90s Australian Alternative

A is for: The Aints; Ammonia; Antenna; Christine Anu; Atlas Strings; Autohaze; Automatic; The Avalanches

Call it what you will – sampladelica, plunderphonics, mash-ups – whatever it was, The Avalanches were all over it. The band’s rapid rise in the late-90s came on the back of a single [‘Rock City’] and a couple of EPs [’97s El Producto and ’99s Electricity] that turned the local scene on its ear.

"We originally wanted to be like The Fall, where it was spazzy music with yelped, screeched vocals, kind of incessant," Darren Seltmann told ABC TV in '99. "But when you start to play a funk or a hip hop beat you just wanna go 'yo!' So we started rapping over stuff."

The Avalanches live on ABC TV's Recovery in the late '90s.

The anticipation surrounding their debut LP – what eventually became 2000’s Since I Left You – was at fever-pitch. Let’s call it pre-Millennium tension. Cut-and-paste collages through a lo-fi Australian sensibility.

"None of us had much money so it was just a very cheap sampler, a cheap computer and lots of time going through Melbourne's op-shops," Robbie Chater told triple j. "Trying to find weird and wonderful sounds to make a record that sounded kinda fancy without actually having access to orchestras or amazing sound."

B is for: The Beasts Of Bourbon; Big Heavy Stuff; Blackeyed Susans; Bluebottle Kiss; Blue Ruin; Bondi Cigars; Bored!; The Bo-Weevils; The Breadmakers

Indie rock royalty, the Beasts of Bourbon came together in the mid-80s as an Oz underground supergroup made up of members of The Victims, The Scientists, The Johnnys, Hoodoo Gurus and many more.

By the beginning of the 90s, the Beasts were our most in-demand live attraction. With singer Tex Perkins out front, they conjured a genuine larger-than-life mystique and a rabid European cult following.

It was 91s The Low Road that captured the band at peak-rock dog. It’s centrepiece track, ‘Chase the Dragon’, was driven by an outlaw, China White lyric: “I brought back a souvenir all the way from Kampuchea/A plastic bag up my arse and soon the goods will all come to pass.”

C is for: Caligula; The Cannanes; Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds; Celibate Rifles; The Church; Clouds; Coloured Stone; Deborah Conway; Cordrazine; Cosmic Psychos; Crow; The Cruel Sea; Custard; Stephen Cummings

Fronted by Jodi Phillis and Trish Young, Clouds were one of Sydney’s most exciting bands of the early-90s. With songs like ‘Hieronymus’ and ‘Soul Eater’, they managed to have one foot in the indie scene, whilst also being represented on the ARIA charts.

“They had great songs and seemed like a really self-assured band,” Magic Dirt’s Adalita Srsen told Double J. “And Jodi Phillis and Trish Young were just amazing front women, they were just cool and doing their own thing.

“Everyone loved ‘Hieronymus’. “It’s just such a classic song, so beautifully crafted and so original and unique. One of my all-time favourite songs ever.”

D is for: Dead Can Dance; Deadstar; Def FX; Died Pretty; Directions in Groove; Dirty Three; Drop City; The Dubrovniks

In a country full of underestimated bands, Died Pretty can lay claim to being one our most underrated.

Led by singer Ron S. Peno, they were notorious for their outrageous live shows with Peno coming on like a wildling let loose on stage. The 90s saw them on a run of top quality albums – 1991’s Doughboy Hollow, 1993’s Trace and 1996’s Sold – that brought them into the mainstream consciousness.

But, lasting success wasn’t their destiny. They’d finish the decade releasing a couple of krautrock-inspired electronic albums – Using My Gills as a Road Map and Everydaydream – that wantonly split their die-hard audience.

“Died Pretty gave the main roads a shot,” Ron Peno admitted to Rhythms magazine in 2002, “but we’re more comfortable on the blue highways.”

E is for: The Earthmen; Effigy; Even; Exploding White Mice

“It’s like putting a kettle on - on it goes, expectations build, the kettle boils and you have a nice, piping hot cup of tea about three minutes in, you beauty!”

That’s singer-guitarist Ash Naylor outlining Even’s classic pop song approach to writing music. In the mid-90s, Even were one of the local scene’s most talked about bands.

They released a couple of stellar EPs including 1995s In Stereo and Ten to Forty-Six. The debut album, 1996’s Less is More saw them named by Rolling Stone as the ‘hot band of the year’. 1998’s Come Again was lovingly described by You Am I’s Tim Rogers as his ‘favourite Beatles album’.

