90s Hip Hop
Snoop Dogg
The Notorious B.I.G.
2Pac
Beastie Boys
Missy Elliott
Hip hop came into its own in the 90s.
While the burgeoning genre had some of its most ground breaking moments in the decade prior, it felt as if there was a greater acceptance of the artform in the 90s, which led to more confidence from its creators and some pretty incredible music.
The genre became a more diverse beast and a stack of amazing records from all around the world made it one of the most exciting genres of the decade.
Was the 90s the greatest decade in hip hop? Hau Latukefu takes you back to help you answer that question. Tune in from 8pm Thursday 22 June on Double J.
