'90s Grunge

It was Mudhoney bassist, Matt Lukin’s idea that Nirvana tour Australia. He was living with Kurt Cobain at the time and, following Mudhoney’s two tours of Australia in 1990, kept pestering Australian promoter, Stephen Pavlovic, to make it happen.

Pavlovic enjoyed the debut, Bleach, and, out of a loyalty to Mudhoney, booked the tour.

He was expressive, he was compelling and he was compelled to do it. Krist Novoselic — triple j

Of course, Nirvana’s debut album, Bleach, was a good record, but it only hinted at their greatness.

It was with the September ’91 release of Nevermind that everything went into meltdown.

The perception of what was mainstream and what was alternative changed immediately. Not that anyone predicted such a seismic cultural shift.

“You know, the record company in the United States printed 40,000 copies and that was going to be, like, indie gold,” Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic told triple j.

“We release Nevermind and get this video, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, on heavy rotation in America. We were getting picked up by FM radio, who are starting to change their format to an alternative format.

“It’s a phenomenon, the song is a big hit and people want to go by this CD from this band, Nirvana, and they go to the record store and it’s out. You had to wait for weeks to buy it, so that mystique just added to the phenomenon, like, ‘you can’t even buy that record’.”

“I knew we’d made a cool record,” Nevermind producer Butch Vig admitted to triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1995. “I was lucky to make that record, it probably only happens once-in-a-lifetime. It changed my life and it changed a lot of people’s lives.”

The first place to experience Nirvana-mania in full bloom was Australia in January, 1992. Only a few months prior nobody had cared much about them. Suddenly, they were the biggest stars on the planet.

Despite that meteoric rise to superstardom, and some desperate attempts from management to scupper the tour, the original booking – with Nirvana playing a series of club shows – was allowed to stand.

It heralded grunge’s zeitgeist moment.

“It was really exciting,” Novoselic said. “Nirvana-mania, that’s always a blast. We played in Canberra at a school [ANU] and people were rushing the hall, I think it was a student union and there was this plate-glass window, people were pressing against it and it broke. It was nuts.”

In 2011, publicist Mandy Barron told Faster Louder about her first impressions of Nirvana.

“That first gig at the Phoenician Club [in Sydney], it felt like the whole roof was going to pop off,” she said.

“It was just massive. They started with ‘Aneurysm’ – which we hadn’t heard down here yet – and it’s got those massive drums and intro, and it honestly felt like the roof was going to come off.

“It was really great and we were all looking at each other, like, “Oh my god! Can you believe the SOUND?!” You could just see the heat rising in the Phoenician; it was just amazing.”

In Nirvana’s singer, Kurt Cobain, the movement found its spokesperson. He gave grunge a discerning voice – his insightful writing and melodies exceeded all expectations.

“He had that gift as an artist,” Novoselic said. “He was expressive, he was compelling and he was compelled to do it.”

Cobain also gifted grunge the perfect anthem: ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’ It was inspired by a night in with Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna.

“Kathleen wrote, ‘Kurt smells like teen spirit’ on the wall of his house,” Novoselic explained. “She’s a feminist terrorist. He was writing on the wall, too. They were just hanging out, having fun. And guess what? He got kicked out of his apartment.”