“It was exciting,” bassist Wally Kempton told Rhythms in 2008. “It seemed easy and it made sense. I didn’t join the band purely because Ash was a great bloke. I heard his songs and flipped my wig. I knew something could happen but I was surprised by the response and how busy we were.”

F is for: Falling Joys; The Fauves: Robert Forster; Frente!; Frenzal Rhomb; Front End Loader; Fur

Loud, chaotic and irreverent, Frenzal Rhomb are a band that always loved taking the piss – out of themselves and other 90s faces such as Alex Lloyd, Kasey Chambers and Russell Crowe.

Frenzal were born out of a love for Australian punk. “Punk music really started appealing to me by listening to Australian punk bands like The Meanies, the Hard-Ons and Nursery Crimes,” Frenzal’s Jay Whalley told triple j in 2002. “They were also doing all-ages shows way before the all-ages thing was popular.”

Later, helped by NOFX’s Fat Mike and his Fat Wreck Chords label, they became one of Australia’s biggest independent bands. “We basically live on the premise that if no-one out there really cares if Frenzal Rhomb lives or dies,” Whalley said. “We may as well have a really good time while we’re doing it.”

G is for: Gaslight Radio; Gerling; Girl Monstar; Glide; Godstar; Dave Graney; Grinspoon

Dave Graney is a rare bird – a dandy killer in a buttoned-up suit looking as inconspicuous as a huntsman on fairy bread. In the 90s, his fashion sense became as notorious as his insightful writing.

The album that launched the former Moodist into the top league was 1993s Night of the Wolverine, with its mood piece title-track and slinky single, ‘You’re Just Too Hip, Baby’.

Graney’s interviews were full of rapid-fire braggadocio and wild raves. "I must have seemed a little bit mad," he told the Sydney Morning Herald. "I was loaded with stuff to say. Journalists loved me because all they had to do was type."

H is for: Hard-Ons; Mick Harvey; Have a Nice Day; Header; Hell to Pay; Hellmenn; Hilltop Hoods; The Hollowmen; Holocene; Hoss; Hot Rollers; The Hummingbirds

From Punchbowl in suburban Sydney, the Hard-Ons represented Australia’s melting pot – three members with Croatian, Korean and Sri Lankan roots.

“You’re talking about migrant kids from a place like Punchbowl and we had struggling parents,” Ray Ahn told triple j.

“No one was throwing money around. We weren’t rich punks, like some other bands. We were poor punks trying to scrounge up money to form a band. The only music we could attempt was punk music. It just seemed like the fastest, most direct, most brutal, most in-your-face kinda music.”

THE J FILES: Hard-Ons

It’s easy to appreciate the impact of the Hard-Ons on Australia’s indie scene. Seventeen consecutive #1 placings on the Australian alternative chart, mobbed by fans in Japan and they spawned a London tribute band called Suck ‘N’ Swallow.

I is for: Icecream Hands; Intoxica; Itch-E & Scratch-E

If ever there was a 90s band ripe for rediscovery, it’s Icecream Hands. The Melbourne power-pop outfit released a bunch of albums and EPs across the 90s that got better and better. Songs like ‘Supermarket Scene’, Dodgy’ and ‘Spirit Level Windowsill’ still stand up.

“I thought we delivered our best chance ever at getting some commercial success with 99’s Sweeter Than the Radio,” Charles Jenkins told Rhythms in 2002.

“But I thought ‘Supermarket Scene’ [off 1997’s Memory Lane Traffic Jam] was the closest thing to a perfect pop song that we’ve created. Once that got delivered and ignored that was the wake-up call for me.”

J is for: Jackson Code; Jebediah; Juice

The state of Western Australia has a rich rock and roll history. But, by the mid-90s, the idea of the Victims, Scientists, Hoodoo Gurus, INXS and the Triffids felt a long time ago.

With the success of ‘Leaving Home’ and their debut album, ’97s Slightly Odway, Jebediah was the band that injected some enthusiasm and hope into the local scene.

"Growing up in Perth there is an inherent isolation," Jebediah singer Kevin Mitchell told Double J. "I think everyone in Perth experiences it to some extent.

“At the time our band started it felt like there wasn’t really any bands that we were aware of, apart from maybe Ammonia, that were played on national radio. It all seemed like a foreign kind of world.”

K is for: Karma County; The Killjoys; Ed Kuepper

Despite being born in Bremen, Germany, Ed Kuepper is an Australian national treasure. He’d be considered an Oz immortal for his Saints output alone.

