2016: The year that was

There was great music released all throughout 2016. Right at the beginning, David Bowie gave us Blackstar, his parting gift. Right at the end, we got new records from Weyes Blood, A Tribe Called Quest and Justice. In between? Well, we’ve already written enough about the amazing music that came out in 2016.

But some bands just took that extra step this year. They released better music, put on better live shows and generally grew as artists. These are the artists who push music forward, who challenge themselves and challenge us and make the music world a better place.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard were our Double J Australian Artists of the Year. They’ve had plenty of good years, but this one was a standout. Most of that is because of their excellent album Nonagon Infinity, which is their best album so far (and one of the most controversial ARIA winners in recent times too). But they also toured their guts out and ended it all with the biggest instalment of GizzFest yet.

In June, we heard ‘Intern’ by Angel Olsen. From that moment it seemed inevitable that her next album was going to be something very special. In September, she confirmed that. My Woman took the brilliance of Burn Your Fire for No Witness and elevated everything. In some songs she was more daring, in others more restrained, but everything just seemed like a step up from that (already very excellent) record. She capped it off with a brilliant tour of Australia that saw her command huge crowds just about everywhere.

Ngaiire is not a new name on the Australian scene, but 2016 saw her get in front of more people than ever. Her second album Blastoma was both complex and elegant. Its songs showcased her incredible voice better than anything had previously and showed that she wasn’t afraid to get a little personal and a little raw.

On Hopelessness, Anohni took the beautiful voice that had driven the music of Antony & the Johnsons for so many years and used it as a weapon. She wants her art to make a difference, to be provocative and to not shy away from the big issues. Hopelessness was a blunt and powerful piece of art that is sure to polarise people, but sees Anohni in her finest form yet.

Hype can kill a perfectly good record sometimes. It happens when expectations are impossibly high and artists just can’t possibly meet them. But a stack of artists who we had high hopes for did not let us down one bit.

Frank Ocean released two albums, both of them great, but Blonde a definite highlight of 2016 in music.

Radiohead’s A Moon Shaped Pool was as devastatingly beautiful, complex, weird and exciting as we dared to hope it would be.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds gave us some of their bleakest work yet with Skeleton Tree and made us think long and hard about grief, loss and how we deal with it all.

Bon Iver completely flipped expectations with 22, A Million, a wild, ambitious, deranged masterpiece that will ward off any fair weather fans.

Finally, PJ Harvey continued to use her music to shine a light on things much of the media ignores in The Hope Six Demolition Project. It was another powerful piece of work from an artist who just doesn’t know how to make bad records.

There are two women who arguably had a bigger impact on the world of music in 2016 than anyone else. It just so happens that they are sisters.

Beyoncé's Lemonade arrived in April, not just fully-formed, but so richly developed that it was awe-inspiring. This wasn’t just a record, it was a movie as well. And both were completely brilliant, vital, important pieces of art.

"It brings in really big issues in contemporary American culture at the moment,” Myf Warhurst said in May. “It talks about feminism and being a black woman in America at the moment. Even if you don’t like Beyoncé the fact that this is getting out to thousands and thousands of people that might not normally be looking at art or looking at these sorts of issues, is fascinating and quite brilliant.”

September saw Solange release A Seat At The Table, an album that didn’t cause quite as much of a stir, but still had just as much to say about being a black woman in America right now and was as powerful musically as well.

Tim Shiel said it best when he wrote that the album “feels like an open invitation to sit, to listen, learn” and in a world of so much noise, let’s hope more people actually do this. We can learn a lot from Solange and Beyoncé and that’s one of the greatest things about music.