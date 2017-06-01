'90s Grunge

The J Files

When Tomorrow Hits: The First Wave

mudhoney-1989-1600x917.jpg
It was on-stage, looking out across a packed Old Greek Theatre, in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond, that Seattle band Mudhoney knew something extraordinary was happening.

Here they were, thirteen thousand kilometres from home, on their first Australian tour playing to a packed crowd; who were going chi-chi bananas, throwing themselves with furious abandon in a swirling, heaving mosh-pit that spanned the club’s sloping bottom floor and resembled a human washing machine.

Guitarist Steve Turner, a bespectacled student at Western Washington University, thought: ‘I’m not going back to school for a while.’

It seemed unreal a small-time band from a minor US city could cause such a riot on the other side of the world. But it was a frenzied scene repeated at shows in Geelong, Adelaide, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Byron Bay and Wollongong.

Australia’s first real taste of Seattle grunge.

“Those are some of the best memories I have of any tour, anywhere,” Turner told The AU Review. “It wasn’t our first trip overseas but it may as well have been. We just felt a strong connection from the get-go.”

 

It was the beginning of 1990 and Seattle label Sub-Pop had reissued Mudhoney’s genre defining Superfuzz Bigmuff. The EP had stiffed at first, not even selling well by indie standards.

But, thanks to international sales, and the popularity of ‘Touch Me I’m Sick’, it had slowly but surely turned into the alternative underground’s most vital release.

Mudhoney were raw and loud, they had a bit of menace about them but they were funny too – the perfect combination for an Australian audience. They were also an audio antidote, the ones who were stealing rock and roll back from the dominant L.A. hair-metal of the late-’80s.

And it turned out that Mudhoney was just a taste of the incredible bands Seattle had to offer; artists like the Melvins, Screaming Trees, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice in Chains and Soundgarden.

The way Sub Pop label co-owner Jonathan Poneman saw it, Seattle was an off-off Broadway petri-dish of art and music.

“I think that its regional isolation has a lot to do with it,” he told triple j’s Zan Rowe in 2008.

“There is a backwoods darkness. It’s not to say that all the music produced out of the Pacific North-West is dark, per se, but there is a certain incubator like, cultural isolation that leads to the music having its own identity.” 

In Bloom: The Second Wave

nirvana-1600x917.jpg
It was Mudhoney bassist, Matt Lukin’s idea that Nirvana tour Australia. He was living with Kurt Cobain at the time and, following Mudhoney’s two tours of Australia in 1990, kept pestering Australian promoter, Stephen Pavlovic, to make it happen.

Pavlovic enjoyed the debut, Bleach, and, out of a loyalty to Mudhoney, booked the tour.

He was expressive, he was compelling and he was compelled to do it.

Krist Novoselic — triple j

Of course, Nirvana’s debut album, Bleach, was a good record, but it only hinted at their greatness.

It was with the September ’91 release of Nevermind that everything went into meltdown.

The perception of what was mainstream and what was alternative changed immediately. Not that anyone predicted such a seismic cultural shift.

“You know, the record company in the United States printed 40,000 copies and that was going to be, like, indie gold,” Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic told triple j.

“We release Nevermind and get this video, ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, on heavy rotation in America. We were getting picked up by FM radio, who are starting to change their format to an alternative format.

“It’s a phenomenon, the song is a big hit and people want to go by this CD from this band, Nirvana, and they go to the record store and it’s out. You had to wait for weeks to buy it, so that mystique just added to the phenomenon, like, ‘you can’t even buy that record’.”

“I knew we’d made a cool record,” Nevermind producer Butch Vig admitted to triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1995. “I was lucky to make that record, it probably only happens once-in-a-lifetime. It changed my life and it changed a lot of people’s lives.”

The first place to experience Nirvana-mania in full bloom was Australia in January, 1992. Only a few months prior nobody had cared much about them. Suddenly, they were the biggest stars on the planet.

Despite that meteoric rise to superstardom, and some desperate attempts from management to scupper the tour, the original booking – with Nirvana playing a series of club shows – was allowed to stand.

It heralded grunge’s zeitgeist moment.

 

“It was really exciting,” Novoselic said. “Nirvana-mania, that’s always a blast. We played in Canberra at a school [ANU] and people were rushing the hall, I think it was a student union and there was this plate-glass window, people were pressing against it and it broke. It was nuts.”

In 2011, publicist Mandy Barron told Faster Louder about her first impressions of Nirvana.

“That first gig at the Phoenician Club [in Sydney], it felt like the whole roof was going to pop off,” she said.

“It was just massive. They started with ‘Aneurysm’ – which we hadn’t heard down here yet – and it’s got those massive drums and intro, and it honestly felt like the roof was going to come off.

“It was really great and we were all looking at each other, like, “Oh my god! Can you believe the SOUND?!” You could just see the heat rising in the Phoenician; it was just amazing.”

In Nirvana’s singer, Kurt Cobain, the movement found its spokesperson. He gave grunge a discerning voice – his insightful writing and melodies exceeded all expectations.

“He had that gift as an artist,” Novoselic said. “He was expressive, he was compelling and he was compelled to do it.”

 

Cobain also gifted grunge the perfect anthem: ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit.’ It was inspired by a night in with Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna.