The 90s saw him in the midst of his solo career and he was releasing records at a torrid rate included pop outings, mail order records, instrumental freak outs and compilations.

There’s no greater example of an obsessive music fan than one who has diligently collected the entire Kuepper back catalogue. If their ticks also include multiple readings of Catcher in the Rye and a penchant for needlework, the law is definitely looking for them.

L is for: The Lab; Ben Lee; Leonardo’s Bride; The Living End; Lizard Train; Lubricated Goat

“We started out playing 50s and 60s rockabilly covers which was a very particular crowd,” The Living End’s Chris Cheney told triple j in 2011. “That just wasn’t the mainstream, nor will it ever be. So we never expected that we would become a mainstream band."

Cheney and Scott Owen were Stray Cats fanatics from Wheeler’s Hill in Melbourne’s leafy east. But their 1998 self-titled album sits comfortably amongst the best-selling Australian debuts of all-time on the back of songs like ‘Second Solution’ and ‘Prisoner of Society’.

M is for: Mach Pelican; Machine Translations; Magic Dirt; Manic Suede; Mantissa; Mark of Cain; Charlie Marshall and the Body Electric; Christopher Marshall; The Mavis’s; G.W. McLennan; The Meanies; Lisa Miller; Moler; The Moles; My Friend the Chocolate Cake

Magic Dirt had a tough initiation. In the early-90s, Adalita Srsen was flipping burgers at McDonalds and moonlighting with her band at the notorious Barwon Club, a sticky carpet venue in the heart of Geelong, famed for its hard sounds.

“It was just the music that was there," Adalita told triple j in 2014. "And it was the same music we were making which was loud and heavy guitar-based music, lots of screaming and airing out your grievances and being the black sheep, being the outsider.

"The initiation in Geelong was getting cans of beer chucked at you on stage. That was like a loving gesture.”

A record label bidding war broke out on the back of their fuzz and feedback saturated early EPs - ’93s Signs of Satanic Youth and ’94s Life was Better.

By the end of the decade, they still had their trump card, ‘Dirty Jeans’, in their back pocket.

N is for: Nitocris; Not From There; Not Drowning, Waving; Nursery Crimes

Riot Grrrls? Grot Grrrls? Grunge? Heavy metal? Stoner? Nitocris managed to defy any label put upon them.

Formed in Sydney in the early-90s, they were still in high school when they started playing the pub circuit and had to be accompanied by their mums. It was their live shows that cemented their reputations.

“That’s the way Nitocris has always been based,” guitarist Kira Taylor told triple j. “That’s where our strength is.”

The band’s debut, 1994’s Screaming Dolorous, made an immediate impression.

“I think it was the perfect first album, I think it showed who we were and what we were doing at that particular moment of our lives. Having said that, there was a lot of yelling and stuff.”

It took another six years before the second album came out and, in true punk style, they bowed out at the peak of their success, all before they’d turned 25.

O is for: The Onyas

Fast, hard, hard and fast punk rock.

The titles were telling, like ’97s Get Shitfaced with the Onyas

P is for: Paradise Motel; Tex Perkins; Pollyanna; The Poor; Powder Monkeys; Powderfinger; Pray TV; Proton Energy Pills

It was during the ’90s – through albums like ’96s Double Allergic and ’98s Internationalist – that Powderfinger became one of Australia’s most beloved bands. The biggest out of Brisbane since the Bee Gees.

Another fab Brisvegas export, the late Grant McLennan of the Go-Betweens, was a fan of the Two Hands soundtrack song, ‘These Days’.

“It’s one of those shivery kind of songs,” he told Rhythms. “I’ve seen the effect it has on a large audience and it just seems to bring people together.”

R is for Hugo Race, Rail, Ratcat, Rebecca’s Empire; Regurgitator; Ripe; Archie Roach

Brisbane-band Regurgitator owned the mid-to-late-90s. Half the fun was trying to keep up with them.

From their early singles like ‘Blubber Boy’ to their hard-hitting debut, Tu-Plang. Then there was the foray into electronica, 1997’s Unit, and the obtuse nature of 1999’s …art, which featured the sub-title: “Actual Product May Not Match Expectations”.

“We're always surprised when people get out something from what we do,” Quan Yeomans told triple j. “The band had no idea about what we were doing either. That's the nature of a lot of art. You have no concept of what it is or where it sits. You're just obsessed with doing something.

“I do have a favourite song on Unit. It’s 'I Piss Alone', for some weird reason. There are a couple of YouTube clips of it; us playing it live on [ABC TV's] Recovery in the morning, to kids.”

