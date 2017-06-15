90s Australian AlternativeSubmitted by nicklangley on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 16:43
90s Australian Alternative
You Am I
Regurgitator
Silverchair
Powderfinger
Magic Dirt
Spiderbait
You may or may not think the 90s was the best decade in music, but it’s hard to think of a more consistent and impressionable era for Australian bands.
After grunge trio Silverchair became world-beating superstars, labels with fat cheque books hunted for the next big thing. The underground and the mainstream came closer together than ever before, and an explosion of brilliant music was the result.
From heavy-hitting, still-enduring acts like You Am I, Regurgitator and Spiderbait, to the less remembered, but equally brilliant bands who’ve long since split, there is a wealth of brilliant music to look back on and plenty of memories attached.
