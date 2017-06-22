The J Files

Index Title: 
90s Hip Hop
Author: 
Christopher Hollow
Artist: 
Snoop Dogg
The Notorious B.I.G.
2Pac
Beastie Boys
Missy Elliott
Introduction: 
Hip hop came into its own in the 90s.
Body: 

While the burgeoning genre had some of its most ground breaking moments in the decade prior, it felt as if there was a greater acceptance of the artform in the 90s, which led to more confidence from its creators and some pretty incredible music.

The genre became a more diverse beast and a stack of amazing records from all around the world made it one of the most exciting genres of the decade.

Was the 90s the greatest decade in hip hop? Hau Latukefu takes you back to help you answer that question. Tune in from 8pm Thursday 22 June on Double J. 

Hero Image: 
1990s_hiphop_jfiles_3140x2000.jpg
Chapters: 

N.Y. State of Mind – 90s East Coast Hip Hop

Image: 
wu-tang.jpg
Body: 
 

New York is the home of hip hop. Rap’s Mecca.

It was the beats and rhymes, dreamed up in the five boroughs, that changed music, and the world, forever.

All rap’s most important early innovators were based in the New York area - artists like Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Afrika Bambaataa, The Sugarhill Gang, Run DMC, Boogie Down Productions, Eric B and Rakim.

It was from their style and stories that the east coast quickly became known for its lyrical raps and aggressive sound. And none did it better than Long Island’s Public Enemy.

Led by the socially aware Chuck D and outrageous hype man Flavour Flav, Public Enemy ripped up the hip hop rulebook. They were controversial, uncompromising, and super-influential. For many, they’re still the definitive hip hop group.

“Public Enemy was significant for a lot of reasons,” Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons explained. “Public Enemy didn’t rap about partying. Public Enemy talked about the state of black America and every black kid in America was a public enemy. It helped to create another level of awareness for the rap audience and it was very significant because it changed the way a lot of people made records.”

“The media in America has had so much influence over black people,” Ice Cube told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1994. “They’ve been able to turn us against each other. But when Chuck D and Public Enemy came out with ‘Don’t Believe the Hype’, it was giving us an alternative to what we always thought. When Chuck D put it so plain and clear, it made people look at the press differently.”

 

Public Enemy aside, in the early-90s, it was the west coast scene that was dominant. But, the ‘East Coast Renaissance’, as it became known, was spearheaded by artists like the Wu-Tang Clan, Biggie Smalls and Nas.

Despite only being 20-years-old, the release of Nas’s 1994 debut Illmatic signalled the arrival of one of hip hop’s greatest poets. He could paint a picture of the ghetto’s grim realities without ever losing hope.

"Nas gave an accurate, descriptive, literate version of his life and his environment,” the Beautiful Girls' Mat McHugh explained.

"Great music is a snapshot of a person's history and their culture. That entire record could be a [Martin] Scorsese movie, you can see and smell the streets when you listen to it."

"When Illmatic dropped it really felt like all the planets had aligned,” triple j Hip Hop Show host and Koolism MC Hau Latukefu said. “For someone so young, it felt like he’d been rapping for 20 years. He’d lived a life before the album had come out."

 

The Wu-Tang Clan were something else altogether – led by RZA, they came from Staten Island and conjured their own cinematic mythology. They were also bursting with an overabundance of genuine superstars such as Ghostface Killah, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon the Chef and GZA.

“Basically, Wu-Tang represents the sword style of rhyming,” GZA explained. “The Wu is the way, the Tang is the slang. The Clan represents the family. We call it a sword style because we are lyrical assassins and we utilise our tongues against guns.”

One of the greatest rhymers, Biggie Smalls, the Notorious B.I.G., released his debut, 1994’s Ready to Die.

It made Biggie a star and also put Sean “Puffy” Combs and his Bad Boy label in the spotlight, too. But, Biggie was only 24 when he was murdered in L.A at the height of the east coast vs. west coast feud. But more of that later.

 

Another of the great beefs of the time was between Nas and Jay-Z, who began by selling CDs out of his car and wound up, as he said himself, “the Michael Jordan of recording”. A true hip-hop heavyweight.

“Well, first of all, hip hop has to thank God for Jay-Z,” Nas said at SXSW 2012, following their much-publicised truce. “He’s one of the only ones in the whole community that we grew up in, from the Run DMC days, who’s taken this shit seriously - musically and business-wise. That’s powerful, so you gotta respect him.” 

