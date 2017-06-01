'90s GrungeSubmitted by nicklangley on Fri, 05/26/2017 - 14:34
Index Title:
'90s Grunge
Artist:
Nirvana
Hole
L7
Pearl Jam
Soundgarden
Alice In Chains
Introduction:
Grunge was arguably the most exciting thing to happen to rock’n’roll since punk rock shook things up over a decade earlier.
Body:
Famously a retaliation against the bombastic glam rock of the late-‘80s that so many found distasteful, grunge was raw, vital and, most importantly, made the rock’n’roll dream achievable.
Nirvana made it a mainstream, worldwide phenomenon and, along with plenty of their peers, made Seattle the most important rock’n’roll city at the time. But there were hundreds of brilliant grunge bands emerging from garages across the planet, driven by disaffected angst and armed with loud guitars.
Grunge changed everything and was one of the scenes that primed us for a truly great decade of music.
Explore grunge from every angle when Richard Kingsmill hosts The J Files, Thursday 1 June from 8pm.
Hero Image:
grunge-jfiles-3140x2000.jpg
Chapters:
Scribble Live Details:
Board id: 2589295 (Status: Enabled)
Phase 2: