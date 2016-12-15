The J Files

2016: The year that was

2016-jfiles-image-katherine-brickman-900x506.jpg
Myf Warhurst

The J Files: Thursday, 15 December - Original (pu4JxXZxwJ)

Original
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 09:00
02:00:00
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 11:00

The J Files: Thursday, 15 December - Repeat (pu8zra19pQ)

Repeat
Sunday, December 18, 2016 - 10:00
02:00:00
Sunday, December 18, 2016 - 12:00

The J Files: Thursday, 15 December - On-demand (pupzq04NOQ)

On-demand
Thursday, December 15, 2016 - 12:00
02:00:00
Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 12:00
2016: The year that was
Double J
David Bowie
Prince
Midnight Oil
Crowded House
The Avalanches
You can’t dispute the fact that 2016 was a massive year in music. And not always for good reasons.
Body: 

We lost David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Phife Dawg, Alan Vega, Sharon Jones and more.

But there was a bright side: we were gifted amazing records from Angel Olsen, Radiohead, Nick Cave, ANOHNI, PJ Harvey, to name but a few.

We celebrated some big anniversaries (40 Years of Punk, 25 Years of ‘Treaty’) and welcomed back some old favourites (Midnight Oil, Crowded House).

For the final J Files of 2016, we’re going to try our best to wrap up this enormous year in music.

Join Myf Warhurst for the 2016 J Files from 8pm AEDT, Thursday 15 December. 

Download the 2016 J Files podcast on iTunes

 

 

2016-jfiles-image-katherine-brickman-3120x2000.jpg
It Was A Very Bad Year

The artists we lost in 2016.
david-bowie-aladdin-sane-brian-duffy-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

Everyone dies eventually. But in 2016, it felt like we were robbed of some of the all-time greats. And it hurt.

It all started early, when David Bowie passed away at the age of 69. It was hugely unexpected, given he had released a brilliant album, Blackstar, just a couple of days before he died. It turned out the artist had been quietly suffering from cancer for some time and was prepared

Earth Wind & Fire leader Maurice White left us not long after. His contributions via his main band, as well as with a range of other artists made him one of the most treasured artists in the world of funk music.

 

March saw The Beatles’ legendary producer George Martin pass away. At 90, he had a pretty good run. But losing the man who was such an integral part of some of the best music of all time felt really significant. It felt like a part of the core of pop and rock music as we have known it for the past 50 years had been lost.

A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg was the next to leave us, also in March. While Phife had been very open about his struggle with diabetes, which required dialysis and a kidney transplant, it was still a shock to hear that he was gone. The 45-year-old rapper had only recently reunited with his band and, as we soon found out, they were working on an incredible album when he passed.

Prince-DJ-900x506.jpg
 

In April, just weeks after Prince was in Australia for his Piano & a Microphone tour, he died. It was an immense shock and you all helped us process it as best as we could. It was a long time before we were told what the cause of his death was – an accidental painkiller overdose – which made the unexpected passing even more difficult.

When you’re grieving over someone you really cherished and certain parts of the media are happy to spread rumours if it will earn them a few clicks, it makes everything harder. A sign of the times, hey?

 

July brought more bad news, with New York punk hero Alan Vega, he of Suicide, passing on at the age of 78. Even in the warped world of early punk rock, Suicide were unique. Their music was often confronting, but also sometimes beautiful in its passion.

The masterful Leonard Cohen passed away at 82 in November. His life was rich and his work remained of a brilliant standard right through to the end. Like Bowie, Cohen was able to leave us with one final musical gift. A kind of eulogy written with the poise and evocative genius only he possessed.

It didn’t end there. It got worse.

 

Sharon Jones was just 60 years old when she succumbed to the cancer that had plagued her for a number of years. She had fought hard, she had won some battles and she continued to fight until the very end. Jones was a favourite of Australian audiences, so it’s no surprise that we felt the loss significantly when we found out.

