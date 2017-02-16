1977Submitted by rockyrosebery on Mon, 02/13/2017 - 11:32
Index Title:
1977
Artist:
David Bowie
Kraftwerk
Donna Summer
Fleetwood Mac
Introduction:
A lot has happened in music over the past 40 years. But a lot of it has happened because of the amazing work artists created in 1977.
Body:
From Never Mind The Bollocks to Rumours, from My Aim Is True to Trans-Europe Express, from Radios Appear to Exodus, so many of the records that we still love and that have influenced countless bands were released in this single 12 month period.
Such an enormous year deserves celebrating and we’re going to do as best we can to do justice to all of that amazing music across two short hours. Rest assured, there won’t be a single dud track among the bunch.
Lindsay ‘The Doctor’ McDougall takes us back 40 years for the 1977 J Files, 8pm AEDT Thursday 16 February.
Hero Image:
1977-jfiles-image-katherine-brickman-3140x2000.jpg
Chapters:
Scribble Live Details:
Board id: 2493339 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: