2016: The year that wasSubmitted by rockyrosebery on Thu, 12/08/2016 - 17:32
2016: The year that was
David Bowie
Prince
Midnight Oil
Crowded House
The Avalanches
You can’t dispute the fact that 2016 was a massive year in music. And not always for good reasons.
We lost David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Phife Dawg, Alan Vega, Sharon Jones and more.
But there was a bright side: we were gifted amazing records from Angel Olsen, Radiohead, Nick Cave, ANOHNI, PJ Harvey, to name but a few.
We celebrated some big anniversaries (40 Years of Punk, 25 Years of ‘Treaty’) and welcomed back some old favourites (Midnight Oil, Crowded House).
For the final J Files of 2016, we’re going to try our best to wrap up this enormous year in music.
