Punk rock was probably the biggest musical movement of 1977. In the UK, the Sex Pistols released Never Mind The Bollocks, The Damned offered up Damned Damned Damned and Wire gave us Pink Flag.

In the US, Television blew minds with Marquee Moon and the artful Talking Heads were already at work subverting the genre with their debut record Talking Heads: 77.

One of the bands who had one of those game-changing years in 1977 were New York’s Ramones.

The year saw them release both their second and third records, Leave Home and Rocket To Russia, not only two of the best punk rock records of all time, but two of the best pop records of all time as well.

While neither record suggested there’d be a whole lot of change in the band’s sound, both were proof that these were genuinely brilliant songwriters capable of exploring a variety of different emotional territory.

Leave Home came out in January and it saw Ramones both at their toughest and sweetest.

Tracks like the punishing ‘Pinhead’, the militant ‘Commando’ and the provocative ‘Gimmie Gimmie Shock Treatment’ were the kind of hard-edged songs that had parents freaking out about the kind of messages they were absorbing from the aggressive new music.

But, on the other hand, ‘Oh Oh I Love Her So’, ‘I Remember You’ and ‘What’s Your Game’ are sweet, straight down the line, love songs. Then you had songs like ‘Glad To See You Go’ that somehow combined the two.

Some of the band’s best ever pop songs featured on Rocket To Russia, which the band released in October. ‘Rockaway Beach’ and ‘Locket Love’ could have been early Beach Boys songs, while early mosh anthem ‘Cretin Hop’ practically sounds like a children’s song.

‘Here Today, Gone Tomorrow’ is among the most heartbreaking songs ever committed to tape and would have been a hit in the hands of a less incendiary artist. Similarly, ‘I Wanna Be Well’ is a pretty bleak tale of self-medicating in the face of a miserable family life.

It’s one thing that has always flummoxed fans of the Ramones; why does the mainstream make so much of their punk aesthetic, but so little of their pop nous? The band didn’t get it either, though undoubtedly benefited from the bad boy persona painted of them in the media.

“No one likes to be branded,” Joey Ramone told Molly Meldrum on Countdown. “The press loves sticking by titles and categories and stuff. But we consider ourselves an American rock n roll band, you know, playing real, genuine rock’n’roll music from the gut, rather than all the pre-fabricated around today, you know.”