‘Take Me’, ‘Faster And Faster To Nowhere’, ‘Say Something Nice’ and ‘Working The Midnight Shift’.

Reggae: Bob Marley

Subtitle: 
Exodus shows off the legend's adaptability
Image: 
bob-marley-exodus-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

None of Bob Marley’s biggest hits were released in 1977, but it was the year that arguably his finest work emerged.

Between 1975 and 1980, Marley released an astonishing amount of brilliant music. Each album was so good that it’s hard to pick a true highlight. But, if forced to choose, many would default immediately to his 1977 album Exodus.

It is one of the most widely praised reggae albums of all time. In 1999, Time magazine named it the album of the century.

The title of the record comes from Marley’s own experience at the time. The massive Jamaican star only just survived an assassination attempt in December of 1976, which forced him to London where he would live in exile for a couple of years.

While the big singles – ‘Jamming’, ‘Three Little Birds’ and ‘One Love/People Get Ready’ all sit at the album’s conclusion, the seven-and-a-half-minute long title track is the record’s high-point.

 

It sits right in the middle of the album and serves as a perfect closure to the album’s deep, dark, dubby beginning. From there, ‘Jamming’ ushers in the brighter, poppier, perhaps more accessible side of the record.

Because of the fairly disparate range of musical styles on show, it provides a good snapshot of the full power of Marley as a songwriter and adaptability of The Wailers as a band. But Marley wasn’t interested in putting labels on his music.

“We describe our music as a road to consciousness, regardless of which label people might call it,” he told Countdown. “We call it revolutionary music.”

The record went Gold in Australia, among many other countries, really beginning the reggae star’s massive ascent to worldwide stardom. 

Aussie Rock: AC/DC

Subtitle: 
Let There Be Rock takes them to the next level
Image: 
AC/DC Let There Be Rock Crop
Body: 

We were still a year off the debut albums from nascent pub rockers Cold Chisel, Midnight Oil and Rose Tattoo, but AC/DC were continuing to lay some incredibly solid groundwork.

By 1977, AC/DC were massive in Australia and well on their way to being so in the UK and Europe as well. But they needed something big to kick them to the next level. To many, Let There Be Rock was that album.

The record’s success was driven largely by two mammoth singles.

 

‘Let There Be Rock’ was – and still is – an epic, over-the-top song that puts rock’n’roll on a kind of Biblical pedestal. Bon Scott’s falsified history of rock is kind of ridiculous, but that’s the point. Its six minutes, including a mammoth closing solo from Angus Young,

 

‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ was even sillier, though it arguably punched even harder. Its opening riff is still one of the band’s signature motifs and the song remains one of the most iconic of AC/DC’s many very iconic songs.

Audiences in the US were unsure what to think of AC/DC after the release of their only US album, 1976’s High Voltage. Many loved the band’s none too serious approach to rock, but that Aussie larrikinism didn’t rub off on critics so well.

Despite its overblown absurdity, Let There Be Rock was a sign that these Aussie lads weren’t just taking the piss, they were writing some of the most taut, hard-hitting rock’n’roll of any band on the planet. 

Bowie: Low and Heroes

Subtitle: 
Berlin proves a powerful muse
Image: 
bowie-1977.jpg
Body: 

It wouldn’t be fair to talk about 1977 without mentioning the two masterworks that came from David Bowie and Brian Eno’s Berlin period.

Low and Heroes, two records of unspeakable brilliance, were both released in 1977.

Low, released in January, was a sign that things weren’t so rosy in David Bowie’s life. The dark and very strange record saw him delve into the new world of ambient music for the first time, while retaining something of a pop – albeit avant-pop – edge.

Thanks to the somewhat broken spirited genius of Bowie and the always innovative Eno, they created something that sounded completely fresh, but also had a sense of sadness and pain in its songs.

 

There’s a sense of deeply personal shame in songs like ‘Breaking Glass’ and ‘Always Crashing In The Same Car’, while the remarkable ‘Warszawa’, ‘Art Decade’, ‘Weeping Wall’ and ‘Subterraneans’ are desolate, spooky, pseudo-classical masterpieces.

The somewhat uncomfortable feelings that some got from Low made the redemptive Heroes, which followed in October, even more powerful.

That ambient weirdness is still there, with Robert Fripp’s scorching lead guitar an interesting counter to Eno's synth experiments.

 

The darkness was still there as well – perhaps owing to the mood in the divided city in which they were creating their art – but there’s far more light amongst the bleakness.

Oh, and let’s not forget the two Iggy Pop records Bowie produced and wrote for – The Idiot and Lust For Life – which were also bona fide classics. It was a remarkably fruitful year for Bowie. 

Related content: 
Robert Forster's guide to David Bowie in the '70s
Bob Marley offers comfort in unlikely places
AC/DC On Sex Shops, Masturbation & Hating The Ramones
What's most important about the Ramones' legacy?
Saying goodbye to AC/DC
The records Ed Kuepper loved during The Saints' reign
Scribble Live Details: 
Board id: 2493339 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: 
Open