S is for: Kim Salmon; Scary Mother; Scattered Order; Screamfeeder; Screaming Tribesman; Sea Stories; Severed Heads; Max Sharam; Sidewinder; silverchair; Skunkhour; Smudge; Snout; Sodastream; Something for Kate; Spiderbait; Splatterheads; The Stickmen; The Sunset Strip; The Superjesus; Swirl; Swoop; Swordfish

Spiderbait first gained notoriety in the early-90s with energetic shows at Collingwood pub The Tote. They did a cover of Bill Oddie’s Goodies song, ‘Run’, that acted like a secret handshake for a generation of Gen-Xers raised on ABC TV.

Their career also sums up the 90s in a nice arc – a thrash band with a sense of humour who mutated into one of the country’s biggest bands. Along the way, they topped triple j’s hottest 100 with 96s ‘Buy Me a Pony’ and went #1 on the ARIA chart with their cover of ‘Black Betty’.

“I think one of the reasons 'Buy Me a Pony' was such a big hit and people loved the song so much was that there's something about our sound and our energy that is unashamedly Australian,” Spiderbait’s drummer, Kram, told triple j.

“People just felt like there's an artistic statement to be said in Australia, with an Australian accent.”

T is for: Tall, Tales & True; Things of Stone and Wood; TISM; Tiddas; Tomorrow People; Tumbleweed; 28 Days

If shit-stirring was a genre [and it could be], TISM would be the undisputed kings. This is Serious Mum favoured secrecy, wearing balaclavas in public and using culture-mocking aliases – eg. Ron Hitler-Barassi, Les Miserables and Tokin’ Blackman. They were a genuine enigma, surrounded by rumour, innuendo and misinformation.

"The idea that probably defines us in most people’s minds is the idea that I’m least proud of… the least clever idea we came up with was [wearing] masks," Humphrey B. Flaubert said in an online lecture The Birth Of Uncool: How TISM Gatecrashed Melbourne Music.

"It allows people to compare us to KISS and to Slipknot, and we obviously have more in common with Kenny G than either of those two bands.”

They also weren’t afraid of an eye-popping song title – everything from 'Defecate On My Face' to 'Saturday Night Palsy' and their 1998 toe-tapper, 'I Might Be A C#*t, But I’m Not A Fucking C#*t'.

U is for: The Underground Lovers

It’s no surprise that Underground Lovers’ Vincent Giarrusso became a film director [check out Mallboy]. At their best, the Undies were incredibly cinematic.

The band’s most successful album, 1994’s Dream it Down, and its best songs, ‘Las Vegas’ and ‘Losin’ It’, are audio Vista-Vision.

V is for: The Vampire Lovers; Venom P. Stinger; The Verys; Violetine

Like a supernova, Melbourne’s Violetine shot high and burned fast.

They only released one album – ’98s Small Speaker Joyland.

W is for: Matt Walker with Ashley Davies; Dan Warner; Warped; Weddings, Parties, Anything; The Welcome Mat; The Whitlams; Wild Pumpkins at Midnight; Chris Wilson

Given the trends of the times, The Whitlams stuck out like dog’s balls. A piano-led band with a singer singing story songs was in direct contrast to the alt rock and dance scenes that were booming in the mid-to-late-90s.

THE J FILES: The Whitlams

Of course, the song that changed everything was a ballad, ‘No Aphrodisiac’.

‘It was a song that worked just because it was pretty, it was about loneliness, but then it got funny,” Tim Freedman told triple j. “It had a real development. It just got a life of its own.

“Then, suddenly, the album started flying out of the stores. We had no marketing budget. It was our own label, we were broke. It was one of those moments where the song did all the work.

“When ‘No Aphrodisiac’ hit, I was 33 and I’d been at it for ten years. I really didn’t take anything for granted. As soon as it took off, we were out on a 140-date tour.

“We didn’t take three minutes to go ‘what do we do now?’ We knew exactly what to do. We knew how the live scene worked. We went out and really laid into it.”

Y is for: Yothu Yindi; You Am I

“Bands are defined by their limitations and our greatest limitation is my voice,” Tim Rogers told Rhythms in 2013.

“If anything, it’s allowed us the freedom to never have a radio hit. We’ve had songs that are more popular than others but we’ve never had a radio hit. I think it’s been a real secret to our happiness because there’s no one song that we must play and that people go bat-shit crazy for.

“‘Berlin Chair’, for example, people who know the band, know that song. But it’s no anthem. It’s just a song that people like to hear occasionally and we don’t have to play it every night.”