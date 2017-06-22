90s Hip Hop

New York is the home of hip hop. Rap’s Mecca.

It was the beats and rhymes, dreamed up in the five boroughs, that changed music, and the world, forever.

All rap’s most important early innovators were based in the New York area - artists like Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Afrika Bambaataa, The Sugarhill Gang, Run DMC, Boogie Down Productions, Eric B and Rakim.

It was from their style and stories that the east coast quickly became known for its lyrical raps and aggressive sound. And none did it better than Long Island’s Public Enemy.

Led by the socially aware Chuck D and outrageous hype man Flavour Flav, Public Enemy ripped up the hip hop rulebook. They were controversial, uncompromising, and super-influential. For many, they’re still the definitive hip hop group.

“Public Enemy was significant for a lot of reasons,” Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons explained. “Public Enemy didn’t rap about partying. Public Enemy talked about the state of black America and every black kid in America was a public enemy. It helped to create another level of awareness for the rap audience and it was very significant because it changed the way a lot of people made records.”

“The media in America has had so much influence over black people,” Ice Cube told triple j’s Richard Kingsmill in 1994. “They’ve been able to turn us against each other. But when Chuck D and Public Enemy came out with ‘Don’t Believe the Hype’, it was giving us an alternative to what we always thought. When Chuck D put it so plain and clear, it made people look at the press differently.”

Public Enemy aside, in the early-90s, it was the west coast scene that was dominant. But, the ‘East Coast Renaissance’, as it became known, was spearheaded by artists like the Wu-Tang Clan, Biggie Smalls and Nas.

Despite only being 20-years-old, the release of Nas’s 1994 debut Illmatic signalled the arrival of one of hip hop’s greatest poets. He could paint a picture of the ghetto’s grim realities without ever losing hope.

"Nas gave an accurate, descriptive, literate version of his life and his environment,” the Beautiful Girls' Mat McHugh explained.

"Great music is a snapshot of a person's history and their culture. That entire record could be a [Martin] Scorsese movie, you can see and smell the streets when you listen to it."

"When Illmatic dropped it really felt like all the planets had aligned,” triple j Hip Hop Show host and Koolism MC Hau Latukefu said. “For someone so young, it felt like he’d been rapping for 20 years. He’d lived a life before the album had come out."

The Wu-Tang Clan were something else altogether – led by RZA, they came from Staten Island and conjured their own cinematic mythology. They were also bursting with an overabundance of genuine superstars such as Ghostface Killah, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Raekwon the Chef and GZA.

“Basically, Wu-Tang represents the sword style of rhyming,” GZA explained. “The Wu is the way, the Tang is the slang. The Clan represents the family. We call it a sword style because we are lyrical assassins and we utilise our tongues against guns.”

One of the greatest rhymers, Biggie Smalls, the Notorious B.I.G., released his debut, 1994’s Ready to Die.

It made Biggie a star and also put Sean “Puffy” Combs and his Bad Boy label in the spotlight, too. But, Biggie was only 24 when he was murdered in L.A at the height of the east coast vs. west coast feud. But more of that later.

Another of the great beefs of the time was between Nas and Jay-Z, who began by selling CDs out of his car and wound up, as he said himself, “the Michael Jordan of recording”. A true hip-hop heavyweight.

“Well, first of all, hip hop has to thank God for Jay-Z,” Nas said at SXSW 2012, following their much-publicised truce. “He’s one of the only ones in the whole community that we grew up in, from the Run DMC days, who’s taken this shit seriously - musically and business-wise. That’s powerful, so you gotta respect him.”