California Love: 90s West Coast Hip Hop

Image: 
2pac-1600x917.jpg
Body: 
 

‘Let me welcome everybody to the wild, wild west
A state that's untouchable like Elliot Ness’

So said Tupac Shakur in ‘California Love’.

If east coast hip hop is known for its lyrical density and right-on message, then the west coast was all personality.

The west coast ruled the rap scene for much of the ’90s with charismatic artists like Tupac, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Ice-T and N.W.A, who were one of the first to turn L.A. street life into gangsta rap.  Straight Outta Compton almost single-handedly shifted hip hop’s focus from New York to South Central Los Angeles.

“It was a whole other vibe,” explained John Singleton, director of Boyz N the Hood. “This is L.A., motherfucker, this is where we’re from, this is what we’re about. People from L.A., we loved it cause they were giving voice to things we knew about on the block but we’d never heard in the music.”

One of the key figures in N.W.A was Dr. Dre. In the early-90s, he founded Death Row Records with Suge Knight. He also released his game-changing solo debut, The Chronic.

Dre’s secret weapon, and monumental discovery, was Snoop Doggy Dogg.

Snoop quickly became the most famous star in hip hop – partly because of his laconic style; partly because he blurred the lines between fact and fiction. By the time his own debut, Doggystyle, came out, Snoop was on bail awaiting a gang-related murder trial.

 

By the mid-90s, it was Tupac Shakur, aka 2Pac, who rivalled Snoop as the most controversial figure in hip hop, spending as much time in prison as he did in the recording studio.

“What the rap audience ain’t ready for is a real person,” Tupac warned early in his career. “Anybody talk about me, they got problems. It’s going to be straight-out, like I’m a street person. That’s how I’m coming at the whole world and I’m being real about it. And I’m gonna grow with my music.”

Tupac was central to the spat between Suge Knight’s Death Row label on the west coast and Sean “Puffy” Combs’ Bad Boy records in New York.

It was rap’s biggest feud - Tupac up against Puffy’s protégé, Biggie Smalls, the Notorious B.I.G.

If you want to get an idea of the feeling between the two, check out Tupac’s ‘Hit ’Em Up’.

 

The fallout from the grudge saw both Tupac and Biggie die in drive-by shootings; with both murders never solved. But both quickly became martyrs of gangsta rap.

“Every time I speak I want the truth to come out,” Tupac had said. “I’m not saying I’m going to rule the world or change the world. But I guarantee I will spark the brain that will change the world.” 

All Hail the Queens: 90s East Coast Game Changers

Image: 
missy-elliott-2-1600x917.jpg
Body: 
 

Who you calling a bitch?

Yes, the Queen is all hyped up. Before her interests spread to Hollywood, New Jersey’s Queen Latifah was the first female MC to become a star; going gold in the States with 1993’s Black Reign, with songs as diverse as ‘U.N.I.T.Y’, ‘Superstar’ and ‘Coochie Bang’.

Out of nowhere, Brooklyn teenager Foxy Brown made her presence felt in the mid-90s with high-profile cameos on LL Cool J’s ‘I Shot Ya!’ and Jay-Z’s ‘Ain’t No…’ It led to a major label bidding war. Brown’s debut, 1996’s Ill Na Na, sold over a million copies.

New Jersey’s Lauryn Hill was part of the multi-platinum tour de force known as the Fugees, but it was her 1998 debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, that established her, not just as an outstanding singer and talented songwriter but an incredible rapper, too.

 

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s the Notorious K.I.M, Lil’ Kim, lived up to the name of her 1996 debut, Hardcore.

Usually rock the Prada, sometimes Gabbana/Stick you for your cream and your riches/Zsa Zsa Gabor, Demi Moore, Princess Diane and all them rich bitches.

 

Then there was Missy Elliott out of Virginia, whose 1997 debut, Supa Dupa Fly, teaming up with Timbaland, was one of hip hop’s most influential LPs.

“The radio is stuck right now, everything sound the same,” Elliott said at the time. “As far as video-wise, everything look the same. So, we feel like we’re coming in and we’re gonna change the whole thing.”

Of course, she did.

 

Dubbed the “Queen of hip-hop soul”, The Bronx’s Mary J. Blige pioneered the idea of hip hop paired with R&B. Duets with Wu-Tang’s Method Man and Ghostface Killah set a trend for collaborations between rappers and R&B singers.

 

 

Hell is Around the Corner: 90s Trip Hop

Image: 
Massive Attack Promo Circa 1991
Body: 
 

Coined by the UK press in 1994, ‘trip hop’ described a psychedelic take on hip hop where artists created ambient dance music for the head and heart rather than the feet.