We also said goodbye to Mac Cocker. Not so much a household name, but a very important figure in Australian broadcasting and a huge inspiration to us here at Double J.

And let’s not forget the final days of 2015, in which we lost two bona-fide legends in Stevie Wright and Lemmy.

It’s hard to say goodbye to your heroes. Perhaps the bright side of facing so many significant deaths in such a short space of time is that we’re now used to it and more aware of the best way of processing it. Or maybe that’s just wishful thinking. This year was cruel, but there are probably going to be more reasons to say goodbye as the years roll on. 

It Was A Very Good Year

The music that made 2016 sound so great
kglw.jpg
Body: 

There was great music released all throughout 2016. Right at the beginning, David Bowie gave us Blackstar, his parting gift. Right at the end, we got new records from Weyes Blood, A Tribe Called Quest and Justice. In between? Well, we’ve already written enough about the amazing music that came out in 2016.

But some bands just took that extra step this year. They released better music, put on better live shows and generally grew as artists. These are the artists who push music forward, who challenge themselves and challenge us and make the music world a better place.

 

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard were our Double J Australian Artists of the Year. They’ve had plenty of good years, but this one was a standout. Most of that is because of their excellent album Nonagon Infinity, which is their best album so far (and one of the most controversial ARIA winners in recent times too). But they also toured their guts out and ended it all with the biggest instalment of GizzFest yet.

 

In June, we heard ‘Intern’ by Angel Olsen. From that moment it seemed inevitable that her next album was going to be something very special. In September, she confirmed that. My Woman took the brilliance of Burn Your Fire for No Witness and elevated everything. In some songs she was more daring, in others more restrained, but everything just seemed like a step up from that (already very excellent) record. She capped it off with a brilliant tour of Australia that saw her command huge crowds just about everywhere.

 

Ngaiire is not a new name on the Australian scene, but 2016 saw her get in front of more people than ever. Her second album Blastoma was both complex and elegant. Its songs showcased her incredible voice better than anything had previously and showed that she wasn’t afraid to get a little personal and a little raw.

 

On Hopelessness, Anohni took the beautiful voice that had driven the music of Antony & the Johnsons for so many years and used it as a weapon. She wants her art to make a difference, to be provocative and to not shy away from the big issues. Hopelessness was a blunt and powerful piece of art that is sure to polarise people, but sees Anohni in her finest form yet.

 

Hype can kill a perfectly good record sometimes. It happens when expectations are impossibly high and artists just can’t possibly meet them. But a stack of artists who we had high hopes for did not let us down one bit.

Frank Ocean released two albums, both of them great, but Blonde a definite highlight of 2016 in music. 

Radiohead’s A Moon Shaped Pool was as devastatingly beautiful, complex, weird and exciting as we dared to hope it would be.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds gave us some of their bleakest work yet with Skeleton Tree and made us think long and hard about grief, loss and how we deal with it all.

Bon Iver completely flipped expectations with 22, A Million, a wild, ambitious, deranged masterpiece that will ward off any fair weather fans.

Finally, PJ Harvey continued to use her music to shine a light on things much of the media ignores in The Hope Six Demolition Project. It was another powerful piece of work from an artist who just doesn’t know how to make bad records.

There are two women who arguably had a bigger impact on the world of music in 2016 than anyone else. It just so happens that they are sisters.

 

Beyoncé's Lemonade arrived in April, not just fully-formed, but so richly developed that it was awe-inspiring. This wasn’t just a record, it was a movie as well. And both were completely brilliant, vital, important pieces of art.

"It brings in really big issues in contemporary American culture at the moment,” Myf Warhurst said in May. “It talks about feminism and being a black woman in America at the moment. Even if you don’t like Beyoncé the fact that this is getting out to thousands and thousands of people that might not normally be looking at art or looking at these sorts of issues, is fascinating and quite brilliant.”

 

September saw Solange release A Seat At The Table, an album that didn’t cause quite as much of a stir, but still had just as much to say about being a black woman in America right now and was as powerful musically as well.