“Kathleen wrote, ‘Kurt smells like teen spirit’ on the wall of his house,” Novoselic explained. “She’s a feminist terrorist. He was writing on the wall, too. They were just hanging out, having fun. And guess what? He got kicked out of his apartment.” 

Live Through This: The Third Wave

hole-first-session-1600x917.jpg
Hole’s Courtney Love is all opposites.

Totally committed but easily distracted. Fiercely intelligent and painfully self-aware whilst also coming across as being outrageously conceited.

 

She gave everything of herself – burning at 180% at all times – but still came away as completely unknowable.

When she finally played live shows in Australia in the mid-’90s, she did so with incredible swagger. She spent most of her time on stage with one leg up hiked up on a monitor baiting her audience. Then, stage-diving right into the thick of that throbbing, agitated crowd.

She was magnetic and repellent, you didn’t want to watch and you couldn’t look away.

 

On records like Pretty on the Inside and Live Through This, Love was no different. Her out-sized, combative, mad-prom-queen persona came off as both super vulnerable and untouchable, as Magic Dirt’s Adalita Srsen told triple j.

"She was herself. She came from a broken home, she went through hell, she sang about it and didn't give a shit.

“She was so vulnerable that she was impenetrable; she was protected by her vulnerability. I think some magic happens in that when you're so honest and out there on a limb. I really respect that about Courtney."

It was on Live Through This – with songs like ‘Violet’, ‘Miss World’ and ‘Doll Parts’, that Love proved that she, just like husband Kurt Cobain, was very adept at catching lightning in a bottle.

The record was released seven days following Cobain’s death. 

Pure Massacre: The Australian Wave

Silverchair young
If grunge was the music of the outsider, dreamed up in a culturally isolated breeding ground, then it’s little wonder it resonated so deeply in Australia.

No one took to grunge with more fervour than Australian music fans.

And the outsider status of being an Australian band, a long way from any perceived action, freed up artists as diverse as Tumbleweed, Spiderbait, Ratcat, You Am I, Regurgitator, The Meanies, Clouds and Magic Dirt.

 

“It was just this kind of real melting pot of angry kids, dissatisfied kids,” Magic Dirt’s Adalita told triple j. “It’s bored kids with nowhere else to go or nothing else to do but, then, found each other and created this movement.”

RELATED: The J Files: Magic Dirt

Australia in the early ’90s was a universe unto itself.

The rise of grunge here also coincided with triple j being broadcast nationally and the advent of the Big Day Out festival, on which most of the international headline acts had grunge leanings.

It had never been easier for independent Australian bands to find an audience. And, vice versa.

The success of grunge in Australia also highlighted our rich punk history with indie labels such as Au-Go-Go and Waterfront. It also reignited interest in bands like the Beasts of Bourbon, the Scientists, Cosmic Psychos, Hard-Ons, God and the Birthday Party.

“The Birthday Party didn’t really sound like anyone else and that’s one of the great things about them,” Mudhoney singer Mark Arm told triple j. “They were very intense and, sometimes, very funny.

“The first time I brought home [1983’s] Bad Seed EP, we played ‘Deep in the Woods’ and when it came to the line: ‘We sleep in separate ditches’, my roommate and I rolled on the ground, laughing, for like, ten minutes.

“Then we played it over and over again for the rest of the afternoon. It’s, like, really scary and really funny at the same time.”

 

Then silverchair happened.

They came on like a cosmic cross between Nirvana and Pearl Jam. Being dubbed ‘Nirvana in pyjamas’ might’ve been irritating to the band, but it was pretty funny.

Still, no amount of name-calling could detract from the band’s outrageous achievements – phenomenal for a bunch of kids in their mid-teens.

RELATED: The J Files: Silverchair

The debut single, ‘Tomorrow’, reached number one on the ARIA chart and stayed there for six weeks. The debut album, Frogstomp, was huge both in Australia and the US.

“When Frogstomp blew up, that changed what I thought my life was going to be,” Daniel Johns told Double J. “I was like, ‘Ok, it’s going to be different now.’”

Despite the success, they kept their outsider status firmly intact.

“We’d go away for an American tour for six weeks and then always have to come back to try and finish school,” Johns explained.

“You’d get back from a big tour and then put your school uniform on and ride your bike to school.

“We weren’t popular at school like you’d expect. People really, really weren’t happy about the situation. Most of them were just… well, you’d get letters saying: ‘so-and-so is going to beat you up after school’.”

My Wave: The Crash Heard Around the World

soundgarden-superunknown-1600x917.jpg
1994 was the apex of the grunge scene.

With In Utero, Nirvana responded to the critical and commercial acclaim by recording a course and spiky follow-up. The arch opening lines to the album opener, ‘Serve the Servants’: ‘Teenage angst has paid off well/Now I'm bored and old’.

 

Soundgarden’s Superunknown went straight to number one in the US and Australia.

Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy became the second-fastest selling album in history, only behind the band's prior release Vs.

Other grunge inspired bands like L7, Stone Temple Pilots, the Smashing Pumpkins and Veruca Salt were dominant.

The movement felt unstoppable.

But it had always suffered from severe pangs of doubt, depression and drug abuse.

And you know what happened next.