The focal point of the scene was the UK town of Bristol. It was the home of artists like Massive Attack, Portishead, Roni Size, Tricky and Martina Topley-Bird.

“Everybody knew each and I think there was a certain atmosphere at the time,” Topley-Bird said. “What I think was beautiful about that period was a genuine kind of expression was allowed to surface, be accepted and get out there.”

Massive Attack released trip hop’s first masterpiece with 1991’s Blue Lines – the album kickstarted the whole movement.

“There was a sense of something different that we were creating,” Grant "Daddy G" Marshall explained.

“At the time, dance music was this high-octane type of hedonism, escapism music. With the music we were making, this is the type of music for after the club, after you’ve come home, you’re off your head and you want to relax. Let your head do the dancing rather than your feet.”

 

“When it came to putting out our music, traditionally, we felt we never fitted into any of the footprints anyone else was treading,” Robert "3D" Del Naja added.

“We weren’t doing what the DJs wanted to play on a Saturday night. We weren’t playing stuff that could go on the radio. We weren’t darlings of the British indie rock press because we weren’t doing that, either. We trickled into the gaps and people had to find us in a different way. It suited us because we weren’t pushing ourselves in people’s faces.”

The best trip hop was dominated by female vocalists - incredible voices like Everything But the Girl’s Tracey Thorn, Liz Fraser from the Cocteau Twins, Martina Topley-Bird on Tricky’s Maxinquaye and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons.

Portishead’s 1994 album, Dummy, was trip hop at its most hypnotic. The Bristol trio successfully meshing hip-hop with gritty 60s cinema soundtracks. 

 

By the mid-90s, the influence of trip hop had stretched far beyond the gates of Bristol. Other Brit acts to add to the sound of trip hop included Mono, Morcheeba and the Sneaker Pimps.

In Europe, you had Belgium’s Hooverphonic while in Austria, Kruder & Dorfmeister added a thick layer of dub. The ideas pioneered by trip hop have been influential upon countless hip hop and electronic acts, such as Gorillaz, Goldfrapp, Groove Armada, Björk, Beth Orton and Air.

Another record that stretched the limits critics had put onto the idea of trip hop was DJ Shadow’s 1996 album, Endtroducing. It was one of the crowning glories of the influential Mo’ Wax label run by James Lavelle.

 

 

Can I Kick It?: The 90s D.A.I.S.Y Age

Image: 
3-feet-high-cover.jpg
Body: 
 

The early-90s saw a whole other hip hop movement happening on America’s east coast, dubbed ‘The D.A.I.S.Y. Age’.

It showcased humour, melody and a touch of psychedelia best heard in the work of A Tribe Called Quest, the Jungle Brothers and De La Soul.

It was De La Soul who marked the dawn of the ‘D.A.I.S.Y. Age’ concept on their debut, 3 Feet High and Rising. The acronym apparently stood for ‘da inner sound, y'all’, which you can probably take with several grains of salt.

For some, it was putting the hippie into hip hop. The album's bright, floral cover art did little to allay those views. Not that the band saw it that way.

“With the first album, it reminded a lot of people of Woodstock, the 60s and all that,” DJ Maseo acknowledged. “A lot of people thought we were bringing back that era, which, I don’t know anything about it, myself. But, if it reminded people of that, cool, I’m glad it brought back some memories and they can get into our music behind that. But hippies? We were not.”

"They had this real light-hearted side that I think certain aspects of the hip hop community didn't necessarily embrace because it was this completely different voice," Urthboy told Double J.

"The music always felt so warm. It felt like the sun was shining," 1200 Techniques' NFA said. "They were tough, you wouldn't to mess with them but they were peace seekers."

 

It was an approach that was also picked up by the likes of Q-Tip and A Tribe Called Quest [‘Bonita Applebum’], Arrested Development [‘Mr. Wendel’], and The Pharcyde [‘Oh Shit!’].

Meanwhile, the Beastie Boys were MCs but, like De La Soul, they brought a rich palette of influences to their music. Punk, funk, a little D.A.I.S.Y. Age and more.

They also grew up in public – going from party frat-boy rappers to sampling superstars on Paul’s Boutique to Gen X cultural attaches with Check Your Head, Ill Communication and their Grand Royal empire.

“The Beastie Boys are one of my favourite groups of all-time,” Suffa from the Hilltop Hoods told triple j. “They’ve been a massive influence on me and the other two Hoods. We’re massive fans, Check Your Head was such a massive record and such an eye-opening record for us. When I was much younger, I took my wife on our first date to one of their concerts on Valentine’s Day.”

 

 