Tim Shiel said it best when he wrote that the album “feels like an open invitation to sit, to listen, learn” and in a world of so much noise, let’s hope more people actually do this. We can learn a lot from Solange and Beyoncé and that’s one of the greatest things about music. 

Comeback Kids

The artists that made comebacks in 2016
avalanches-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

To be honest, 2016 was a little light on the comebacks. Past years have seen immense numbers of bands reform, but there were a relatively small handful this year. But there were a couple of massive Aussie comebacks that served to be some of the biggest music stories of the year, in our books.

 

Firstly, and we still can’t quite believe it, The Avalanches released a second album. Yes, Wildflower was the album we have been waiting many, many, many years for. The album that we had been promised for so long. What’s more, it was a very, very good album.

While the first single ‘Frankie Sinatra’ was a little polarising, there was plenty to love about the kaleidoscope of sound they gave us on album number two.

When expectations are that high and the wait is that long, there’s bound to be some disappointment. But this record will undoubtedly stand the test of time, just like Since I Left You has.

 

All we needed to feel a little bit good about 2016 again was Crowded House. And all we needed to get Crowded House together was an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Easy as that.

When Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mark Hart and Tim Finn stepped back onto the stage 20 years after they did so for their Farewell To The World concert, hundreds of thousands of Australians were reminded just how timeless their brilliant songs are.

The whole country sang along as we broadcast the show on Double J and ABC TV beamed it into lounge rooms around the country. It was a beautiful thing. And we needed it.

 

How can A Tribe Called Quest be away for 18 years and then come back with an album as good as We Got It from Here... Thank You 4 Your Service? Honestly, it beggars belief.

The record was among the freshest sounding hip hop released all year, while of course retaining the classic elements that made them so damn good to begin with.

It’s one of the many sad things about losing Phife; this band was ready to take on everyone to rise back up to the top of the game.

 

It feels a bit weird calling this comeback so early, but they did it themselves so we don’t feel bad about it. Midnight Oil are reuniting in 2017, but they let us know in 2016, which was enough to make us very, very happy. Why did they tell us early? Your guess is as good as ours. But we’re not complaining.

This all came after Peter Garrett’s return to music, which involved a pretty good solo record and a really promising live tour and, to be honest, not all that much else. Hopefully because he’s busy practicing with his old band. 

Celebrate Good Times, Come On

The important anniversaries we celebrated in 2016
punk-women-jfiles-1600x917.jpg
Body: 

When a great record, song, or event celebrates an anniversary, it’s a great time to reflect on the impact it has had on music and society as a whole.

But it’s even more special to think about how this music has impacted on your own life.

You might remember the first time you heard a certain song or learned about a style of music and the kind of doors it opened to new and exciting sounds and cultures.

 

A huge focus for Double J this year was celebrating 40 years of punk, with our Punk Is Calling month in June. This gave us the opportunity to play a heap of amazing punk rock from across the past four decades – from The Cramps to Camp Cope, Black Flag to Blink-182, Ramones to Rise Against.

Some people celebrated the momentous anniversary in very different ways. Perhaps most notable was Joe Corré, son of Malcolm McLaren and Vivien Westwood, who marked the occasion by burning a reported £5m worth of punk memorabilia on the banks of the Thames.

 

Another anniversary that is even more pertinent for us here in Australia is that of ‘Treaty’, the legendary Yothu Yindi hit from 1991. It has been a quarter of a century and still there is no treaty, but the call for one will remain strong for as long as that brilliant Australian anthem is

In celebration of the song’s 25th anniversary, we spoke with a bunch of people who were involved in the making of song – from start to finish. We also chatted to some newer artists who have been inspired by Yothu Yindi and particularly this, their biggest hit, to go on and pursue musical careers themselves.

It’s quite astonishing to think about the impact this song has had over a quarter of a decade and the impact it will continue to have as the years go on.

See you in 2017!

